2024 BMW M340i Launched In India At Rs 74.90 Lakh

Modified On Nov 14, 2024 06:33 PM By Rohit for BMW 3 Series

The M340i gets a 3-litre inline six turbo-petrol engine mated to an 8-speed AT, which sends power to all the four wheels

2024 BMW M340i

It was in 2021 that we got our first taste of the mighty BMW M340i, the sportier iteration of the standard 3 Series. In December 2022, the carmaker brought the facelifted M340i to India, and now the performance-oriented sedan has got a model year update. BMW has priced the locally assembled 2024 M340i at Rs 74.90 lakh (ex-showroom), and is now accepting orders for the sportier sedan offering. Let’s take a look at what’s new with the update:

What’s New?

2024 BMW M340i side

As it’s only a model year update, the M340i only gets a handful of changes. BMW is now offering it with new 19-inch blacked out alloy wheels, adaptive suspension, a refreshed cabin theme (now featuring Vernasca leather with M stitching), and two new paint options: Arctic Race Blue and Fire Red. Another revision has come in the form of an update for the infotainment, which now runs on BMW’s latest 8.5 OS.

An Overview Of The BMW M340i

The BMW M340i is based on the 3 Series but gets sportier touches inside and out. Key exterior design upgrades include M-specific grille finished in black, M-specific ORVM housings, and dual exhaust tips. Shared design elements include dual L-shaped LED DRLs, adaptive LED headlights, and wraparound LED tail lights.

2024 BMW M340i cabin

BMW offers the M340i’s cabin with M-specific elements, such as upholstery for the sport seats, steering wheel, and carbon fibre trim inserts on the dashboard and around the centre console. In terms of equipment, it gets a 14.9-inch infotainment, a 12.3-inch all-digital driver’s display, a 3-zone climate control, and a 16-speaker, 464 Watts Harman Kardon sound system.

Passenger safety is taken care of by multiple airbags, cornering brake control (CBC), a 360-degree camera, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Also Read: Facelifted Audi Q7 Bookings Open, To Go On Sale On This Date

What’s Special About The M340i?

Under the bonnet, the BMW M340i comes with a 3-litre inline six turbo-petrol engine producing 374 PS and 500 Nm. It is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, which powers all the four wheels. It gets an M-specific differential, brakes, and exhaust.

A Look At Its Competitors

The BMW M340i’s closest rivals are the Audi S5 Sportback and Mercedes-AMG C 43 in India.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Rohit
