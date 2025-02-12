Compact SUVs Waiting Period This February: Will You Get Your Car By Month-end?

Models from Honda and Skoda are readily available in select major cities, but you may need to wait until mid-year to get home a Toyota SUV

With more consumers showing interest in compact SUVs, automakers have expanded their offerings in this segment. However, despite the variety of options, the waiting times remain extremely high. If you're planning to buy a compact SUV, here are ten models with the waiting periods in February:

City Maruti Grand Vitara Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hyundai Creta Hyundai Creta N Line Kia Seltos Honda Elevate Skoda Kushaq Volkswagen Taigun Tata Curvv MG Astor New Delhi 0.5-1 month 5-6 months 1 month 1 month 1-1.5 months No waiting No waiting 0.5 months 2 months 0.5 month Bengaluru No waiting 2 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 week 1 month 2 months 1 week 1.5 months 1-2 months Mumbai No waiting 2-3 months 2 months 2 months No waiting No waiting 1-2 months 0.5 month 2 months 1 month Hyderabad No waiting 5 months 1-2 months 2 months No waiting No waiting No waiting No waiting 1.5 months 0.5-1 month Pune 1 month 1 month 2-3 months 2 months No waiting No waiting No waiting No waiting 1 month 1 month Chennai No waiting 5 months 0.5-1 month 0.5-1 month 1 month No waiting No waiting 1.5 months 1 month No waiting Jaipur 1 month 6 months 2-3 months 2 months 1 month No waiting 1-2 months 1.5 months 2 months No waiting Ahmedabad No waiting 6 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1 month No waiting No waiting 1 month 1 month Gurugram No waiting 4-7 months 2 months 2 months No waiting 0.5 month No waiting 1 month 2 months 1 month Lucknow 1 month 6 months 0.5 month 0.5 month 0.5 month 1 month 1 month 1 month 1.5 months 0.5 month Kolkata 0.5-1 month 7 months 1 month 1 month No waiting No waiting 1-1.5 months 0.5 month 1 month No waiting Thane No waiting 6 months 2 months 1-1.5 months No waiting 0.5 month 2 months 0.5 month 2 months 1 month Surat No waiting 6 months 2 months 2 months 1 month 0.5 month 1-2 months 1 week 1.5 months 1 month Ghaziabad 0.5-1 month 6-10 months 1-2 months 1-1.5 months 1 month 1 week 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 2 months 1 month Chandigarh 0.5 month 6 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 1-2 months No waiting 0.5 month 2 months 1-2 months Coimbatore No waiting 5 months 2-3 months 2 months 1 month 1 month 1-1.5 months 1 month 2 months 0.5 month Patna 1 month 3-4 months 2-3 months 1-2 months 0.5 month No waiting No waiting 0.5 month 1 month 1 month Faridabad 1 month 5-8 months 1.5 months 2 months 1 month No waiting 2 months No waiting 2 months 1 month Indore 1-1.5 months 5 months 1.5-2 months 1.5-2 months 0.5 month No waiting 1-2 months 1 month 2 months 1 month Noida 1 month 7 months 2 months 2 months 1 month No waiting No waiting No waiting 2 months 1 month

Key Takeaways

The Maruti Grand Vitara has an average waiting period of around half a month, but buyers in Indore have to wait up to 1.5 months to take their compact SUV home. Those residing in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Thane, and Surat can take the delivery in no time.

Among all the models in this segment, the Toyota Hyryder has the highest wait time here, averaging around 5.5 months. It stretches up to 10 months in Ghaziabad, while in Pune the Toyota SUV can be had in just 1 month.

Those looking to purchase the Hyundai Creta in Pune, Coimbatore, and Patna will have to wait up to 3 months. Meanwhile, buyers in Lucknow can drive away their car in half a month this February. The average waiting period of the Creta in the top 20 cities is 2 months.

The sportier version of the Creta, the Creta N Line, has also an average wait time of around 2 months but buyers in Lucknow can get the possession in half a month. However, its waiting period can go up to 2 months in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Chandigarh, and Coimbatore.

The Kia Seltos has an average wait time of around 1 month in top Indian cities while it is readily available in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, and Thane. Meanwhile, Buyers in Chandigarh will have to wait up to 2 months to get Kia’s compact SUV home.

Buyers in 11 of the 20 cities mentioned above, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Faridabad, and Indore, can bring the Honda Elevate home immediately. If you reside in Chandigarh, you’ll get your hands on Honda's compact SUV in 2 months, while the average waiting period is half a month only.

The Skoda Kushaq’s average waiting period is around 1 month, but buyers in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Noida, and Pune can take delivery of the car immediately. Those living in Bengaluru, Thane, and Hyderabad will have to wait up to 2 months to get their car.

Getting your hands on the Volkswagen Taigun is relatively easy, as it has an average waiting time of only half a month this February. The Taigun has no waiting period in cities like Hyderabad, Pune, and Noida while buyers in Chennai, and Jaipur will have to wait up to 1.5 months to get the delivery.

The Tata Curvv is encountering an average waiting time of 1.5 months this month. That said, buyers in New Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Indore, and Noida might have to wait up to 2 months to get the delivery.

MG Astor will make you wait for a maximum of up to 2 months in cities like Bengaluru and Chandigarh, but in many cities like Chennai, Kolkata, and Jaipur, there's no waiting period on MG’s compact SUV.

Note: The exact wait time for a new car can vary based on the variant and colour selected, and the stock available at your nearest dealership. To get more information, we recommend that you contact the nearest showroom of your preferred model.

Follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for all the latest automotive updates.