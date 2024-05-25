Published On May 25, 2024 08:01 AM By Dipan for Mahindra XUV700

The Mahindra Thar gets a new colour option and a few luxury models got new limited edition variants too

This past week of May 2024 saw multiple launches from luxury carmakers across various segments and we also got new variants for the Mahindra XUV700 and Nissan Magnite. We also got fresh glimpses of upcoming Tata models. Here's a quick recap of the top news from the last week:

Launches

Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Select

This new variant is only available in a 7-seater layout but offers the choice between the petrol and diesel engines, and their manual and automatic transmissions. These AX5 S variants are up to Rs 1.40 lakh more affordable than the corresponding AX5 variants.

Nissan Magnite Geza Special Edition

The Magnite’s turbo-petrol engine and CVT gearbox combination is now more affordable with the launch of the Geza Special Edition. While the exteriors are the same as the one-below-top XV variant, it has a larger 9-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and JBL speakers, as well as ambient lighting. Prices start at Rs 9.84 lakh.

Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance

The most powerful version of the S Class, the AMG S 63 E Performance, with more than 800 PS and 1400 Nm has broken cover in India carrying a price tag of Rs 3.3 crore. It receives AMG-specific components and is also offered in the limited-run "Edition 1" avatar.

2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

The Maybach GLS 600 receives a facelift, and while the plush interior remains largely unchanged, the exterior receives some design tweaks. The highlight, however, is the 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 557 PS and 770 Nm and is aided by a 48V mild-hybrid setup, which provides an extra boost.

BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition

Following the release of the X3 Shadow Edition last week, BMW has now introduced the 220i M Sport Shadow Edition. It sports blacked-out exterior design elements, electronically adjustable sports seats with memory function and ambient lighting. There are no mechanical changes for this Shadow Edition variant of the BMW 2 Series.

Audi Q7 Bold Edition

Audi has launched the Bold Edition of the Q7 SUV, which comes at a Rs 3.39 lakh premium over the Q7 Technology Edition. It has blacked-out elements in the grille and logo but no added creature comforts. There are no changes under the hood, and it only comes with the current 3-litre V6 TFSI petrol engine (340 PS/ 500 Nm).

Unveils

Kia EV3 Revealed

The Kia EV3 has been revealed globally in its production-spec avatar. In its long-range trim, it packs in an 81.4 kWh battery pack into its compact SUV proportions. The EV3 boasts a modern exterior design and premium interiors with dual-integrated 12.3-inch displays and various touch-based controls. Prices are expected to start at Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is likely to launch in India in 2025.

Spied

Fourth-gen Kia Carnival Facelift In India

It is not news that the Kia Carnival is returning to India. However, its facelifted fourth-gen avatar has been spotted without camouflage showcasing its brand new exterior design.

Tata Altroz Racer Spied Again, More Features Confirmed

The latest spy shots of the Altroz Racer Edition show it with a dual-tip exhaust and a larger 10.25-inch infotainment system. It was spotted with a 360-degree camera and a blind-spot monitor for added safety.

Tata Curvv Production-spec Interior

The Tata Curvv is set to enter the compact SUV market in India in the second half of 2024, and we have spied its interiors while it was being tested. This is perhaps the first peek at the market-ready interior with a Nexon-like dashboard.

Mahindra BE.05 Interior Details Revealed

We have spotted the interiors of another highly anticipated SUV, the Mahindra BE.05. Spy shots reveal that it will have an integrated screen setup as well as a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated ‘BE’ logo, a lot like the concept from a few years ago.

Jeep Meridian With ADAS

Following the Jeep Wrangler's update, the Meridian seems to be gearing up for a refresh. A camouflaged Meridian was spotted hinting at revised design elements and a radar housed in the front bumper, implying the presence of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Other News

Mahindra Thar Gets A New Colour Option

The Thar is now available in the same Deep Forest colour as the Scorpio N and XUV 3XO models. With this update, it now comes in a total of six colour options.

Toyota Innova Hycross ZX And ZX (O) Hybrid Bookings Halted

Toyota has temporarily halted bookings for the top-spec ZX and ZX (O) hybrid variants of the Innova Hycross, which now have a wait time of more than 14 months. Customers can still book other variants, such as VX and VX(O) hybrids.

BYD Seal Bookings Milestone

The BYD Seal electric sedan has surpassed 1,000 bookings since its launch in February 2024. Bookings are still open at Rs 1.25 lakh, and prices for this EV begin at Rs 41 lakh. It is also one of the most powerful cars you can buy for that price thanks to the dual-motor variant with 530 PS on offer.

