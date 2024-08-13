New Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d AMG Line Diesel Variant Launched, Priced At Rs 97.85 Lakh

Modified On Aug 13, 2024 06:57 PM By Dipan for Mercedes-Benz GLE

Mercedes-Benz now offers ‘AMG Line’ for all three variants of the GLE SUV: 300d, 450d and 450

The new variant costs Rs 1.2 lakh more than the outgoing 300d variant.

The new GLE 300d gets an AMG-specific body style with updated design elements.

Interiors retain dual 12.3-inch displays but are updated with the latest Mercedes-Benz-specific user interface (UI).

It gets the same 2-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine with 48V mild-hybrid tech that produces 269 PS and 550 Nm.

The lineup also gets a 3-litre 6-cylinder diesel (367 PS/750 Nm) and a 3-litre 6-cylinder petrol engine (381 PS/500 Nm).

Prices now range from Rs 97.85 lakh to Rs 1.15 crore (ex-showroom pan-India).

The Mercedes-Benz GLE has been the German carmaker’s one of the bestseller offerings in India. In an attempt to further increase sales, a new 300d AMG Line variant has been introduced in its lineup, discontinuing the previous 300d variant. Prices of the revised variant lineup are as follows:

Variant Ex-showroom Prices New GLE 300d 4MATIC Rs 97.85 lakh GLE 400 4MATIC Rs 1.10 crore GLE 450d 4MATIC Rs 1.15 crore

The last recorded price of the discontinued GLE 300d 4MATIC was Rs 96.65 lakh (ex-showroom), making the new 300d Rs 1.2 lakh more expensive than the outgoing variant.

Earlier, the AMG Line iteration was only reserved for the more potent diesel and petrol engines. Mercedes-Benz’s move to offer all the variants in its AMG Line has enabled the entire GLE range to have uniform styling and tech features. Here is everything you need to know about the GLE 300d AMG Line variant.

Exterior

The new Mercedes-Benz GLE 300d variant now gets an AMG-specific body style that features a diamond-shaped single-slat grille with small 3-star elements on it finished in chrome. The headlights are new and are similar to the other GLE variants. The front bumper has been thoroughly revised with more aggressive lines and creases, identical to the other AMG Line variants in the lineup.

The 300d now features 20-inch alloy wheels finished in grey. The black body cladding over the wheel arches has now been deleted, but the SUV still features cladding underneath the door. The outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs) have also been blacked out.

The tail lights are the same as the previous GLE 300d, but the rear bumper gets air vents that make it look more aggressive. However, the silver skid plate available before has now been omitted. Other than this, the SUV continues to feature the same dual exhaust setup.

Technically, the new GLE 300d also features larger disc brakes on the front, thus helping in improving overall safety.

Interiors, Features and Safety

The interiors of the GLE SUV are the same as before. However, the Mercedes-Benz User Experience) has been updated for the 12.3-inch touchscreen. On the feature front, it continues to have a 12.3-inch driver’s display, a 4-zone climate control, electrically adjustable front and rear seats with memory function (front seats), a heads-up display, and a 590-watt 13-speaker Burmester sound system.

The safety net includes nine airbags, a 360-degree camera, traction control, park assist, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like blind spot monitoring and autonomous emergency braking.

Powertrain

The Mercedes-Benz GLE lineup is available in three engine configurations. Specifications are as follows:

Specifications New GLE 300d 4MATIC GLE 450d 4MATIC GLE 450 4MATIC Engine 2-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine with 48V mild-hybrid tech 3-litre 6-cylinder diesel engine with 48V mild-hybrid tech 3-litre 6-cylinder petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid tech Power 269 PS 367 PS 381 PS Torque 550 Nm 750 Nm 500 Nm

The output figures of the new variant are unchanged from the outgoing variant. All the variants get a 9-speed automatic transmission which sends power to all the wheels.

Price and Rivals

Prices of the rejigged Mercedes-Benz GLE lineup start from Rs 97.85 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 1.15 crore (all prices are ex-showroom, pan-India). This German SUV rivals the likes of the BMW X5, Audi Q7, and Volvo XC90 in India.

