2024 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Launched At Rs 3.60 Crore In India, Gets A New Mild-hybrid Engine And Updated Tech

Modified On Oct 22, 2024 03:15 PM By Dipan for Mercedes-Benz G-Class

While design tweaks are minor, the G 63 facelift mainly gets tech additions to its infotainment system and powertrain

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 gets LED projector headlights, up to 22-inch alloy wheels and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

The cabin gets 12.3-inch dual displays running on updated software and three-zone auto AC.

In terms of safety, it has multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera and ADAS.

It is powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo mild-hybrid petrol engine with a 4WD setup.

Mercedes-Benz, during the launch of the 2024 E-Class, said that it will be launching two more cars in India. In that regard, it has launched the Mercedes-AMG G 63 facelift, prices of which start from Rs 3.60 crore (ex-showroom, pan-India). In a popular facelift fashion, it gets new design elements, updates to the cabin, an active suspension setup and tweaks underneath the hood.

If you had your eyes on one, the wait is going to be long. All the 120 units of the new G 63 are already spoken for and reservations are now open for deliveries that will be made in the third quarter of 2025.

Let us take a look at everything the 2024 Mercedes-AMG G 63 has to offer:

Exterior

At first glance, the 2024 Mercedes-AMG G 63 looks very similar to the outgoing model. It continues to get the iconic boxy silhouette that is associated with G-Class models, round projector-based LED headlights with circular LED DRLs as before and fender-mounted turn indicators. But look closely and you can spot the changes such as a blacked-out grille and Mercedes logo as well as a tweaked bumper. The wheel design is also new and one can option it up to 22-inches in size. Apart from that, the car is more or less similar to the pre-facelift version.

Interior, Features And Safety

Even on the inside, at first glance, the 2024 AMG G 63 has a similar cabin layout as the pre-facelift model. The steering wheel, however, is new and is similar to the current-gen Mercedes-AMG cars with rotary dials to select different functions.

The seats are finished in Nappa leather upholstery and the SUV has carbon fibre accents and customisable ambient lighting. But what’s new here is that the dual 12.3-inch screens now boast updated software and have an updated off-road cockpit (showing vital stats) and Augmented Reality integrated into the navigation system.

In terms of features, it has the aforementioned dual 12.3-inch screens on the dashboard (one for touchscreen and the other for driver’s display), an 18-speaker Burmester 3D surround sound system, 3-zone auto AC and a sunroof.

Its safety suite includes multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind spot assist and ISOFIX child seat mounts. It also has an updated advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features like active brake assist and lane keep assist.

Also Read: Take A Look At These Upcoming Cars Launching In The Remainder Of 2024

Powertrain Option

The Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 is powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, which has now been updated with mild-hybrid tech. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with 48V mild-hybrid tech Power 585 PS Torque 850 Nm Transmission 9-speed DCT* Drivetrain 4WD^

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

^4WD = Four-wheel-drive

The mild-hybrid system in the AMG G 63 gives it an added boost of 20 PS. It gets a new launch control function and sprints from 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds. It also has an active suspension setup.

Rivals

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 doesn’t have any direct rivals in its price range. But one can consider the Jeep Wrangler and Land Rover Defender when it comes to off-roading prowess.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.