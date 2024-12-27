All Cars That Were Spied For The First Time In 2024

Along with recently launched cars, the list features upcoming models like the Hyundai Creta EV and the Skoda Kylaq

Before new cars are launched, spotting their test mules gives us a sneak peek at their undisclosed details and builds excitement as the launch gets closer. This year, several models from multiple segments made their spy shot debut. Some of these have already hit the market, while others are yet to be launched. Here are all the cars that were spied for the first time in 2024.

Mahindra XUV 4XO EV

Image Source

In 2024, what could be the all-electric version of the Mahindra XUV 3XO was spotted testing. The spy shots revealed its exterior design and offered a glimpse of the interior. Visually, it features EV-specific cosmetic updates while maintaining the overall design language, and gets a similar cabin layout to the XUV 3XO, along with styling accents to distinguish the two. The XUV 3XO EV is expected to be offered with similar powertrain options as the current XUV400 EV, which offers a claimed range of up to 456 km.

New Tata Punch

Image Source

This year, multiple test mules of the updated Tata Punch were spotted, showing exterior and interior updates similar to the Punch EV. It is expected to be launched in 2025, with a price tag of around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Punch will likely get feature additions in the form of a bigger 10.25-inch infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and a 360-degree camera. There are no changes expected in the powertrain department.

Hyundai Creta EV

Image Source

The Hyundai Creta EV was spotted testing in India multiple times. The all-electric version of the Creta SUV is set to be launched on January 17, 2025, and is expected to be priced from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). The design of Creta EV will closely resemble the ICE-powered model but with some styling updates. Interior changes include a new 3-spoke steering wheel, while other features are likely to remain similar. Powertrain details are yet to be confirmed, but the Creta EV is expected to offer a claimed range of around 400 km.

Also Check Out: Toyota Cars You Can Expect To See On Our Shores In 2025

Kia Carens Facelift

We spied the facelifted Kia Carens for the first time, which is expected to hit our market next year. The test mule showed an updated design, with refreshed lighting elements. It will likely feature a similar interior as the current Carens, and is expected to get a 360-degree camera and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for enhanced safety. Kia is also expected to launch the Carens EV in the second half of 2025.

Renault Kwid EV

Image Source

A test mule of the Dacia Spring EV, which is essentially an all-electric version of the Renault Kwid, was spied on our shores for the first time. While the exterior was camouflaged, the spy shots gave a glimpse of its interior, showing a floating infotainment unit. Internationally, the Spring EV is offered with a 26.4 kWh battery pack that delivers a WLTP-claimed range of 220 km. It is expected to launch in India sometime in 2026, and will be sold under the Renault badge.

2025 Skoda Kodiaq

In June 2024, we spotted the new-generation Skoda Kodiaq testing on our roads. It has been on sale in international markets since the second half of 2023 and is expected to go on sale in India in early 2025 with a price tag of around Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). Globally, the 2025 Kodiaq is available with multiple powertrain options, including plug-in hybrids, though the engine specifications for the India-spec model are yet to be revealed.

⁠Vinfast VF e34

Image Source

Vietnamese carmaker VinFast is expected to enter the Indian market in 2025. Its first launch could be the VF e34, which was spied for the first time in late June. This compact SUV will directly compete with the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti e Vitara. Globally, the VF e34 is offered with a single 41.9 kWh powertrain, delivering a claimed range of 318 km. Expected features include a 10-inch infotainment system, digital driver's display, automatic climate control, and a 6-speaker sound system.

New ⁠Maruti Dzire

Prior to its launch in November 2024, the new-generation Maruti Dzire was spied for the first time this year. It features a completely fresh design and a new cabin with additions like a 9-inch touchscreen, a wireless phone charger, and a 360-degree camera. The 2024 Dzire is powered by a new 3-cylinder 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 82 PS and 112 Nm, paired with either a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT.

New ⁠Honda Amaze

The Dzire's rival, the third-generation Honda Amaze, was also spied for the first time in 2024. It was launched in early December with a completely new design inside and out which brings it more in line with Honda’s other offerings in India. The 2024 Amaze is sold across three variants and is priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 90 PS/110 Nm 1.2-litre petrol engine, mated with 5-speed MT and CVT automatic options.

Skoda Kylaq

Skoda's first sub-4m SUV, the Kylaq, made its spy shot debut in April. It was first revealed in November 2024, with full variant-wise prices announced shortly after. Prices for the Kylaq start from Rs 7.89 lakh and go up to Rs 14.40 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 115 PS/178 Nm 1-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

New Kia Carnival

The new-generation Kia Carnival MPV was first spied in the latter half of May. It later debuted with a price tag of Rs 63.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2024 Carnival is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 193 PS and 441 Nm. It is available in a single Limousine Plus variant and comes equipped with features such as a 12.3-inch infotainment system, an 11-inch heads-up display, powered front-row seats, and a 12-speaker Bose sound system.

⁠Kia Syros

Next on our list is the Kia Syros subcompact SUV, which was recently revealed. Prices are expected to be announced in January 2025 and could start from Rs 9.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The Syros is available with two engine options: a 120 PS/172 Nm 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, and a 116 PS/250 Nm 1.5-litre diesel engine. Feature highlights include dual 12.3-inch screens (one for the infotainment and another for the driver’s display), powered and ventilated seats, and Level 2 ADAS.

MG ⁠Windsor EV

MG's latest electric crossover, the Windsor EV, was first spied testing in the first half of June. It is priced between Rs 13.50 lakh and Rs 15.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The Windsor EV is also available with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) rental program, with prices starting from Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets a 38 kWh battery pack that offers a claimed range of 332 km.

Nissan Magnite Facelift

The 2024 Nissan Magnite was also spotted on test prior to its launch in the second half of 2024. It is offered across six broad variants, with prices ranging between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Top features include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, automatic AC, 6 airbags, and a 360-degree camera. The facelifted Magnite is available with a 72 PS, 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 100 PS, 1-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.