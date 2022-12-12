Modified On Dec 12, 2022 06:59 PM By Ansh for Maruti Ignis

All these models were previously tested as per the older Global NCAP norms

The S-Presso scored a one-star rating with the updated parameters.

Ignis and Swift also came out with only a single star.

S-Presso scored 20.03/34 in adult protection and 3.52/49 points in child occupant protection.

Ignis got 16.48/34 for adult protection and 3.86/49 points for child protection.

Swift scored 19.19/34 and 16.68/49 points in adult and child occupant protection, respectively.

Common standard safety features include dual front airbags, rear parking sensors and ABS with EBD.

Global NCAP tested a number of models under its #SaferCarsForIndia campaign recently, including three models from Maruti: S-Presso, Ignis and Swift. The trio put up a poor show in the updated Global NCAP tests and came out holding only a single star each.

They were tested in their base-spec forms that come with the following safety features: dual front airbags, seat belt reminders, rear parking sensors and ABS with EBD.

Let’s dive into the results and see what they scored.

Adult Occupant Protection

S-Presso Ignis Swift 20.03/34 16.48/34 19.19/34

While none of the three could score more than one-star, the Ignis got the lowest score of 16.48 out of 34 points.

Front Impact

S-Presso

In the frontal impact test, the S-Presso provided ‘good’ protection to the driver and passenger’s head and neck, but it offered ‘poor’ protection to the driver’s chest while it was deemed ‘marginal’ for the chest of the passenger.

The driver’s right thigh, knee and tibias got ‘marginal’ protection while the protection to the feet was rated ‘adequate’. The driver’s left knee and thigh got ‘marginal’ protection and the tibias showed ‘marginal and adequate’ protection. For the front passenger, the thighs and knees got ‘good’ protection, but the protection to the tibias was deemed ‘adequate’.

Ignis

The Ignis, in the frontal impact test, got ‘good’ head and neck protection for the driver and front passenger. The driver got ‘weak’ protection on the chest, while the protection to the front passenger’s chest was stated ‘adequate’. The driver got ‘marginal’ protection on the thighs and knees and ‘adequate’ for the tibias and feet. The front passenger got ‘poor’ protection on the thighs and knees and ‘good’ protection on the tibias.

Swift

It got ‘good’ head and neck protection for both front passengers. The driver had ‘weak’ protection on the chest region and the front passenger got ‘adequate’ for the same. The thighs and knees of the driver had ‘marginal’ protection while his tibias had ‘adequate’ and feet had ‘poor’ protection. The front passenger got ‘marginal’ protection on the right knee, his left thigh, knee and both tibias got ‘good’ protection.

Side Impact

None of these cars could perform well in the side impact test. Also, the side pole test was not performed on any of these three cars as none of them offer side and curtain airbags.

S-Presso

The test dummy got ‘marginal’ protection for the head and chest region but had ‘good’ protection for the abdomen and pelvis.

Ignis

Ignis got ‘weak’ protection for head and ‘poor’ protection for the chest. The abdomen and pelvis region had ‘adequate’ and ‘good’ protection, respectively.

Swift

While Swift does have ‘good’ protection for the head, abdomen and pelvis region, the chest region only gets ‘poor’ protection.

The body shell integrity and footwell area of all three models were stated to be unstable. Their body shell will not be able to withstand further load.

Child Occupant Protection

S-Presso Ignis Swift 3.52/49 3.86/49 16.68/49

S-Presso

The child seat for the three-year-old was installed forward facing and it was not able to prevent head-forward excursion during the frontal impact. The child seat for the one-and-a-half-year-old was installed facing rearward and it was able to prevent head exposure during the frontal impact offering ‘good’ protection to the head and ‘poor’ safety to the chest.

In the side impact test, both CRSs offered full protection. The car does not offer three-point seat belts for any rear seat. The car also does not offer the possibility to disconnect the passenger airbag in case a rearward-facing CRS needs to be installed in the front co-driver seat.

Ignis

The child seat for the three-year-old was installed facing forward using the ISOFIX anchorages and it was able to prevent head exposure during the frontal impact. The child seat for the one-and-a-half-year-old was installed facing rearward using the ISOFIX anchorages and it was able to prevent head exposure during the frontal impact offering ‘good’ protection.

In the side impact test, both CRSs gave full protection. The car does not offer three-point seat belts for any rear seat. The car also does not offer the possibility to disconnect the passenger airbag in case a rearward-facing CRS will be installed in this position.

Swift

The child seat for the three-year-old was installed front-way-facing with ISOFIX anchorages and was able to prevent excessive forward movement during the impact while it offered ‘good’ protection to the head and marginal protection to the chest. The one-and-a-half-year-old’s CRS was installed with ISOFIX anchorages forward facing which showed poor protection for the head and chest.

The vehicle offers ISOFIX child-seat anchorages as standard but does not offer three-point belts in any rear seat. The passenger airbag cannot be disconnected to allow for a CRS to be installed in the front passenger position.

Variants and Pricing

The S-Presso can be had in four trims: Std, LXi. VXi (O) and VXi+ (O) with prices ranging from Rs 4.25 lakh to Rs 6.10 lakh. The Ignis is offered in four variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha, and is priced between Rs 5.35 lakh and Rs 7.72 lakh, and lastly, the Swift can be had in four trims too: LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ with prices ranging from Rs 5.92 lakh to Rs 8.85 lakh.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

