Things We Learned After Driving The Tata Sierra EV

The Tata Sierra EV is the newest in the lot, launched at Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). We had a bunch of teasers showcasing the Sierra EV’s driving prowess in uncharted terrains ahead of its launch. To this, we were even more excited to get our hands on it. And as we did, we were impressed by a lot of things, whereas we felt some things could have been better. So, here’s our experience about the Sierra EV, without mincing any words:

Definitely Looks Premium

Now the Sierra EV doesn’t try too hard to stand out. Its ICE version is already built on its iconic design cues, and the EV follows suit, albeit with a little bit of tweaks. The design is clean, neatly proportioned and sprinkled with small signature touches that make it instantly recognisable. The Alpine-inspired rear quarter windows and the connected lighting elements at both ends give it a distinct identity. The only change being the body-coloured blanked-off nose of the car - damn, it does look more futuristic for that bit.

The Cabin Has A Lot For Your Money

Just like its exterior - even inside - the Sierra EV is very much the Sierra running on the popular ‘petrol’ these days. Owing to the Sierra’s boxy proportions, you’d find the cabin more welcoming than in other cars. The dual-tone colour scheme brightens up the interior, while the dashboard layout has a simple, modern look that doesn't overwhelm you with buttons. Thanks to the generous cabin space, it feels more like a lounge than a conventional car. Whether you're driving or simply waiting for someone in the parking lot, it's an easy place to spend time in.

Features & Safety - The Sierra EV Is A Flex

Well, the Sierra EV is loaded up so much so that it has the right to flex its muscles in this aspect. A triple screen setup with crisp displays, built-in games and OTT apps for the co-passenger, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and a JBL audio system with Dolby Atmos are a few of the many. Even in safety, the Level 2 ADAS suite doesn't constantly nag or surprise you with abrupt interventions. Instead, it steps in naturally when needed.

Battery Warranty: Long-Term Peace Of Mind

Tata Motors is offering a 15-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty. For anyone still hesitant about switching to an electric vehicle because of long-term battery health, this goes a long way in easing those concerns.

Performance: Quick, But Never Intimidating

The driving experience is where this car really starts to win you over. It has the effortless kick you'd expect from an electric vehicle, but it never feels intimidating. The power delivery is smooth, the throttle is progressive, and the car moves off with a gentle, predictable response. Even if you’re new to the Sierra EV, you’ll be comfortable driving it in no time. And when you do want to make a quick overtake, that instant burst of acceleration is always waiting just beneath your right foot.

Range: Practical Beyond The City

Doesn’t matter which battery pack you choose; the real-world range is practical enough for more than just city errands. While we look forward to doing those long Pune-Mumbai-Pune runs later, it is fair to say that even on longer journeys, you won't be hunting for a charger every couple of hours, and that makes living with the car much easier.

Battery Pack Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + 2) 63 kWh Single-Motor 565 km 75 kWh Single-Motor 665 km 75 kWh Dual-Motor 624 km

Now moving to a few things that we believe could have been better:

The Finishing Hiccups & Maintenance

Now, as we were done driving the Sierra EV, we spent some more time in and around the car. We noticed small things like slightly misaligned badges or inconsistent panel gaps inside the cabin. Now these things may not be a deal breaker, but it's certainly the kind of stuff you notice once, and then can't completely unsee.

A few more things bothered us, such as the extensive use of piano black trim, which certainly looks classy on day one, but keeping it that way is another story altogether. Be ready for dust, scratches and fingerprints becoming part of your daily life. No matter how much you care for this, it's about time that those glossy surfaces can quickly lose their showroom charm.

Also, there’s no spare tyre as standard. You need to pay extra to get a spare tyre. Many buyers still value the reassurance of having one, making it an optional extra feel unnecessary.

Driving Position: Not Ideal For Everyone

While the cabin is spacious overall, finding the perfect driving position can be a bit tricky for taller drivers. The seat and steering adjustments may not offer enough flexibility for everyone.

CarDekho Says…

No car is perfect. The Tata Sierra EV also has a few shortcomings that deserve attention, but they don't overshadow the overall experience. It has more strengths than compromises. Moreover, it's modern, feature-packed, and drives really well whether on well-paved tarmac or off it.

It's a great time to be an EV buyer with the kind of options available in the market, and if you were in search of a holistically well-equipped EV in the range of Rs 19 to Rs 26 lakh, the Sierra EV can be the one for you.