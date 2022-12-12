Modified On Dec 12, 2022 04:47 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio N

Its body shell integrity and footwell area were deemed ‘stable’

The Scorpio N got five and three stars for adult and child protection, respectively.

It scored 29.25 out of 34 points in adult occupant protection assessments.

For child occupant safety, the SUV managed 28.93 out of 49 points.

Standard safety features on offer include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and electronic stability control.

Global NCAP has just released another set of results of freshly crash-tested cars under its #SaferCarsForIndia campaign, which consisted of four models including the Mahindra Scorpio N. The SUV has secured five stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection. It was tested in its most basic version which comes with dual front airbags and ABS with EBD. A top-spec trim with six airbags was also tested for the side pole impact test.

Adult Occupant Protection

Frontal Impact (64kmph)

The Scorpio N scored 29.25 out of 34 points in adult occupant protection. Protection offered to the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck was deemed ‘good’ while protection to their chest was rated ‘marginal.’ The driver’s and passenger’s knees showed ‘good’ protection.

The driver’s tibias showed ‘adequate’ protection while the passenger’s tibias showed ‘adequate and marginal’ protection. The SUV's footwell area was rated ‘stable’ and so was the bodyshell and the car was deemed capable of withstanding further loadings.

Side Impact (50kmph)

Under the newly introduced side impact test, protection to the head, chest, abdomen and pelvis was stated to be ‘good.’

Side Pole Impact (29kmph)

The result also mentioned that the fitment of the curtain airbags was as per the required protocols. In the side pole impact test, the head, abdomen and pelvis got ‘good’ protection from the curtain airbag while ‘weak’ cover was offered to the chest.

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

The crash-test result also stated that the ESC in the new Mahindra Scorpio N met the fitment rate requirements and the performance shown in the test was acceptable according to Global NCAP’s latest requirements.

Child Occupant Protection

Frontal Impact (64kmph)

The child seat for the three-year-old was installed facing rearward and it was able to prevent head exposure during the frontal impact offering full protection. On the other hand, the child seat for the one-and-a-half-year-old dummy was also facing rearward and it provided full protection to the head too.

Side Impact (50kmph)

Both the child restraint systems (CRS) were able to offer full protection during the side impact test. The safety assessment body stated that the SUV’s lack of three-point seatbelts in all seating positions prevented it from getting more than three stars for child occupant protection. The Mahindra SUV offers the possibility to disconnect the co-driver airbag in case a rearward-facing CRS is installed in the said position.

Safety Kit On The New Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra has provided the Scorpio N with electronic stability control (ESC), dual front airbags, hill-hold and descent control, ISOFIX child-seat anchorages, and rear parking sensors as standard. Its higher variants get six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system and front and rear parking sensors.

The Scorpio N is sold in four broad trims: Z2, Z4, Z6 and Z8, priced between Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

