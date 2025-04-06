You Will Have To Wait Up To 10 Months To Take A Compact SUV Home In April 2025

The compact SUV segment is one of the most populated and contested segments in India. While models such as the Honda Elevate, Kia Seltos and Volkswagen Taigun can be had immediately in some cities, prospective owners of the Toyota Hyryder will have to wait up to 10 months. Here is a detailed look at the waiting period of compact SUVs for April 2025:

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with an average waiting period of nearly 5.5 months, which is the highest on this list. Residents of Ghaziabad will have to wait up to 10 months for the SUV, while those living in Pune will have to wait up to a month.

The Hyundai Creta witnesses an average waiting period of nearly 2 months, while the sporty N Line commands a waiting period of 1.5 months. Residents of Pune, Mumbai and Jaipur will have to wait up to 2 months for both the Creta and Creta N Line.

The Kia Seltos has an average waiting period of slightly more than half a month. It can be driven home immediately in more than half the cities on this list, such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Noida.