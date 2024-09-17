Modified On Sep 17, 2024 05:38 PM By Shreyash for BMW XM

The XM Label is the most powerful BMW M car ever made, producing a whopping 748 PS and 1,000 Nm

Comes in a BMW Individual Frozen Carbon Black Metallic exterior paint.

Gets red highlights on the grille, alloys, and rear diffuser.

Inside, it features an all-black dashboard with red inserts all around the cabin.

Feature highlights include BMW’s curved display setup and a 20-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

Safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and park assist.

Uses a 4.4-litre V8 turbo-petrol engine coupled with a plug-in hybrid setup.

The power is delivered to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Costs Rs 55 lakh more than the regular BMW XM sold in India.

The limited-run BMW XM Label, the most powerful M car in BMW’s portfolio, has now arrived on our shores, priced at Rs 3.15 crore (ex-showroom, pan India). While BMW is only offering 500 units of the XM Label worldwide, the XM Label is even more exclusive here as only one unit will be sold in India. The XM Label is Rs 55 lakh more expensive than the regular XM in India.

How Does It Look?

Although BMW hasn’t made any major design changes to this version of the XM, it features some red highlights to differentiate it from the regular model. Up front, the kidney grille is surrounded by a red accent, while the shoulder and window lines also receive red trim along the profile.

The XM Label features 22-inch M-specific alloy wheels with red highlights on the spokes, and its sporty character is further enhanced by red brake callipers. At the rear, the diffuser is also finished in red, while the badges all around the car also get red inserts. The XM Label is painted in BMW Individual Frozen Carbon Black Metallic, which, combined with these red elements, gives it an aggressive look.

Red Themed Cabin

The cabin of the BMW XM Label greets you with an all-black dashboard with red inserts all around the cabin, including on the AC vents and doors. The seats are also upholstered in dual-tone black and red leatherette elevating the sportier feel of the cabin. There’s also an exclusive ‘XM’ badge along with ‘1/500’ moniker in the central AC vents below the infotainment unit. The dashboard and centre console also get some carbon fibre inserts

In terms of features, the XM Label is equipped with a curved display setup (14.9-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital driver’s display), a 1475W 20-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system, and a heads-up display. Safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, park assist, electronic parking brake with auto hold, dynamic stability control (DSC), and electronic stability control (ESC).

Most Powerful M Car Till Date

BMW offers the XM Label with a 4.4-litre V8 turbo-petrol engine mated to a plug-in hybrid setup. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 4.4-litre V8 Turbo-petrol Power/Torque (Combined) 748 PS/1,000 Nm Power Torque (Engine) 585 PS/720 Nm Electric Motor Output 197 PS/280 Nm Plug-in Hybrid Battery Pack 25.7 kWh Drive Type AWD (All-wheel-drive) Transmission 8-speed AT Acceleration 0-100 kmph 3.8 seconds

The XM Label can also be driven in pure EV mode, in which it provides a WLTP-claimed range of 76 to 82 km. The top-speed of the BMW XM Label is electronically limited to 250 kmph, but can be increased to 290 kmph with an optional BMW M Driver’s package.

Improved Dynamics

The XM Label comes equipped with BMW’s adaptive M suspension system, which works in sync with active roll stabilisation to optimise both sportiness and comfort based on the road conditions. This is achieved by adjusting the damping forces of all four wheels individually.

Rivals

In India, the regular BMW XM takes on the likes of the Lamborghini Urus, Audi RS Q8 and Aston Martin DBX.

