2026 Volkswagen Virtus Spied: This Is What The Images Show

Following the update to the Taigun, Volkswagen is now preparing a mid-life refresh for its popular sedan, the Virtus. However, now we have spotted the test mule of the updated sedan, which indicates that the official launch could be around the corner. Let’s take a look at what we can see in the images and what all to expect.

What Can Be Seen?

As per the spy shots, we can see that the sedan could get some cosmetic changes, making the design fresh. As the camouflage suggests, the Virtus could get a refreshed front fascia with a new headlamp unit and a redesigned bumper. A reworked slimmer grille could be also expected with an illuminated Volkswagen logo, just like we have seen in the Taigun facelift.

Furthermore, we can see that the sedan’s side profile and general silhouette are likely to be carried over without any major change. It could, however, get a new alloy wheel design as seen in these images.

Towards the rear, the changes are likely to be minimal yet noticeable. The taillamp would get a redesigned LED layout. From the spied images, the indicator is now different from the old one showing a sequential pattern in its illumination.

The test mule we spotted was a left-hand drive version, suggesting that the model currently being tested could be evaluated for international markets. Additionally, both the instrument cluster and dashboard were concealed, hinting at a potential redesign for these interior elements.

Features & Safety

Already a feature-rich sedan, the upcoming Virtus facelift is expected to enhance its feature-list. Potential additions include a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and an upgraded 10.1-inch infotainment system integrated with an AI assistant. However, the test mule spotted here lacked a panoramic sunroof, suggesting the model will likely retain its current single-pane setup.

Note: Images of Volkswagen Taigun for representation only

Regarding safety, the Virtus facelift is expected to include front parking sensors. This new addition could be offered alongside the existing safety suite with features such as 6 airbags, tyre deflation warning system, rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes, electronic differential lock (EDL), rear view camera, hill hold assist (HHA) and electronic stability control (ESC).

Powertrain

The facelifted Virtus is most likely to continue with the same 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines as the current version. Like the Taigun, it could also get a new 8-speed automatic transmission mated to its 1-litre engine, which will replace the current car’s 6-speed unit. Here are its expected figures:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol TSI 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/8-speed AT (NEW) 7-speed DCT

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Torque converter automatic transmission

DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

The Virtus facelift is expected to be priced from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) and is likely to launch by August this year.

The Virtus goes up against other sedans in the market like the Skoda Slavia, Honda City and Hyundai Verna.