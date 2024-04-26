Modified On Apr 26, 2024 10:52 AM By Ansh for Hyundai Creta N Line

The base-spec N8 variants of the sporty SUV gets all the styling elements of the top variant, but fewer feature comforts

The Hyundai Creta N Line was launched in March 2024 as the sportier version of the facelifted Creta. The compact SUV, in this version, gets a slightly different design, an all-black cabin, and is offered with a turbo-petrol engine only. The Creta N Line comes in two variants – N8 and N10 – and if you’re planning to buy the base-spec Crena N Line, check it out in these 8 detailed images:

Front

From the front, you’ll notice that the Creta N Line looks a lot different from the standard Creta, and that’s because of the Hyundai logo being placed differently, and it also gets a redesigned larger bumper with subtle red inserts. However, the lighting elements (headlights and connected LED DRLs) are the same as the regular Creta.

Side

The overall shape is the same as the standard Creta, but it gets different 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, a sportier rear spoiler, and a long red strip under the door cladding for its sporty appeal. If you look closely, you can spot that the alloy wheels also get red brake callipers, and an N Line badging.

Rear

The top section of the rear profile is identical to the standard Creta save for the spoiler. However, in the bottom section, you get a redesigned bumper, which gets red design elements, and it also comes with dual exhaust tips, but that is only a design element and does not offer a noticeably 'fruitier' exhaust note like other N Line models in India.

Interior

Inside the Creta N Line N8, you get an all-black cabin theme for the dashboard and upholstery. The dashboard features red accents around the screen and also gets a gloss black panel with a red stripe toward the passenger side AC vent. The sportier Creta gets a different steering wheel, with N Line badging on the steering wheel and gear knob.

It also gets sporty seats which get black leatherette upholstery. These front seats also feature an N Line embossing and come with contrast red stitching.

Features

In terms of features, the N8 variant offers an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a colour TFT instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charger, cruise control, electronic parking brake, and a panoramic sunroof.

Its list of safety features includes 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, and a rearview camera.

The N8 variant misses out on features like dual 10.25-inch displays, ventilated front seats, premium Bose sound system, dual camera dash cam, and ADAS, which are offered in the top-spec Creta N Line N10 variant.

Powertrain

The Creta N Line comes with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine from the standard Creta, which makes 160 PS and 253 Nm. This engine, in the N Line, is available with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission). The N8 variants get both transmission options.

Price & Rivals

Ex-showroom Price Transmission Creta N Line N8 Creta N Line N10 Difference Manual Rs 16.82 lakh Rs 19.34 lakh + Rs 2.52 lakh DCT Rs 18.32 lakh Rs 20.30 lakh + Rs 1.98 lakh

The N8 variant is over Rs 2.5 lakh more affordable than the N10 with the manual shifter. For this premium, the top-spec Creta N Line offers a better infotainment package, a couple of extra features, and an enhanced safety package.

The Hyundai Creta N Line rivals the GTX+ and X-Line variants of the Kia Seltos, and is a sportier alternative to the Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor.

