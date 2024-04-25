English | हिंदी

BYD Seal Premium Range vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Specifications Compared

Modified On Apr 25, 2024 10:43 AM By Shreyash for BYD Seal

Both the Seal and Ioniq 5 are feature packed EVs, but the Seal offers more performance with its larger battery pack

If you are looking for a premium EV priced under Rs 50 lakh, you now have a couple of options to choose between, like the recently launched BYD Seal and the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The BYD Seal is a premium electric sedan, while the Ioniq 5 is a premium electric SUV crossover. The mid-spec Premium Range variant of the Seal is closely priced to Hyundai’s EV. Let’s compare them in terms of specifications and features on paper, but first, here is how they are priced.

Price

BYD Seal Premium Range

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Rs 45.55 lakh

Rs 46.05 lakh

  • The Premium range variant of the BYD Seal is Rs 50,000 more affordable than the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Note that Ioniq 5 is only offered in a single variant.

Dimensions

Models

BYD Seal

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Length

4800 mm

4635 mm

Width

1875 mm

1890 mm

Height

1460 mm

1625 mm

Wheelbase

2920 mm

3000 mm

 BYD SEal

  • Being a sedan, the BYD Seal is 165 mm longer than the Hyundai Ioniq 5. However, the Ioniq 5 is still 15 mm wider and 165 mm taller than the Seal electric sedan.

  • Despite being long, the wheelbase of the BYD Seal is 80 mm shorter than that of the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

  • One can assume that in terms of cabin room, the Hyundai EV might have an advantage over the BYD electric sedan.

Battery Pack & Electric Motor

Specifications

BYD Seal Premium Range

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Battery Pack

82.56 kWh

72.6 kWh

Drive Type

RWD

RWD

Power

313 PS

217 PS

Torque

360 Nm

350 Nm

Claimed Range

650 km

631 km

  • The mid-spec BYD Seal uses a larger battery pack than the Hyundai Ioniq 5, but the claimed range advantage stands at just 19 km.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

  • The Seal electric sedan offers 96 PS more power than the Ioniq 5. However the difference between the torque output between both EVs is just 10 Nm, with Seal having a higher torque output.

  • Both EVs here feature a single electric motor driving the rear wheels.

Charging

Specifications

BYD Seal

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Battery Pack

82.56 kWh

72.6 kWh

AC Charger

7 kW

11 kW

DC Fast Charger

150 kW

150 kW ,350 kW

  • In comparison to the BYD Seal, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 supports faster charging options, including 350 kW DC fast charging.

  • Even in terms of AC fast charging, the Ioniq 5 will take less time to charge than the Seal. The Hyundai EV also has a smaller battery so 0-100 percent charging should be faster too.

  • Both EVs here also support the 150 kW DC fast charging option.

Feature Highlights

Models

BYD Seal

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Exterior

  • LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • Sequential rear turn indicators

  • Flush-type door handles

  • 19-inch alloy wheels

  • Parametric pixel LED headlights & tail lamps

  • Flush-type door handles

  • Active air flap

  • 20-inch alloy wheels

Interior

  • Leather seat upholstery

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel

  • 8-way powered driver’s seat with memory function

  • 6-way powered co-driver’s seat

  • Rear fold-out armrest

  • 4-way powered lumbar adjustment driver’s seat

  • Eco-friendly leather upholstery

  • Power adjustable front seats

  • Memory seat configuration (all seats)

  • Fold out rear armrest
  • Sliding front centre console
  • Slide and recline adjustable rear seats

Comfort & Convenience

  • Dual-zone climate control

  • Ventilated & heated front seats

  • Ambient lighting

  • Rear AC vents

  • Panoramic glass roof

  • 2 wireless phone chargers

  • Heated ORVMs

  • Mood lighting

  • V2L (vehicle-to-load) function

  • Heads-up display

  • Air purifier

  • Memory function for ORVMs

  • Door mirror auto tilt function

  • Dual-zone climate control

  • Ventilated & heated front seats

  • Heated Rear seats

  • Ambient lighting

  • Powered tailgate

  • Heated ORVMs

  • Wireless phone charger 

  • Rear Window sunshade

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • V2L (vehicle-to-load) function

Infotainment

  • 15.6-inch rotational touchscreen infotainment

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • 12.3-inch integrated dual screens for driver’s display  and infotainment system

  • 8-speaker Bose sound system

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • Ambient sound

Safety

  • 9 airbags

  • 360-degree camera

  • Front & rear parking sensors

  • Rear defogger

  • Rain-sensing wipers (frameless)

  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold

  • Hill hold assist

  • Electronic stability control

  • Traction control

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage 

  • ADAS tech

  • 6 airbags

  • 360-degree camera

  • Electronic stability control

  • Hill hold assist

  • Front & rear parking sensors

  • Electric parking brake

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage 

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • ADAS tech

  • Both BYD Seal and Hyundai Ioniq 5 offer a comprehensive feature list as premium offerings. However, the Seal gets a bigger 15.6-inch rotational touchscreen infotainment system, which rotates by the way, mated to a 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Interior

  • In comparison, the Ioniq 5 comes with an integrated 12.3-inch display (one for the infotainment and the other for driver’s display). The Ioniq 5 gets a Bose Sound system, but only has 8-speakers.

  • The Seal and Ioniq 5, both come with heated and ventilated front seats, but the latter also offers heated rear seats that can also slide and recline.

  • Another cabin trick for the Hyundai EV is the sliding centre console in the front.

  •  However, both EVs here feature vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality. This feature allows you to power your secondary devices using the car's battery.

  • In terms of safety, the BYD Seal offers 9 airbags, whereas the Hyundai Ioniq 5 only gets 6 airbags. Safety equipment such as a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are available with both EVs. 

Final Takeaway

Both the BYD Seal and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 are feature-loaded and offer a claimed driving range of more than 600km. However, the Seal has a larger battery pack and is also more powerful than the Ioniq 5.

So, if you're someone who prioritises performance and doesn't mind a low-slung sedan, the BYD Seal is for you. On the other hand, if you prefer an SUV body style, need more space in the cabin and boot, and don’t want to wince everytime you go over a badly designed speed hump, the  Hyundai Ioniq 5 might be more suited to you.

Which one would you pick between these two? Let us know in the comments.

