Published On Apr 12, 2022 04:27 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta

Its body shell integrity and footwell area were deemed ‘unstable’

The Creta got three stars each for adult and child occupant protection.

It scored 8/17 and 28.29/49 points in adult and child protection, respectively.

Standard safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and front seatbelts with pretensioners.

Its cousin, the Kia Seltos, had achieved a similar rating as well (three stars for adult protection and two for child).

Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Adult Occupant Protection 8 out of 17 points (3 stars) 8.03 out of 17 points (3 stars) Child Occupant Protection 28.29 out of 49 points (3 stars) 15 out of 49 points (2 stars)

The Creta received three stars for adult occupant protection, scoring a poor eight points out of 17. While protection to the driver’s head was rated ‘adequate’, the same was ‘good’ for the co-driver’s head. The necks of both driver and co-driver showed ‘good’ protection. Also, while protection to the driver’s chest was labelled ‘marginal’, the same was ‘good’ for the co-driver. Both their knees received ‘marginal’ protection.

The driver’s tibias got ‘weak and adequate’ protection, while cover for the co-driver’s tibias was adjudged ‘good and adequate’. Both its body shell and footwell area were rated as ‘unstable’.

When child occupant protection is concerned, the SUV got the same three-star score as well. It achieved 28.29 out of 49 points. The child seat for the 3-year-old dummy was facing forward but it could not prevent forward jerking of the head while also offering ‘weak’ protection to the chest. On the other hand, the child seat for the one-and-a-half-year-old dummy was facing rearward, and it provided 'good' protection to the head and chest.

The Creta’s standard safety kit includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and front seatbelts with pretensioners. In its higher variants it comes with up to six airbags, rear disc brakes, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-start assist control (HAC), and even ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Hyundai offers the SUV with three engine options: a set of 115PS 1.5-litre petrol (6-speed MT/CVT) and diesel (6-speed MT/6-speed AT) engines and a 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit (7-speed DCT).

It is priced from Rs 10.28 lakh to Rs 18.01 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Hyundai Creta rivals the likes of the Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Kia Seltos, and Volkswagen Taigun.

