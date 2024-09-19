BMW X7 Signature Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs 1.33 Crore

Modified On Sep 19, 2024 06:28 PM By Rohit for BMW X7

The limited edition of the BMW X7 gets a handful of cosmetic changes inside and out, and is available in the petrol guise only

For the 2024 festive season, many carmakers, including BMW, have already introduced special editions of some of their models. Now, another model from the German marque, namely the BMW X7, has got a limited-period iteration in the form of the Signature Edition. It is available in a single xDrive40i M Sport variant priced at Rs 1.33 crore (ex-showroom pan-India), commanding a premium of Rs 3 lakh over the variant it’s based on. Let’s check out how it is different from the standard model.

What’s New On The Outside?

Since it’s a limited edition, most of the changes are purely cosmetic. The X7 Signature Edition comes with chrome bars in the grille and updated LED headlights with Swarovski glass cut crystals. It also gets aluminium roof rails with satin finish and aluminium window beltline with a satin finish. The LED tail lights, here, feature updated internal elements and have a smoked glass effect for the chrome bar that connects them.

The BMW X7 Signature Edition is available in two paint options: Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey.

Updates To The Cabin

BMW has given a handful of changes to its cabin as well, which includes leather surround for the instrument panel, Alcantara cushions, and crystal door pins. The cabin features white and grey theme, and it also comes with an ambient air package (air purifier).

Equipment On Offer

The X7 Signature Edition has 14-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and a connected screen setup (12.3-inch digital driver’s display and 14.9-inch infotainment unit). It also gets a 16-speaker Harman Kardon music system, a heads-up display, and connected car tech.

Passenger safety is taken care of by multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC). It also comes with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) including adaptive cruise control and driver drowsiness detection.

What Drives The BMW X7?

There’s no mechanical change to the limited edition of the SUV. It carries on with the X7’s 3-litre twin-turbo, inline six petrol engine (386 PS/520 Nm). BMW offers it with an 8-speed automatic gearbox, which sends power to all the four wheels.

Competition Check

The BMW X7 Signature Edition takes on the standard model’s rivals, which includes the Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLS and Volvo XC90.

