Top 10 SUVs Under Rs 15 Lakh That You Should Consider Bringing Home

Have a budget but want a commanding driving position and the tall stance of an SUV? These options might just be the best for you

SUVs have been the rage globally for quite some time now, and India is no different. Everyone wants a high-riding stance, a butch design and a commanding driving position. What once was limited to ladder-frame chassis is now offered with a monocoque chassis too. If you too are one who wants to get the feel of a commanding seating position but are on a tight budget, here are 10 SUVs under Rs 15 lakh that you should definitely check out once.

Tata Punch/ Punch EV

Price: Rs 5.50 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh (Punch)/ Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 14.44 lakh (Punch EV)

Starting off the list with the one of the most affordable SUVs you can buy in India, and it’s also one of the most popular SUVs in India – the Tata Punch. Ever since its launch in October 2021, Tata Motors has sold more than 6 lakh units of the Punch, a testament to its popularity.

The Punch gives you the option of a 1.2-litre petrol engine as well as the option of a CNG kit. What makes the Punch CNG unique is the dual-cylinder CNG setup that frees up quite a bit of boot space, making it efficient and practical. If you don’t want an internal combustion engine (ICE) Punch, Tata Motors also offers it with an all-electric powertrain, and it also has slightly different styling to help it stand out from the ICE Punch.

The ICE and EV models are quite well equipped, too, with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a 10.25-inch virtual cluster (Punch EV only), sunroof, and so many features that really make it very value for money. Well, if 6 lakh people bought it, it definitely packs a Punch (sorry for the pun, but had to).

Skoda Kylaq

Price: Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 12.80 lakh

Ever since the Skoda Fabia and Volkswagen Polo were discontinued in India, people (at least enthusiasts) wanted a small Skoda/Volkswagen model for an engaging driving experience. And Skoda happily delivered that with the Kylaq. Its 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (only one on offer) has amazing power delivery, the chassis has good balance, and the ride is sporty yet comfortable. The Kylaq is for those who want to have fun behind the wheel. Features aren’t too bad either, and it's almost on par with most of the competition. Ever since its launch earlier this year, it has constantly been the best-selling Skoda in India.

Hyundai Venue

Price: Rs 7.90 lakh to Rs 15.69 lakh

Yes, the price of the Venue crosses the Rs 15 lakh mark, but that’s only for the top-spec diesel AT variant. As to why you should consider the second-gen Venue, well, it’s quite clear that right now it's the newest kid on the block (check our launch story for detailed prices).

It’s grown in size compared to the first-gen model, with more space for the rear passengers. Hyundai has even made it a software-defined vehicle, meaning that any bug fixes or software updates can happen over-the-air (OTA). With a bold design, a premium interior and a long list of features, the Venue 2025 is shaping up to be a real threat in the subcompact SUV segment, where the likes of Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra have been dominating.

For the first time, the new Venue also gets a diesel automatic powertrain for those looking for an easy-to-drive yet efficient Venue. Our variant-wise powertrain option story of the 2025 Venue will explain which variants get this new diesel-AT powertrain.

Tata Nexon/ Nexon EV

Price: Rs 7.32 lakh to Rs 14.05 lakh (Nexon)/ Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 17.49 lakh (Nexon EV)

Tata Motors is one of the few brands that offer both ICE and EV versions of its cars. Just like the Punch / Punch EV, the Nexon also gets the Nexon EV. In fact, it must be said that the Tata Nexon is the only one in this list to come with a multitude of powertrain options: diesel, petrol, CNG and EV.

The Nexon has been a huge success with Tata Motors having sold more than 7 lakh units since its launch in 2017. There haven’t been any generational changes with the Nexon, but it has had significant facelifts that have helped with the success. Features galore with 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen (10.25-inch on the ICE models), virtual cluster, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

No doubt, the Tata Nexon is so popular that it was the top selling car in the peak festive season month of October 2025.

Citroen Basalt

Price: Rs 7.95 lakh to 14.10 lakh

What should you consider if you’re bored with the run-of-the-mill SUVs and sedans available in the market? You combine the two and get yourself a SUV-coupe, which has the style of a sedan but the proportions of an SUV. And Citroen delivered the most affordable one India has seen. Don’t let its sloping roofline fool you, but this coupe SUV actually has a very good amount of headroom in the second row. The seats in true Citroen fashion are extremely comfortable, and it comes with the brand’s USP – a very comfortable ride quality. The Basalt is for those who dare to stand out and eat more than just vanilla ice cream.

And with its recent updates, where the Basalt received a brand new dashboard and some additional features, it is now an option that should definitely be in your radar.

Kia Syros

Price: Rs 8.67 lakh to 15.94 lakh

Oh, another model with a price tag of over Rs 15 lakh? It’s the same story as the Venue where some higher-spec variants are out of this bracket. But oh boy, is this car something! Quirky design, overflowing with features, and a compact footprint really set this car apart. The Syros is meant for one thing and one thing only – maximum cabin space. It delivers that in spades and then some with the reclining, sliding and ventilated rear seats and the sense of space is enhanced by a panoramic sunroof that’s larger than some houses in Mumbai.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Price: Rs 12.31 lakh to Rs 14.45 lakh

Almost everyone in India has some sort of a story with the iconic Maruti Suzuki Gypsy – either one of your relatives had one, or you’ve been in one in one of the safaris in India’s national parks.

But did you know the Jimny is essentially the next generation of the Gypsy? So it has some huge shoes to fill, and that it does. It’s one of the most capable off-roaders you can buy in India, which won’t break your wallet. Its compact footprint means you won’t have an issue driving it in the cities or on trails, and Maruti Suzuki ensured it has enough features to keep you happy on a daily basis.

One of the biggest pain points with the Jimny is the 4-speed torque converter automatic; Maruti Suzuki should have considered plonking in its new 6-speed unit. But with everything said, the Jimny is probably the only car on this list that is actually a proper headturner – modified or stock.

Mahindra Thar/ Thar Roxx

Price: Rs 9.99 lakh to 16.99 lakh (Thar)/ Rs 12.25 lakh to 22.06 lakh (Thar Roxx)

How can we mention the Jimny without mentioning the Thar? An iconic off-roader that’s only offered with three doors and four seats. If you want a bigger one, then get the Thar Roxx that proves to be a more family-friendly option. Unlike the Jimny, Mahindra has been smart by giving the Thar and Thar Roxx the option for a rear-wheel drive option alongside the capable 4-wheel drive version. Mahindra knew that a majority of buyers wouldn’t be off-roading, and the RWD layout makes it easier to live with in the city. There’s a petrol engine and a diesel engine on offer, but the only thing that’s missing is an electric version – hopefully that’s not too far away in the future.

Recently, Mahindra had given the Thar 3-door a minor facelift and you can check out its design revisions in our in-depth image gallery.

Hyundai Creta

Price: Rs 10.73 lakh to Rs 20.20 lakh

The Hyundai Creta is an unmissable SUV. You can hate or love it, but you can’t ignore it. Why? Because of the package that Hyundai offers with it, making it one of the most well-rounded cars you can buy. Good styling, loaded with tech and features, a decent amount of safety kit and a wide variety of engines on offer define the Creta. There’s a petrol, a turbo-petrol and a diesel and don’t forget it also comes with an electric version, but that’s more expensive. If you want something more fun-to-drive, Hyundai also offers the sportier Creta N Line.

The only thing the Creta now needs to become a more complete package than it is – a CNG kit from the factory.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Price: Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh

Let’s end this extensive list with a car that Maruti Suzuki has placed a very big bet on – the new Victoris. It's Maruti Suzuki’s second compact SUV, and it has a few features that are a first for the brand. It comes with an underbody CNG tank that frees up boot space, it has a powered tailgate with gesture control, and Level 2 ADAS. And like the Grand Vitara, the Victoris also has a petrol, a CNG and a strong-hybrid powertrain. No diesel because Maruti Suzuki doesn’t do diesels anymore.

Which of these 10 SUVs are you considering to bring home? Let us know in the comments below.