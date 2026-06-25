Mahindra Thar Facelift Spotted; To Get New Front Grille And Headlamps Like The Roxx?

The second-generation of the Mahindra Thar, which was launched back in 2020, and it was appreciated by a lot of off-road enthusiasts as well as customers who just wanted this SUV for the road presence it had.

Post that, Mahindra had refreshed the Thar 3-door with a minor update back in 2025, and now another test mule has been spotted with camouflage, hinting towards a proper facelift being planned. Let’s take a closer look at what can be decoded from the spyshot

2026 Mahindra Thar Facelift: What Can Be Seen?

As seen in the spyshot, the upcoming facelift of the Mahindra Thar could receive an updated front facia with redesigned bumpers and headlamps, which could be in line with the Thar Roxx. Like the Roxx, the DRLs could now be integrated into the LED headlamps.

It could even get the grille that we have seen with the Roxx, making it a part of the Thar family.

Mahindra Thar Facelift: Features & Safety

With this test mule spotted, we expected the Thar 3-door facelift to be launched in the coming months, and, with that update, it could possibly share quite a few features with the Thar Roxx. We can expect features such as a 360-degree camera, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, ventilated seats and more.

The current Thar 3-door is equipped with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an analogue instrument cluster with MID, a 6-speaker sound system, electronically adjustable ORVMs, cruise control and manual climate control. In terms of safety, the current Thar gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear view camera, rear parking sensors and built-in rollcage.

Mahindra Thar Facelift: Powertrain

Since this is going to be a facelift, the powertrain options for the Thar could be the same as the current generation. Here’s a detailed look at what the current Thar is offering:

Engine 1.5-litre diesel 2-litre turbo petrol 2.2-litre diesel Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Power (PS) 118 PS 152 PS 132 PS Torque (Nm) 300 Nm 300 Nm (MT) / 320 Nm (AT) 300 Nm Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive Four-wheel drive Four-wheel drive

*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

Mahindra Thar Facelift: Expected Launch, Price & Rivals

The Mahindra Thar facelift is expected to launch in the coming months, most probably ahead of the festive season, and with this facelift, we expect prices of the new model to be hiked by Rs 20,000 - Rs 50,000, depending on the variant.

Currently, the Mahindra Thar 3-door is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh for the base variant, which goes up to Rs 17.62 lakh (both ex-showroom). The Force Gurkha 3-door is a direct rival to the Thar 3-door, while the 5-door Gurkha is a rival to the much bigger Thar Roxx. While the Maruti Jimny is also an off-road-focused and lifestyle-oriented vehicle, but not a direct rival.