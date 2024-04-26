English | हिंदी

Check Out The Hyundai Creta N Line N8 In This Detailed Gallery

Modified On Apr 26, 2024 10:52 AM By Ansh for Hyundai Creta N Line

The base-spec N8 variants of the sporty SUV gets all the styling elements of the top variant, but fewer feature comforts

Hyundai Creta N Line N8 Variant

The Hyundai Creta N Line was launched in March 2024 as the sportier version of the facelifted Creta. The compact SUV, in this version, gets a slightly different design, an all-black cabin, and is offered with a turbo-petrol engine only. The Creta N Line comes in two variants N8 and N10 and if you’re planning to buy the base-spec Crena N Line, check it out in these 8 detailed images:

Front

Hyundai Creta N Line N8 Front

From the front, you’ll notice that the Creta N Line looks a lot different from the standard Creta, and that’s because of the Hyundai logo being placed differently, and it also gets a redesigned larger bumper with subtle red inserts. However, the lighting elements (headlights and connected LED DRLs) are the same as the regular Creta.

Side

Hyundai Creta N Line N8 Side

The overall shape is the same as the standard Creta, but it gets different 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, a sportier rear spoiler, and a long red strip under the door cladding for its sporty appeal. If you look closely, you can spot that the alloy wheels also get red brake callipers, and an N Line badging.

Rear

Hyundai Creta N Line N8 Rear

The top section of the rear profile is identical to the standard Creta save for the spoiler. However, in the bottom section, you get a redesigned bumper, which gets red design elements, and it also comes with dual exhaust tips, but that is only a design element and does not offer a noticeably 'fruitier' exhaust note like other N Line models in India.

Interior

Hyundai Creta N Line N8 Dashboard

Inside the Creta N Line N8, you get an all-black cabin theme for the dashboard and upholstery. The dashboard features red accents around the screen and also gets a gloss black panel with a red stripe toward the passenger side AC vent. The sportier Creta gets a different steering wheel, with N Line badging on the steering wheel and gear knob.

Hyundai Creta N Line N8 Front Seats

It also gets sporty seats which get black leatherette upholstery. These front seats also feature an N Line embossing and come with contrast red stitching.

Features

Hyundai Creta N Line N8 Screens

In terms of features, the N8 variant offers an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a colour TFT instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charger, cruise control, electronic parking brake, and a panoramic sunroof.

Its list of safety features includes 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes, and a rearview camera.

The N8 variant misses out on features like dual 10.25-inch displays, ventilated front seats, premium Bose sound system, dual camera dash cam, and ADAS, which are offered in the top-spec Creta N Line N10 variant.

Powertrain

Hyundai Creta N Line N8 Gear Knob

The Creta N Line comes with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine from the standard Creta, which makes 160 PS and 253 Nm. This engine, in the N Line, is available with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission). The N8 variants get both transmission options.

Price & Rivals

Hyundai Creta N Line N8

Ex-showroom Price

Transmission

Creta N Line N8

Creta N Line N10

Difference

Manual

Rs 16.82 lakh

Rs 19.34 lakh

+ Rs 2.52 lakh

DCT

Rs 18.32 lakh

Rs 20.30 lakh

+ Rs 1.98 lakh

The N8 variant is over Rs 2.5 lakh more affordable than the N10 with the manual shifter. For this premium, the top-spec Creta N Line offers a better infotainment package, a couple of extra features, and an enhanced safety package.

The Hyundai Creta N Line rivals the GTX+ and X-Line variants of the Kia Seltos, and is a sportier alternative to the Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor.

We need your city to customize your experience