BYD Seal Premium Range vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Specifications Compared

Modified On Apr 25, 2024 10:43 AM By Shreyash for BYD Seal

Both the Seal and Ioniq 5 are feature packed EVs, but the Seal offers more performance with its larger battery pack

If you are looking for a premium EV priced under Rs 50 lakh, you now have a couple of options to choose between, like the recently launched BYD Seal and the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The BYD Seal is a premium electric sedan, while the Ioniq 5 is a premium electric SUV crossover. The mid-spec Premium Range variant of the Seal is closely priced to Hyundai’s EV. Let’s compare them in terms of specifications and features on paper, but first, here is how they are priced.

Price

BYD Seal Premium Range Hyundai Ioniq 5 Rs 45.55 lakh Rs 46.05 lakh

The Premium range variant of the BYD Seal is Rs 50,000 more affordable than the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Note that Ioniq 5 is only offered in a single variant.

Dimensions

Models BYD Seal Hyundai Ioniq 5 Length 4800 mm 4635 mm Width 1875 mm 1890 mm Height 1460 mm 1625 mm Wheelbase 2920 mm 3000 mm

Being a sedan, the BYD Seal is 165 mm longer than the Hyundai Ioniq 5. However, the Ioniq 5 is still 15 mm wider and 165 mm taller than the Seal electric sedan.

Despite being long, the wheelbase of the BYD Seal is 80 mm shorter than that of the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

One can assume that in terms of cabin room, the Hyundai EV might have an advantage over the BYD electric sedan.

Battery Pack & Electric Motor

Specifications BYD Seal Premium Range Hyundai Ioniq 5 Battery Pack 82.56 kWh 72.6 kWh Drive Type RWD RWD Power 313 PS 217 PS Torque 360 Nm 350 Nm Claimed Range 650 km 631 km

The mid-spec BYD Seal uses a larger battery pack than the Hyundai Ioniq 5, but the claimed range advantage stands at just 19 km.

The Seal electric sedan offers 96 PS more power than the Ioniq 5. However the difference between the torque output between both EVs is just 10 Nm, with Seal having a higher torque output.

Both EVs here feature a single electric motor driving the rear wheels.

Charging

Specifications BYD Seal Hyundai Ioniq 5 Battery Pack 82.56 kWh 72.6 kWh AC Charger 7 kW 11 kW DC Fast Charger 150 kW 150 kW ,350 kW

In comparison to the BYD Seal, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 supports faster charging options, including 350 kW DC fast charging.

Even in terms of AC fast charging, the Ioniq 5 will take less time to charge than the Seal. The Hyundai EV also has a smaller battery so 0-100 percent charging should be faster too.

Both EVs here also support the 150 kW DC fast charging option.

Feature Highlights

Models BYD Seal Hyundai Ioniq 5 Exterior LED headlights with LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Sequential rear turn indicators

Flush-type door handles

19-inch alloy wheels Parametric pixel LED headlights & tail lamps

Flush-type door handles

Active air flap

20-inch alloy wheels Interior Leather seat upholstery

Leather wrapped steering wheel

8-way powered driver’s seat with memory function

6-way powered co-driver’s seat

Rear fold-out armrest

4-way powered lumbar adjustment driver’s seat Eco-friendly leather upholstery

Power adjustable front seats

Memory seat configuration (all seats)

Fold out rear armrest

Sliding front centre console

Slide and recline adjustable rear seats Comfort & Convenience Dual-zone climate control

Ventilated & heated front seats

Ambient lighting

Rear AC vents

Panoramic glass roof

2 wireless phone chargers

Heated ORVMs

Mood lighting

V2L (vehicle-to-load) function

Heads-up display

Air purifier

Memory function for ORVMs

Door mirror auto tilt function Dual-zone climate control

Ventilated & heated front seats

Heated Rear seats

Ambient lighting

Powered tailgate

Heated ORVMs

Wireless phone charger

Rear Window sunshade

Panoramic sunroof

V2L (vehicle-to-load) function Infotainment 15.6-inch rotational touchscreen infotainment

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

12-speaker Dynaudio sound system

10.25-inch digital driver’s display 12.3-inch integrated dual screens for driver’s display and infotainment system

8-speaker Bose sound system

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Ambient sound Safety 9 airbags

360-degree camera

Front & rear parking sensors

Rear defogger

Rain-sensing wipers (frameless)

Electronic parking brake with auto hold

Hill hold assist

Electronic stability control

Traction control

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

ADAS tech 6 airbags

360-degree camera

Electronic stability control

Hill hold assist

Front & rear parking sensors

Electric parking brake

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Rain-sensing wipers

Tyre pressure monitoring system

ADAS tech

Both BYD Seal and Hyundai Ioniq 5 offer a comprehensive feature list as premium offerings. However, the Seal gets a bigger 15.6-inch rotational touchscreen infotainment system, which rotates by the way, mated to a 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system.

In comparison, the Ioniq 5 comes with an integrated 12.3-inch display (one for the infotainment and the other for driver’s display). The Ioniq 5 gets a Bose Sound system, but only has 8-speakers.

The Seal and Ioniq 5, both come with heated and ventilated front seats, but the latter also offers heated rear seats that can also slide and recline.

Another cabin trick for the Hyundai EV is the sliding centre console in the front.

However, both EVs here feature vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality. This feature allows you to power your secondary devices using the car's battery.

In terms of safety, the BYD Seal offers 9 airbags, whereas the Hyundai Ioniq 5 only gets 6 airbags. Safety equipment such as a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are available with both EVs.

Final Takeaway

Both the BYD Seal and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 are feature-loaded and offer a claimed driving range of more than 600km. However, the Seal has a larger battery pack and is also more powerful than the Ioniq 5.

So, if you're someone who prioritises performance and doesn't mind a low-slung sedan, the BYD Seal is for you. On the other hand, if you prefer an SUV body style, need more space in the cabin and boot, and don’t want to wince everytime you go over a badly designed speed hump, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 might be more suited to you.

Which one would you pick between these two? Let us know in the comments.

