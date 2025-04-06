You Will Have To Wait Up To 10 Months To Take A Compact SUV Home In April 2025
Published On Apr 06, 2025 08:01 AM By Kartik
Toyota Hyryder will make you wait up to 10 months, while the Honda Elevate and Volkswagen Taigun can be had immediately in most Indian cities
The compact SUV segment is one of the most populated and contested segments in India. While models such as the Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos and Volkswagen Taigun can be had immediately in some cities, prospective owners of the Toyota Hyryder will have to wait up to 10 months. Here is a detailed look at the waiting period of compact SUVs for April 2025:
|
City
|
Maruti Grand Vitara
|
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Hyundai Creta N Line
|
Kia Seltos
|
Honda Elevate
|
Skoda Kushaq
|
Volkswagen Taigun
|
Tata Curvv
|
MG Astor
|
New Delhi
|
0.5-1 month
|
5-6 months
|
1 month
|
1 month
|
1-1.5 months
|
No Waiting
|
No Waiting
|
0.5 month
|
2 months
|
0.5 month
|
Bengaluru
|
No Waiting
|
2 months
|
1-1.5 months
|
1 month
|
1 week
|
1 month
|
2 months
|
1 week
|
1.5 months
|
1-2 months
|
Mumbai
|
No Waiting
|
2-3 months
|
2 months
|
2 months
|
No Waiting
|
No Waiting
|
1-2 months
|
0.5 month
|
2 months
|
1 month
|
Hyderabad
|
No Waiting
|
5 months
|
1-2 months
|
2 months
|
No Waiting
|
No Waiting
|
No Waiting
|
No Waiting
|
2 months
|
0.5-1 month
|
Pune
|
1 month
|
1 month
|
2-3 months
|
2 months
|
No Waiting
|
No Waiting
|
No Waiting
|
No Waiting
|
1 month
|
1 month
|
Chennai
|
No Waiting
|
5 months
|
0.5-1 month
|
0.5-1 month
|
1 month
|
No Waiting
|
No Waiting
|
1.5 months
|
1 month
|
No Waiting
|
Jaipur
|
1 month
|
6 months
|
2-3 months
|
2 months
|
1 month
|
No Waiting
|
1-2 months
|
1.5 months
|
2 months
|
No Waiting
|
Ahmedabad
|
No Waiting
|
6 months
|
1-1.5 months
|
1 month
|
1 month
|
1 month
|
No Waiting
|
No Waiting
|
1 month
|
1 month
|
Gurugram
|
No Waiting
|
4-7 months
|
2 months
|
2 months
|
No Waiting
|
0.5 month
|
No Waiting
|
1 month
|
2 months
|
1 month
|
Lucknow
|
1 month
|
6 months
|
0.5 month
|
0.5 month
|
0.5 month
|
1 month
|
1 month
|
1 month
|
2 months
|
0.5 month
|
Kolkata
|
No Waiting
|
7 months
|
1 month
|
1 month
|
No Waiting
|
No Waiting
|
1-1.5 months
|
0.5 month
|
1 month
|
No Waiting
|
Thane
|
No Waiting
|
6 months
|
2 months
|
1 month
|
No Waiting
|
0.5 month
|
2 months
|
0.5 month
|
2 months
|
1 month
|
Surat
|
No Waiting
|
6 months
|
2 months
|
2 months
|
1 month
|
0.5 month
|
1-2 months
|
1 week
|
2 months
|
1 month
|
Ghaziabad
|
0.5-1 month
|
6-10 months
|
1-2 months
|
1 month
|
1 month
|
1 week
|
1-1.5 months
|
1-1.5 months
|
2 months
|
1 month
|
Chandigarh
|
0.5 month
|
6 months
|
2 months
|
2 months
|
2 months
|
1-2 months
|
No Waiting
|
0.5 month
|
2 months
|
1-2 months
|
Coimbatore
|
No Waiting
|
5 months
|
2-3 months
|
2 months
|
1 month
|
1 month
|
1-1.5 months
|
0.5 months
|
2 months
|
0.5 months
|
Patna
|
1 month
|
3-4 months
|
1-2 months
|
1-2 months
|
0.5 month
|
No Waiting
|
No Waiting
|
0.5 months
|
1 month
|
1 month
|
Faridabad
|
1 month
|
5-8 months
|
1.5 month
|
2 months
|
1 month
|
No Waiting
|
2 months
|
No Waiting
|
2 months
|
1 month
|
Indore
|
1 month- 1.5 month
|
5 months
|
1.5-2 months
|
1.5-2 months
|
0.5 month
|
No Waiting
|
1-2 months
|
1 month
|
2 months
|
1 month
|
Noida
|
1 month
|
7 months
|
2 months
|
2 months
|
1 month
|
No Waiting
|
No Waiting
|
No Waiting
|
2 months
|
1 month
- The Maruti Grand Vitara commands an average waiting period of half a month. It can be had in cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Gurugram immediately.
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with an average waiting period of nearly 5.5 months, which is the highest on this list. Residents of Ghaziabad will have to wait up to 10 months for the SUV, while those living in Pune will have to wait up to a month.
The Hyundai Creta witnesses an average waiting period of nearly 2 months, while the sporty N Line commands a waiting period of 1.5 months. Residents of Pune, Mumbai and Jaipur will have to wait up to 2 months for both the Creta and Creta N Line.
The Kia Seltos has an average waiting period of slightly more than half a month. It can be driven home immediately in more than half the cities on this list, such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Noida.
In terms of average waiting period, the Honda Elevate is the most readily available SUV, commanding a wait time of less than half a month. It is readily available in cities such as Noida, Indore, and Patna, while residents of Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Coimbatore will have to wait a month.
The Skoda Kushaq has a waiting period of one month. It can be had immediately in cities such as Noida, Patna, Chandigarh and Pune. Those living in cities such as Indore, Faridabad, Surat, and Thane will have to wait up to 2 months for the SUV.
The Volkswagen Taigun is available immediately in 5 cities, while residents of Chennai and Jaipur will have to wait the longest period of 1.5 months.
Tata Curvv commands an average period of slightly less than 2 months. It has the highest waiting period of up to 2 months in 14 out of 20 cities.
The MG Astor has an average waiting period of nearly 1 month. It can be had readily in Chennai, Kolkata and Jaipur and will take up to 2 months in Bengaluru and Chandigarh.
Disclaimer:
The exact waiting period may vary depending on the variant, colour, city, and state. Please contact your nearest dealership for more details.