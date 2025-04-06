All
    You Will Have To Wait Up To 10 Months To Take A Compact SUV Home In April 2025

    Published On Apr 06, 2025 08:01 AM By Kartik

    Toyota Hyryder will make you wait up to 10 months, while the Honda Elevate and Volkswagen Taigun can be had immediately in most Indian cities

    Compact SUV waiting period April 2025

    The compact SUV segment is one of the most populated and contested segments in India. While models such as the Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos and Volkswagen Taigun can be had immediately in some cities, prospective owners of the Toyota Hyryder will have to wait up to 10 months. Here is a detailed look at the waiting period of compact SUVs for April 2025: 

    City

    Maruti Grand Vitara 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder 

    Hyundai Creta 

    Hyundai Creta N Line 

    Kia Seltos 

    Honda Elevate 

    Skoda Kushaq 

    Volkswagen Taigun 

    Tata Curvv 

    MG Astor 

    New Delhi

    0.5-1 month 

    5-6 months 

    1 month 

    1 month 

    1-1.5 months 

    No Waiting 

    No Waiting 

    0.5 month

    2 months 

    0.5 month 

    Bengaluru

    No Waiting 

    2 months 

    1-1.5 months 

    1 month 

    1 week 

    1 month 

    2 months 

    1 week

    1.5 months 

    1-2 months 

    Mumbai

    No Waiting 

    2-3 months 

    2 months 

    2 months 

    No Waiting 

    No Waiting 

    1-2 months 

    0.5 month

    2 months 

    1 month 

    Hyderabad 

    No Waiting 

    5 months 

    1-2 months 

    2 months 

    No Waiting 

    No Waiting 

    No Waiting 

    No Waiting 

    2 months 

    0.5-1 month 

    Pune

    1 month 

    1 month 

    2-3 months 

    2 months 

    No Waiting 

    No Waiting 

    No Waiting 

    No Waiting 

    1 month 

    1 month 

    Chennai

    No Waiting 

    5 months 

    0.5-1 month

    0.5-1 month 

    1 month 

    No Waiting 

    No Waiting 

    1.5 months 

    1 month 

    No Waiting 

    Jaipur

    1 month 

    6 months 

    2-3 months 

    2 months 

    1 month 

    No Waiting 

    1-2 months 

    1.5 months 

    2 months 

    No Waiting 

    Ahmedabad

    No Waiting 

    6 months 

    1-1.5 months 

    1 month 

    1 month 

    1 month 

    No Waiting 

    No Waiting 

    1 month 

    1 month 

    Gurugram

    No Waiting 

    4-7 months 

    2 months 

    2 months 

    No Waiting 

    0.5 month 

    No Waiting 

    1 month 

    2 months 

    1 month 

    Lucknow

    1 month 

    6 months 

    0.5 month

    0.5 month 

    0.5 month 

    1 month 

    1 month 

    1 month

    2 months 

    0.5 month 

    Kolkata

    No Waiting 

    7 months 

    1 month 

    1 month 

    No Waiting 

    No Waiting 

    1-1.5 months 

    0.5 month 

    1 month 

    No Waiting 

    Thane

    No Waiting 

    6 months 

    2 months 

    1 month 

    No Waiting 

    0.5 month 

    2 months 

    0.5 month

    2 months 

    1 month 

    Surat

    No Waiting 

    6 months

    2 months 

    2 months 

    1 month 

    0.5 month 

    1-2 months 

    1 week

    2 months 

    1 month 

    Ghaziabad

    0.5-1 month 

    6-10 months 

    1-2 months 

    1 month 

    1 month 

    1 week 

    1-1.5 months 

    1-1.5 months

    2 months 

    1 month 

    Chandigarh

    0.5 month 

    6 months 

    2 months 

    2 months 

    2 months

    1-2 months 

    No Waiting 

    0.5 month 

    2 months 

    1-2 months

    Coimbatore

    No Waiting 

    5 months 

    2-3 months 

    2 months 

    1 month 

    1 month 

    1-1.5 months 

    0.5 months 

    2 months 

    0.5 months 

    Patna

    1 month 

    3-4 months 

    1-2 months 

    1-2 months 

    0.5 month 

    No Waiting 

    No Waiting 

    0.5 months 

    1 month 

    1 month 

    Faridabad

    1 month 

    5-8 months 

    1.5 month 

    2 months 

    1 month 

    No Waiting 

    2 months 

    No Waiting 

    2 months 

    1 month 

    Indore

    1 month- 1.5 month 

    5 months 

    1.5-2 months 

    1.5-2 months 

    0.5 month 

    No Waiting 

    1-2 months 

    1 month 

    2 months 

    1 month 

    Noida 

    1 month 

    7 months 

    2 months 

    2 months 

    1 month 

    No Waiting 

    No Waiting 

    No Waiting 

    2 months 

    1 month
    • The Maruti Grand Vitara commands an average waiting period of half a month. It can be had in cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Gurugram immediately. 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    • The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with an average waiting period of nearly 5.5 months, which is the highest on this list. Residents of Ghaziabad will have to wait up to 10 months for the SUV, while those living in Pune will have to wait up to a month. 

    • The Hyundai Creta witnesses an average waiting period of nearly 2 months, while the sporty N Line commands a waiting period of 1.5 months. Residents of Pune, Mumbai and Jaipur will have to wait up to 2 months for both the Creta and Creta N Line.

    • The Kia Seltos has an average waiting period of slightly more than half a month. It can be driven home immediately in more than half the cities on this list, such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Noida.

    • In terms of average waiting period, the Honda Elevate is the most readily available SUV, commanding a wait time of less than half a month. It is readily available in cities such as Noida, Indore, and Patna, while residents of Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Coimbatore will have to wait a month.

    Skoda Kushaq

    •  The Skoda Kushaq has a waiting period of one month. It can be had immediately in cities such as Noida, Patna, Chandigarh and Pune. Those living in cities such as Indore, Faridabad, Surat, and Thane will have to wait up to 2 months for the SUV. 

    VW Taigun

    • The Volkswagen Taigun is available immediately in 5 cities, while residents of Chennai and Jaipur will have to wait the longest period of 1.5 months.

    • Tata Curvv commands an average period of slightly less than 2 months. It has the highest waiting period of up to 2 months in 14 out of 20 cities. 

    • The MG Astor has an average waiting period of nearly 1 month. It can be had readily in Chennai, Kolkata and Jaipur and will take up to 2 months in Bengaluru and Chandigarh. 

    Disclaimer: 

    The exact waiting period may vary depending on the variant, colour, city, and state. Please contact your nearest dealership for more details.

