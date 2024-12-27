Take A Look At All The Tata Cars That Could Go On Sale In 2025

In 2025, popular ICE versions of Tata cars will be getting their EV counterparts, along with the return of an iconic SUV moniker

Tata Motors seems to be gearing up for an action-packed 2025, with as many as seven models expected to hit the market. Among these are the highly anticipated Tata Sierra and Tata Harrier EV. The lineup also features models that were recently spotted in testing and others showcased as concepts earlier. Let’s dive into the full list of cars we expect Tata to launch in 2025.

Tata Sierra (ICE + EV)

Expected launch: January 17, 2025

Expected Price: Rs 11 lakh (ICE) and Rs 20 lakh (EV)

The Tata Sierra, first revealed as a concept at the Auto Expo 2020 and then showcased as a more evolved version at the Auto Expo 2023, is expected to make another debut in 2025. Tata Motors plans to showcase the production-ready Sierra at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, with both ICE (internal combustion engine) and EV (electric vehicle) versions on offer.

The EV version is likely to be equipped with a 60-80 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of over 500 km. It is expected to feature a single electric motor with varying power outputs across its variants.

For the ICE version, the Sierra could use a new 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, producing 170 PS and 280 Nm. This engine was first displayed at the Auto Expo 2023. Tata might also offer a 2-litre diesel engine, similar to the one powering the Harrier and Safari SUVs.

Tata Harrier EV

Expected launch: January 17, 2025

Expected price: Rs 25 lakh

During a recent earnings call, Tata Motors confirmed that the Harrier EV will be launched by the end of the financial year 2024-2025, likely by March 2025. It is also possible that the production-spec Harrier EV will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The Harrier EV is expected to feature a dual-motor setup, enabling all-wheel drive (AWD) capabilities. However, its entry-level variants might offer a single-motor configuration. Although details about its battery pack remain limited, the Harrier EV is anticipated to have a larger battery than the Curvv EV and Nexon EV, with a range of up to 550 km.

Tata Safari EV

Expected launch: February 2025

Expected price: Rs 32 lakh

The Safari EV, the larger sibling of the upcoming Harrier EV, is also expected to debut in 2025. Similar to the Harrier EV, the Safari EV could be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It is likely to feature the same battery pack as the Harrier EV, offering a claimed range of over 500 km.

Tata Punch Facelift

Expected launch: September 2025

Expected price: Rs 6 lakh

Spy shots of the facelifted Tata Punch have been circulating online for quite some time, hinting at a possible 2025 launch. The facelifted Punch is expected to adopt styling cues from the Punch EV, featuring a refreshed look both inside and out. Updates could include a redesigned front end, a revamped cabin, and the addition of a few new features. However, it is likely to retain its 1.2-litre petrol engine, which delivers 88 PS and 115 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual or an AMT (automated manual) transmission.

Tata Harrier Petrol

Expected launch: June 2025

Expected price: Rs 14 lakh

The 1.5-litre petrol engine showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 will also debut on the Tata Harrier. We expect this mid-size SUV to receive the update after the engine is introduced with the Tata Sierra. The new engine could be offered with a choice of a 6-speed manual or a dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT). This petrol option might help lower the Harrier’s starting price, making it more affordable than the current-spec entry-level variant.

Tata Tiago and Tigor Facelifts

Expected launch: December 2025

Expected price: Rs 5.2 lakh (Tiago) and Rs 6.2 lakh (Tigor)

Test mules of the Tata Tiago and Tigor were recently spotted, hinting at possible facelifts for these models. Notably, it has been four years since these entry-level Tata cars received a comprehensive update, making 2025 a likely year for their refresh. The facelift is expected to bring updated designs both inside and out, along with the addition of new features. However, the existing powertrain options are expected to continue in the updated models. Following the facelift of the Tiago and Tigor, their EV versions are also likely to receive similar updates.

Note: Image used for representation purposes only

Which of these Tata cars are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

In 2025, popular ICE versions of Tata cars will be getting their EV counterparts, along with the return of an iconic SUV moniker

Tata Motors seems to be gearing up for an action-packed 2025, with as many as seven models expected to hit the market. Among these are the highly anticipated Tata Sierra and Tata Harrier EV. The lineup also features models that were recently spotted in testing and others showcased as concepts earlier. Let’s dive into the full list of cars we expect Tata to launch in 2025.

Tata Sierra (ICE + EV)

Expected launch: January 17, 2025

Expected Price: Rs 11 lakh (ICE) and Rs 20 lakh (EV)

The Tata Sierra, first revealed as a concept at the Auto Expo 2020 and then showcased as a more evolved version at the Auto Expo 2023, is expected to make another debut in 2025. Tata Motors plans to showcase the production-ready Sierra at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, with both ICE (internal combustion engine) and EV (electric vehicle) versions on offer.

The EV version is likely to be equipped with a 60-80 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of over 500 km. It is expected to feature a single electric motor with varying power outputs across its variants.

For the ICE version, the Sierra could use a new 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, producing 170 PS and 280 Nm. This engine was first displayed at the Auto Expo 2023. Tata might also offer a 2-litre diesel engine, similar to the one powering the Harrier and Safari SUVs.

Tata Harrier EV

Expected launch: January 17, 2025

Expected price: Rs 25 lakh

During a recent earnings call, Tata Motors confirmed that the Harrier EV will be launched by the end of the financial year 2024-2025, likely by March 2025. It is also possible that the production-spec Harrier EV will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

The Harrier EV is expected to feature a dual-motor setup, enabling all-wheel drive (AWD) capabilities. However, its entry-level variants might offer a single-motor configuration. Although details about its battery pack remain limited, the Harrier EV is anticipated to have a larger battery than the Curvv EV and Nexon EV, with a range of up to 550 km.

Tata Safari EV

Expected launch: February 2025

Expected price: Rs 32 lakh

The Safari EV, the larger sibling of the upcoming Harrier EV, is also expected to debut in 2025. Similar to the Harrier EV, the Safari EV could be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It is likely to feature the same battery pack as the Harrier EV, offering a claimed range of over 500 km.

Tata Punch Facelift

Expected launch: September 2025

Expected price: Rs 6 lakh

Spy shots of the facelifted Tata Punch have been circulating online for quite some time, hinting at a possible 2025 launch. The facelifted Punch is expected to adopt styling cues from the Punch EV, featuring a refreshed look both inside and out. Updates could include a redesigned front end, a revamped cabin, and the addition of a few new features. However, it is likely to retain its 1.2-litre petrol engine, which delivers 88 PS and 115 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual or an AMT (automated manual) transmission.

Tata Harrier Petrol

Expected launch: June 2025

Expected price: Rs 14 lakh

The 1.5-litre petrol engine showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 will also debut on the Tata Harrier. We expect this mid-size SUV to receive the update after the engine is introduced with the Tata Sierra. The new engine could be offered with a choice of a 6-speed manual or a dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT). This petrol option might help lower the Harrier’s starting price, making it more affordable than the current-spec entry-level variant.

Tata Tiago and Tigor Facelifts

Expected launch: December 2025

Expected price: Rs 5.2 lakh (Tiago) and Rs 6.2 lakh (Tigor)

Test mules of the Tata Tiago and Tigor were recently spotted, hinting at possible facelifts for these models. Notably, it has been four years since these entry-level Tata cars received a comprehensive update, making 2025 a likely year for their refresh. The facelift is expected to bring updated designs both inside and out, along with the addition of new features. However, the existing powertrain options are expected to continue in the updated models. Following the facelift of the Tiago and Tigor, their EV versions are also likely to receive similar updates.

Note: Image used for representation purposes only

Which of these Tata cars are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.