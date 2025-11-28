Top 10 Best Diesel SUVs You Can Buy Today!

Whether you want a family SUV or a full fledged off-roader, this list has got you covered

A diesel SUV is the top pick for those who enjoy doing long distance travel. Whether driving on straight highways, or through the curvy roads of the mountains, a diesel engine is built to handle it. But the difficult part is choosing a diesel SUV that fits your every need.

Here, we have made a list of top 10 diesel SUVs in India, from small mile munchers to mean looking off-roaders, so you can easily pick which one will suit your lifestyle.

Toyota Fortuner

Variants: 4X2, 4X4, Leader, Neo Drive, and GR-S

Price: Rs 34.28 lakh to Rs 48.84 lakh (ex-showroom)

We can't talk about diesel SUVs and not mention the Toyota Fortuner. This beast is known for its muscular road presence and while it may not be the most feature rich model in this list, it surely has the most space.

The Fortuner comes with a 2.8 litre diesel engine which can be had in both non-hybrid and mild hybrid setups. This engine makes 204 PS and up to 500 Nm, and is available with both 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions. You can also get it in both rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive setups.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Variants: N4, N8, N10 R, N10, N11, and N10 Opt

Price: Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

You want a rugged SUV like the Bolero, but you also want a more modern design and some features, then you need to look at the Mahindra Bolero Neo. This SUV offers the same level of space as the standard Bolero but it feels more premium and comes with a better infotainment system.

It also comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine in a rear-wheel-drive setup, but it makes 100 PS and 260 Nm. However, just like the standard Bolero, the Bolero Neo also comes with only a 5-speed manual transmission.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Variants: MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX7, and AX7 L

Price: Rs 8.95 lakh to Rs 13.43 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra is not just big boxy SUVs that are meant to be driven off road, as their smallest SUV is a bit more city friendly. The Mahindra XUV 3XO offers a fresh design with good space for an entire family. It packs features like a panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch displays, and a Level 2 ADAS.

Mahindra offers it with a 1.5-litre diesel engine which produces 116 PS and 300 Nm. You can get it with a 6-speed manual, and even though there is no proper automatic available, you can still opt for the 6-speed AMT, which will get the job done.

Kia Sonet

Variants: HTE (O), HTK (O), HTK Plus, HTK Plus (O), HTX, and GTX

Price: Rs 8.98 lakh to Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom)

For a young enthusiast who likes to travel a lot, the Kia Sonet will be a good option. It has a very striking design, enough features for your daily usage, a comfortable ride quality, and space for four people.

It comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which makes 116 PS and 250 Nm, and it can be had either with a 6-speed manual or with a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Tata Nexon

Variants: Smart Plus, Smart Plus S, Pure Plus, Pure Plus S, Creative, Creative Plus S, Creative Plus S Dark, Creative Plus PS, Creative Plus PS Dark, Fearless Plus PS, Fearless Plus PS Dark

Price: Rs 9.01 lakh to Rs 14.05 lakh (ex-showroom)

Since we are already talking about the subcompact SUV segment, we can’t fail to mention one of its most popular contenders – the Tata Nexon. It has a modern and minimalistic design inside and out and is filled to the brim with features. Being a Tata, it also comes with a fool proof safety net along with a 5-star crash test safety rating.

Under the hood is a 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 116 PS and 260 Nm which is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, and just like the XUV 3XO, the Nexon diesel only gets a 6-speed AMT instead of a proper automatic.

Hyundai Venue

Variants: HX 2, HX 5, HX 7, and HX 10

Price: Rs 9.70 lakh to Rs 15.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

This is one of the latest model in our list as the Hyundai Venue has just gone through a generational upgrade. With the update, it got a brand new design, a more premium looking cabin, and a lot of new features. This is still a family car that can comfortably seat four people, but now its design is appealing to the newer generation as well.

As for the engine, it comes with the same diesel engine that Sonet gets, making 116 PS and 250 Nm, and this engine is paired with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Mahindra Thar

Variants: AXT and LXT

Price: Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

The last and the most popular entry from Mahindra in this list is none other than the Mahindra Thar. After its recent update, it is not equipped with a few additional features borrowed from the Thar Roxx, and it is the only car in this list which can climb a rocky mountain without breaking a sweat.

The Thar comes with two diesel engines: a 1.5-litre one which makes 118 PS and 300 Nm paired only with a 6-speed manual in a rear-wheel-drive setup, and a 2.2-litre one which makes 132 PS and 300 Nm, paired with both 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic, and available with both rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive setups.

Mahindra XUV700

Variants: MX, MX E, AX5 S, AX5, AX7, and AX7 L

Price: Rs 14.13 lakh to Rs 23.71 lakh (ex-showroom)

If you were planning to buy the Mahindra XUV700, we'd ask you to wait, because its facelifted version, called the XUV 7XO, is expected to arrive soon. This new version will come with new features such as a triple screen setup and we're also expecting major design changes.

The current XUV700 comes with a 2.2-litre diesel engine that makes up to 185 PS and up to 450 Nm. This engine is paired with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic and can also be had in an all-wheel-drive setup. The renamed and facelifted XUV 7XO could feature the same powertrains, albeit, likely with a minor bump up in performance figures.

Kia Seltos

Variants: HTE (O), HTK, HTK (O), HTK Plus (O), HTX, HTX (O), GTX Plus, and X-Line

Price: Rs 12.32 lakh to Rs 19.81 lakh (ex-showroom)

The reason Seltos is here for one simple reason, it is about to get a generation update, which is confirmed for December 10, 2025. With the new generation, the Seltos will not only get a new look, better features, and a more premium cabin, but it is also expected to get bigger in size.

Even after the update, we are expecting the engine options to remain the same. The current Seltos gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine, same as the Sonet, and it can either be had with a 6-speed manual or with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Hyundai Creta

Variants: E, EX, EX (O), S, S (O), SX, SX Premium, SX Tech, SX (O), and King

Price: Rs 12.25 lakh to Rs 20.20 lakh (ex-showroom)

Lastly, we have entered the compact SUV segment, and the most affordable diesel car in that segment is the Hyundai Creta. This SUV has been one of the best selling models since its inception, and it continues to be a popular choice for families thanks to its space, comfort, premiumness, and great features.

The Creta uses the same diesel engine as its smaller sibling Venue, which is a 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 116 PS and 250 Nm. This engine can be had either with a 6-speed manual or with a 6-speed automatic transmission.

BONUS: Tata Sierra

Variants: Smart Plus, Pure, Pure Plus, Adventure, Adventure Plus, Accomplished, and Accomplished Plus

Price: Unknown

It would be unfair to not include the latest addition to diesel SUVs in India – the Tata Sierra. This OG nameplate has made a return to the market in a modern avatar and gets all the bells and whistles you can expect from a Tata car.

It comes with a 1.5-litre diesel engine which puts out 118 PS and 260 Nm. This engine is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission, and Tata has confirmed that an all-wheel-drive version is also in the works.

Which Diesel SUV from this list would you pick? Let us know in the comments below.