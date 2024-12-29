From as low as Rs 46.90 lakh to a whopping Rs 10.50 crore, here are all the luxury cars launched in India in 2024

Although 2024 is drawing to a close, it did treat us auto enthusiasts with plenty of new car launches, including some exotic and luxury offerings. Many luxury carmakers, including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Porsche, made significant strides in the Indian market, by introducing fresh nameplates and updating some of their existing offerings. Here's a look at the luxury cars that were introduced or updated in India throughout the year:

2024 BMW M2

The 2024 BMW M2, priced at Rs 1.03 crore (ex-showroom) was launched in India in December 2024. It features subtle updates, including increased power from its 3-litre 6-cylinder petrol engine, now producing 487 PS and up to 600 Nm (AT). It gets minor exterior changes like black quad exhaust tips and silver alloy wheels, while the interior gains a refreshed steering wheel and optional Alcantara wrap. Key features include a 14.9-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch driver’s display, Harman Kardon sound system, and advanced safety with six airbags and driver-assist systems, making it a sporty, high-performance luxury coupe with no direct rivals in India.

BMW M5

The seventh-generation BMW M5 was launched in November 2024 at a price of Rs 1.99 crore (ex-showroom). It features a hybrid powertrain that combines a twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 engine with an electric motor. Together, they produce 727 PS and 1,000 Nm. It can also drive 69 km in EV mode with a top speed of 140 kmph. The exterior features an illuminated kidney grille, carbon fibre elements, and 20- and 21-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it offers Merino leather seats, dual screens, and a Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

2024 BMW M340i

The 2024 BMW M340i, launched in November 2024 at Rs 74.90 lakh (ex-showroom), is the updated performance-focused version of the 3 Series. It now features 19-inch black alloy wheels, adaptive suspension and refreshed Vernasca leather upholstery with M stitching. Powering the sedan is a 3-litre inline six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 374 PS and 500 Nm, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system.

BMW X7 Signature Edition

The BMW X7 Signature Edition, launched in September 2024 at Rs 1.33 crore (ex-showroom), is a limited-edition festive offering based on the xDrive40i M Sport variant. It features cosmetic upgrades such as chrome bars in the grille, Swarovski glass cut crystals in the LED headlights, smoked tail lights. Inside, it offers a refreshed cabin with a white and grey theme, crystal door pins, and an ambient air package. Powered by a 3-litre twin-turbo inline six petrol engine delivering 386 PS and 520 Nm, it comes mated with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

BMW XM Label

The BMW XM Label, launched in September 2024 at Rs 3.15 crore (ex-showroom), is the most powerful BMW M car ever, delivering 748 PS and 1,000 Nm through its 4.4-litre V8 turbo-petrol engine paired with a plug-in hybrid setup. Limited to just 500 units globally, only one was available in India. It features exclusive red accents on the grille, wheels, and interior, alongside a BMW Individual Frozen Carbon Black Metallic exterior. Inside, it has a dual-tone black and red leatherette and is equipped with a 14.9-inch curved display, a 20-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, and advanced safety features like six airbags and a 360-degree camera.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

BMW launched the 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition with a diesel engine in September 2024, priced at Rs 65 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine delivers 193 PS and 400 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, and accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 7.6 seconds. The design remains unchanged, with blacked-out grille, adaptive LED headlights, and gloss black rear diffuser. Inside, it features dual digital displays, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, panoramic sunroof, and a blacked-out headliner. Safety includes 6 airbags and Level 2 ADAS features.

BMW 5 Series LWB

BMW launched the long wheelbase (LWB) version of the 5 Series in India in July 2024, priced at Rs 72.9 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). Available in a single 530Li M Sport variant, this luxury sedan features a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 258 PS, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and mild-hybrid technology. The new-gen 5 Series boasts a futuristic cabin with dual integrated displays, a 14.9-inch infotainment system, and 4-zone climate control. Safety features include multiple airbags, ESC, and TPMS. It rivals the Audi A6, Volvo S90, and the upcoming Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition

The BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition was also launched in India at Rs 46.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It features blacked-out design elements, including a black kidney grille, black rear spoiler, and darkened LED headlights. Inside, the Shadow Edition offers sport seats with memory function, ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Powered by a 2-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 190 PS and 280 Nm, it accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.1 seconds. It competes with the Audi A4 and serves as a luxury alternative to the Toyota Camry.

BMW X3 M Sport Shadow Edition

The BMW X3 M Sport Shadow Edition is priced at Rs 74.90 lakh (ex-showroom), a Rs 2.40 lakh premium over the regular X3 diesel M Sport. Based on the xDrive20d M Sport, it features blacked-out design elements, including a glossy black grille, roof rails, and rear tailpipes, along with 19-inch M-spec alloy wheels. The edition is available in Brooklyn Grey and Carbon Black. Inside, it offers an all-black theme with Vernasca leather upholstery and blue stitching. Powered by a 2-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine producing 190 PS and 400 Nm, it accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 7.9 seconds. It competes with the Audi Q5 and Mercedes-Benz GLC.

BMW M4 Competition

The 2024 BMW M4 Competition was launched in India at Rs 1.53 crore (ex-showroom). It comes with a 3-litre, 6-cylinder twin-turbo petrol engine, producing 530 PS (+20 PS) and 650 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive setup. The coupe can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds. Exterior updates include new 19- and 20-inch M-forged alloy wheels, updated LED headlights, and a carbon fibre roof. Inside, it features a new M-specific steering wheel, a dual-display setup (14.9-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital driver’s display), ventilated seats, and a Harman Kardon sound system. It rivals the Audi RS 5 and Mercedes-AMG C63.

BMW i5 M60

The BMW i5 M60, priced at Rs 1.20 crore (ex-showroom), is the all-electric variant of the new-generation 5 Series sedan. Available only in the fully loaded M60 xDrive variant, it features a closed-off illuminated grille, adaptive LED headlights, and M-specific design elements like 20-inch alloy wheels, red brake calipers, and black accents. Powered by an 81.2 kWh battery and all-wheel drive, the i5 M60 produces 601 PS and 795 Nm, offering a range of up to 516 km. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds. Inside, it features dual 14.9-inch and 12.3-inch digital displays, a panoramic roof, and advanced driver assistance systems.

BMW iX xDrive50

The BMW iX xDrive50, which is priced at Rs 1.4 crore (ex-showroom), costs Rs 19 lakh more than the xDrive40. It features a 111.5 kWh battery offering 635 km of range, paired with a dual-motor setup delivering 523 PS and 765 Nm, enabling a 0-100 kmph time of 4.6 seconds. The model also comes with 22-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch digital display, a 14.9-inch infotainment screen, Harman Kardon audio, and ADAS. It supports 195 kW fast charging, reaching 80 percent in just 35 minutes.

Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance was launched in India at Rs 1.95 crore (ex-showroom). It replaces the V8 engine with a Formula-1-inspired 2-litre 4-cylinder hybrid powertrain, making 680 PS and 1,020 Nm. With a 6.1 kWh battery offering a 13 km electric range, it achieves 0-100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds. Featuring AMG-specific styling, 20-inch alloys, Nappa leather, and hybrid-focused displays, it rivals the Audi RS 5 Sportback and BMW M4. Deliveries begin in Q2 2025.

2024 Mercedes-AMG G 63

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG G 63 was launched in India in October 2024 at a price of Rs 3.60 crore (ex-showroom). It features minor design updates, such as a blacked-out grille and redesigned bumpers, while retaining its iconic boxy shape. Inside, it comes with Nappa leather upholstery, carbon fibre accents, and updated dual 12.3-inch displays with advanced software. Powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with mild-hybrid technology, it produces 585 PS and 850 Nm, with an added boost of 20 PS from the hybrid system. All 120 units allocated for India have already been sold, with deliveries expected by late 2025.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB (long wheelbase) was launched in India in October 2024, with prices ranging from Rs 78.50 lakh to Rs 92.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The luxury sedan features a sharper design with sleek LED headlights, a larger grille, and wraparound LED tail lights. Its premium cabin includes a three-screen dashboard setup, a 17-speaker Burmester sound system, and reclining rear seats with extended under-thigh support. Safety features such as eight airbags, ADAS, and a 360-degree camera are offered. Powering the sedan are three mild-hybrid engine options, including a new 3-litre six-cylinder petrol engine producing 381 PS.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV was introduced in India in September 2024, priced at Rs 1.41 crore (ex-showroom, pan-India). Positioned as the EV counterpart to the GLS SUV, it is available in a single 580 4MATIC variant. The SUV features a closed-off grille, connected LED lighting, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Its luxurious interior boasts the MBUX Hyperscreen, leather upholstery, and wooden trims, accommodating up to seven passengers. Powered by a dual-motor setup producing 544 PS and 858 Nm, it comes with a 122 kWh battery offering an ARAI-certified range of 809 km. Key rivals include the Audi Q8 e-tron and BMW iX.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Electric SUV was launched in India in September 2024 at Rs 2.25 crore (ex-showroom). It combines the luxury of Maybach with the electric styling of Mercedes’ EQ range. Key features include an MBUX Hyperscreen, lounge seats, and gesture controls. It offers 658 PS, 950 Nm, and a 611 km WLTP-claimed range from a 122 kWh battery pack, with fast charging capabilities that add around 300 km range in 20 minutes. Safety is ensured with 11 airbags and advanced driver assistance systems.

Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d AMG Line

Mercedes-Benz launched the new GLE 300d AMG Line variant in India in August 2024, priced at Rs 97.85 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant features an AMG-specific body style, a 2-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine with 269 PS and 550 Nm, and a 9-speed automatic transmission. The interior includes updated 12.3-inch displays, a Burmester sound system, and advanced safety features. It is Rs 1.2 lakh more expensive than the previous 300d variant.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe was launched in India in August 2024. It is priced at Rs 1.10 crore (ex-showroom). The car features a sporty design with AMG-specific elements like the Panamericana grille and quad exhaust tips. The interior includes carbon fibre trim, sports seats, and an AMG steering wheel. It is powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 421 PS and 500 Nm, mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet was also launched in India in August 2024, priced at Rs 1.10 crore (ex-showroom). The cabriolet features a sleek, sporty design with a C-Class-inspired grille and frameless doors. Inside, it has a 12.3-inch digital display and an 11.9-inch touchscreen. The car is powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech, producing 258 PS and 400 Nm. The soft-top can open in 20 seconds at speeds below 60 kmph.

Mercedes-Benz EQB

The updated Mercedes-Benz EQB was launched in India on July 8, 2024, with prices starting at Rs 70.9 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two variants: Electric Art Line with seven seats and a 535 km range, and AMG Line with five seats and a 447 km range, priced at Rs 77.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The AMG Line has a sportier design, while the Electric Art Line is more subtle. Both variants feature advanced safety and tech features, including a Burmester sound system and augmented reality navigation.

Mercedes-Benz EQA

The Mercedes-Benz EQA was launched in India on July 8, 2024, with a starting price of Rs 66 lakh (ex-showroom). It features a 70.5 kWh battery that provides a WLTP-claimed range of up to 560 km. The EQA is powered by a single electric motor delivering 190 PS and 385 Nm, with a front-wheel drive setup. It comes with a variety of features, including dual 10.25-inch displays, a 12-speaker Burmester sound system, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and a panoramic sunroof.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz C-Class was updated in June, introducing the new C 300 AMG Line variant, which replaced the diesel-specific C 300d. This variant is powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with 258 PS and 400 Nm. It features ventilated and heated front seats, a 710W 15-speaker Burmester sound system, a 360-degree camera, and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. The C-Class also debuts the new Sodalite Blue exterior shade and offers enhanced connectivity with six 100W fast-charging USB ports across variants.

Mercedes-Benz GLC

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC, updated in June, adds ventilated and heated front seats, along with a total of 9 airbags. It retains premium features like the 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone AC. The GLC is powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine in the GLC 300 and a 2-litre diesel engine in the GLC 220d, both mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance

Launched in May 2024 at Rs 3.3 crore (ex-showroom), the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance is the most powerful S-Class, featuring a plug-in hybrid powertrain with a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine and an electric motor producing 802 PS and 1,430 Nm, while having an electric-only range of 33 km. Its design highlights include an AMG-specific front grille, 21-inch forged wheels, and a sporty rear diffuser. Inside, it boasts carbon fibre inserts, a dual-spoke AMG steering wheel, a 12.8-inch MBUX infotainment system, and advanced features like 64-colour ambient lighting and ADAS.

Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

The facelifted Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, launched in May 2024 at Rs 3.35 crore (ex-showroom), comes with a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 557 PS and 770 Nm, boosted by a 48V mild-hybrid system. Design updates include a tweaked grille, sleeker front bumper, and a redesigned rear with chrome elements. Inside, it offers a 4-seater layout with reclining seats, a Burmester sound system, and a fridge with champagne flutes. Safety features include level 2 ADAS, while adaptive air suspension ensures a comfortable ride.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe

The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe was launched in India in January 2024, priced at Rs 1.85 crore (ex-showroom). It features a refreshed exterior with updated LED DRLs, a tweaked front bumper, and new 21-inch or optional 22-inch alloy wheels. Inside, it offers two cabin theme options, AMG-specific upholstery, and the latest steering wheel design. The SUV-coupe has dual 12.3-inch displays, a panoramic sunroof, a 13-speaker Burmester sound system, and advanced safety features like a 360-degree camera. Under the hood, it retains the 3-litre twin-turbo V6 engine, producing 435 PS and 560 Nm.

Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift has been launched in India, priced from Rs 50.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It features subtle design updates, including new LED headlights, a refreshed grille, and updated bumpers. The cabin gets dual 10.25-inch displays, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 360-degree camera. The GLA continues with the same engine options: a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol (163 PS) and a 2-litre diesel (190 PS), with the latter offering an all-wheel-drive system and an off-road engineering package on the AMG Line variant.

Kia EV9

The Korean carmaker’s flagship EV, the Kia EV9, was launched in India in October 2024 at Rs 1.30 crore. It features a 99.8 kWh battery pack dual-motor setup producing 384 PS and 700 Nm, having a claimed range of more than 500 km. The interior boasts a minimalist floating dashboard with a triple-screen setup, individual sunroofs, and captain seats with 8-way power adjustment and massage function in the second row. It also comes equipped with level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and fast charging support.

2024 Aston Martin Vantage

The 2024 Aston Martin Vantage was launched in India in April 2024 at Rs 3.99 crore (ex-showroom). It features a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, now delivering 665 PS and 800 Nm, enabling a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 3.4 seconds. The facelift includes sharper exterior design elements, like a larger grille and revised headlights, while the rear maintains its signature taillights and aggressive diffuser. Inside, the Vantage gets a refreshed cabin with modern tech, including 10.25-inch screens, a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system, and some ADAS features.

Audi Q7 Facelift

The 2024 Audi Q7 facelift was launched in November 2024 at a price of Rs 88.66 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). The SUV gets a refreshed grille, new headlights, and revised tail lights. Inside, it features a 10.1-inch infotainment screen and a 12.3-inch digital driver display. The Q7 is powered by a 3-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine that makes 345 PS and 500 Nm. It comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The Audi Q7 competes with the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, and Volvo XC90.

Audi Q8 Facelift

The facelifted Audi Q8 was launched in India in August 2024 at a price of Rs 1.17 crore (ex-showroom), marking a Rs 10 lakh premium over the pre-facelift model. The updated Q8 features design revisions such as a redesigned grille, new HD Matrix LED headlights, and connected OLED tail lamps. The interior sees subtle updates, including new upholstery and trim inserts. The SUV is powered by the same 3-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine (340 PS/500 Nm) paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system, delivering power to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.

2024 Porsche Taycan Facelift

The 2024 Porsche Taycan facelift was launched in India in July 2024, with prices starting at Rs 1.89 crore (ex-showroom). Available in two models, the Taycan 4S II and Taycan Turbo II, it features updated HD Matrix LED headlights, a redesigned front grille, and a new rear tail light with an illuminated logo. The facelifted Taycan comes with a more powerful 89 kWh battery, offering a claimed range of up to 642 km. It also supports 320 kW DC fast charging and includes new features like a standard driving mode button and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Porsche 911 Carrera and Carrera 4 GTS

The 2024 Porsche 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera 4 GTS were launched in India in May 2024, with prices starting at Rs 1.99 crore and Rs 2.75 crore, respectively (ex-showroom). The Carrera 4 GTS features a new T-Hybrid powertrain combining a 3.6-litre turbocharged boxer engine with an electric motor, producing 541 PS and 610 Nm. The Carrera retains its 3-litre twin-turbo boxer engine, now generating 394 PS and 450 Nm. Both models receive subtle design updates, including new LED Matrix headlights and a rear light bar. Inside, the 911 now comes with a fully digital instrument cluster and updated infotainment system.

Porsche Cayenne GTS and Cayenne GTS Coupe

Launched in May 2024, the Porsche Cayenne GTS and GTS Coupe are priced at Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.01 crore (ex-showroom) respectively. Both models are powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, producing 500 PS and 660 Nm, offering superior performance compared to the standard Cayenne. The GTS features sportier design elements such as blacked-out accents, smoked headlights, and sport exhausts, while the GTS Coupe offers a sleek, dynamic coupe design with optional 21-inch wheels. Inside, both variants come with a GT sports steering wheel, GTS sport seats, and advanced tech features, including a 12.6-inch driver display.

Maserati Grecale

The Maserati Grecale has been launched in India, priced from Rs 1.31 crore for the GT variant to Rs 2.05 crore for the Trofeo. It offers a bold design, luxurious interior with leather upholstery, and advanced features like digital displays and a panoramic sunroof. The GT and Modena variants come with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, producing 300 PS and 330 PS, while the Trofeo features a 3-litre V6 engine with 530 PS. The SUV also boasts advanced safety features, including a 360-degree camera and ADAS.

Lexus LM

Lexus launched the LM luxury MPV in India in March 2024, priced at Rs 2 crore for the 7-seater LM 350h and Rs 2.5 crore for the 4-seater variant (all prices are ex-showroom). Based on the Toyota Vellfire, it features a large spindle grille, sliding rear doors, and a 48-inch rear TV in the 4-seater. Powered by a 2.5-litre strong-hybrid engine with 250 PS and an all-wheel-drive system, it offers premium features like a 23-speaker sound system, ADAS, and ambient lighting.

Lamborghini Urus SE

Lamborghini launched the Urus SE in India in August 2024, priced at Rs 4.57 crore (ex-showroom). This plug-in hybrid performance SUV features a 4-litre V8 turbo-petrol engine paired with a 25.9 kWh battery pack, producing a combined 800 PS and 950 Nm. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds and offers a pure electric range of up to 60 km. The Urus SE also gets design updates, including a redesigned bonnet, new LED DRLs, and a refreshed rear bumper. Inside, it boasts a 12.3-inch touchscreen, digital driver's display, and ventilated seats.

Land Rover Defender Octa

Land Rover has unveiled the Defender Octa, the most powerful production Defender to date, priced from Rs 2.65 crore (ex-showroom). The Octa features a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with mild-hybrid tech, producing 635 PS and 750 Nm, accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 4 seconds. Its rugged exterior includes revised dimensions, wider tracks, and 33-inch wheels, while the updated suspension and three driving modes enhance off-road performance.

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

The facelifted Land Rover Range Rover Evoque was launched in India in January 2024, with prices starting at Rs 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 5 lakh lower than the previous model. It features subtle exterior updates like a new grille and sleeker headlights, along with a refreshed interior that includes a 11.4-inch touchscreen and wireless phone charging. Power comes from a 2-litre petrol or diesel engine, both with a 48V mild-hybrid system, paired with an all-wheel-drive setup.

2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport

The 2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport was launched in India in January at Rs 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom), offering a price cut of up to Rs 3.5 lakh compared to its predecessor. Updates include a refreshed dashboard with a 11.4-inch curved touchscreen, a new drive mode selector, and redesigned alloy wheels. The SUV also features a digital driver’s display, a 360-degree camera, PM2.5 air filter, and multiple safety features. It retains its 2-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines, both paired with all-wheel drive and automatic transmission.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan facelift, officially known as the Cullinan Series II, was launched in India with prices starting at Rs 10.50 crore for the standard version and Rs 12.25 crore for the Black Badge variant (all prices are ex-showroom, pan-India). The updated model features new exterior and interior design elements, including slimmer headlamps, a redesigned grille, and a full-width glass panel on the dashboard. The powertrain remains the same with a 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine, delivering 571 PS in the standard version and 600 PS in the Black Badge.

Rolls-Royce Spectre

The Rolls-Royce Spectre, launched in India in January 2024 at Rs 7.5 crore (ex-showroom), is the most expensive electric vehicle in the country for private buyers. It boasts a 102 kWh battery offering a 530km range and accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds. The car features four-wheel steering and a sleek design inspired by the Phantom Coupe. Inside, it offers luxurious detailing with a starlight liner in the door pads, a dashboard illuminated with over 5,500 stars, and a new ‘Spirit’ software for extensive customisation options, ensuring a highly personalised experience.

