A panoramic sunroof is one of the most popular features under Rs 20 lakh as it enhances the cabin experience

All the new age buyers crave feature-loaded cars and sunroof is one such feature. A sunroof is now being offered in cars priced in the Rs 7-8 lakh range, such is the demand for it. All the sub-4-metre cars and sedans get an electric sunroof, but panoramic sunroof is a commonly seen in SUVs.

If you fancy having the panoramic sunroof, here are the 10 cars under Rs 20 lakh that get this feature:

Hyundai Creta

Price Onwards - Rs 13.96 Lakh

The Creta is the most affordable car in India to get a panoramic sunroof. It offers the feature from its mid-spec S+ Knight edition, which is covered in an all-black theme. Other features onboard this variant include an 8-inch touchscreen system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, push-button start-stop, auto AC, six airbags, ESC, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, and rear camera.

MG Astor

Price Onwards - Rs 14.21 Lakh

MG Astor gets a panoramic sunroof from the mid-spec Smart variant. This variant also gets niceties such as LED headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, push-button start-stop, dual front airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, hill descent control, tyre pressure monitoring system, and rear parking camera.

Also, from this variant onwards, buyers can opt for the Astor’s 140PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine, which gets a 6-speed automatic transmission. It can also be opted with a 110PS 1.5-litre petrol engine which gets 5-speed MT and CVT.

Kia Seltos

Price Onwards - Rs 15 Lakh

The latest car to get a panoramic sunroof is the facelifted Kia Seltos from its mid-spec HTK+ variant. This variant is also equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto AC, ambient lighting, six airbags, front parking sensors, rear camera, and cruise control. However, the sunroof is available only from the HTK+ Turbo variant, while its diesel and regular petrol variants miss out on the feature.

Maruti Grand Vitara

Price Onwards - Rs 15.41 Lakh

Panoramic sunroof feature is available from the Alpha variant of the Grand Vitara. The hybrid variants of the SUV already get this feature as standard. Unlike the other cars, the sunroof of the Grand Vitara opens more than halfway of the entire roof length, giving more accessibility to the rear passengers. On the Alpha variant, you also get features like paddle shifters, cruise control, push button start-stop, auto AC, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

Toyota Hyryder

Price Onwards - Rs 16.04 lakh

Grand Vitara’s sibling from another mother, the Toyota Hyryder, is also offered with a panoramic sunroof. Just like Maruti, Toyota offers the feature from the SUV’s second-from-top variant. Other features onboard include cruise control, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, push button start-stop, paddle shifters (only for AT), six airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

Hyundai Alcazar

Price Onwards - Rs 16.77 Lakh

The Alcazar is the only car in this list to get panoramic sunroof as standard. So, right on the base variant, you get features like push button start-stop, cruise control, auto AC, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, tyre pressure monitoring system, ESC, hill hold assist, rear camera, and dual front airbags.

MG Hector

Price Onwards - Rs 17.16 Lakh

MG Hector offers a sunroof right from its second-from-base Shine variant, but the panoramic sunroof is available from the next-in-line Smart. This variant also features dual front airbags, a rear parking camera, ESP, traction control, hill hold assist, a 10.4-inch touchscreen system, push button start-stop, and cruise control.

Mahindra XUV700

Price Onwards - Rs 17.82 lakh

From the AX5 variant of the XUV700, you get the convenience of a panoramic sunroof. This variant additionally gets dual 10.25-inch displays for the touchscreen system and instrument cluster, 6-speakers, ESP, six airbags, and LED headlamps.

Tata Harrier

Price Onwards - Rs 17.90 Lakh

Tata offers a panoramic sunroof from the Harrier’s XM (S) variant. You also get niceties such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear parking camera, rain-sensing wipers, ESP, hill hold assist, and dual front airbags.

Tata Safari

Price Onwards - Rs 18.66 Lakh

Even the Safari gets a panoramic sunroof from the mid-spec XM (S) variant. Feature list of this variant includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, rain-sensing wipers, rear camera, automatic headlamps, Boss seat adjustment mode, and dual front airbags.

So, which other cars do you wish to see with a panoramic sunroof? Let us know in the comments below.

