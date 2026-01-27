Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift Spied: Interior Spotted For The First Time

Majority of the updates are on the inside with key feature additions!

After launching the 2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO (XUV700 facelift), Mahindra now shifted its focus to update their best-selling nameplate. We spotted the Mahindra Scorpio N Facelift’s test mule in camouflage at Chennai Airport, and a close look at its exterior and interior hints that it is already in production-ready form. Let’s take a look at all the spotted updates:

What Was Spotted?

The exterior was heavily camouflaged and looked largely similar to the current Scorpio N. It continues to feature the same upright front fascia. You can still spot the familiar dual-pod LED projector headlamps, along with LED fog lamps framed by C-shaped silver surrounds. The grille seems to have been ever so slightly redesigned. Overall, the front appears slightly cleaner and less sculpted than before, especially around the edges.

From the side, it retains the familiar window line and pull-type door handles. It rides on similarly sized 18-inch alloy wheels, which seem to carry a new spoke design.

The biggest changes are inside the cabin. The new Scorpio N gets a floating touchscreen infotainment system, which appears to be a 12.3-inch unit, replacing the existing 8-inch screen. Even the analogue dials with a large colour multi-info display have been replaced by a fully digital driver’s display (likely to be 10.25-inches).

You still continue to get the same black-and-brown theme with soft-touch materials on the dashboard and the same three-spoke steering wheel as the current car. It also features physical controls for both the infotainment and dual-zone climate control, which we really appreciate. Lastly, a grab handle on the A-pillar has been provided for easier ingress.

In terms of updates, we expect the Scorpio N to get new features such as Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos support, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats (for the second row), memory function for the driver’s seat, a 360-degree camera setup, and six airbags as standard. It will continue to offer existing features such as keyless entry with push button start, a wireless phone charger, hill-hold control, and Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system).

Powertrain Options

The Scorpio N isn’t expected to get any changes mechanically, meaning it will feature the same petrol and diesel engine options:

Engine 2-litre turbo petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 203 PS Up to 175 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 400 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive Rear-wheel drive, Four-wheel drive

*MT- manual transmission, AT - torque converter automatic

Our in-depth first drive review of the Mahindra Scorpio N will give you a fair idea of how it performs in the real-world.

Expected Launch & Rivals

The production-ready test mule gives us hope that Mahindra is about to launch the updated Scorpio N by this year itself. It will likely carry a slight price bump over its current prices that range between Rs 13.49 lakh and Rs 24.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Scorpio N can be considered as a competitor to the new MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and Hyundai Alcazar.