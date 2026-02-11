2026 Skoda Slavia Facelift SPIED; Test Mule Confirms These Features!

Now that the Kushaq has undergone its first major facelift, Skoda is gearing up to give its popular sedan, the Slavia a similar makeover soon. And now, the updated sedan has been spied testing, giving us a fair idea of what to expect. So let’s take a look at what are these changes, and what can be expected from this facelift:

What Can Be Seen

From these latest spyshots, we can see that it will go through minor cosmetic updates to keep things fresh. At the front, it gets a new bumper encompassing a larger lower air dam with sharper detailing for an aggressive look. The LED headlights will have updated internals along with integrated lighting elements inside the revised grille.

The side profile of the new Slavia facelift remains near-identical to the current car. However, a small update will come in the form of new alloy wheels and a revised colour palette.

Towards the rear-end, it will get minor revisions to the bumper design, along with a connected LED taillamp cluster as seen on its SUV counterpart.

A peek inside the cabin reveals the same black / beige dashboard layout with a free-standing infotainment screen in the middle. The test mule spied here, however, gets the new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster from the Kushaq facelift.

Features

The Slavia is a well-loaded sedan as it is, and the facelift is likely to add features such as rear massaging seats, dual-colour ambient lighting, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and an updated 10.1-inch infotainment screen with AI assistant. Notably, the test mule does not feature a panoramic sunroof, which leads us to speculate that it will continue with the single-pane unit.

*Image of Skoda Kushaq facelift for representation

Safety-wise it is expected to be offered with all-wheel disc brakes and front parking sensors in addition to existing equipment such as 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain

The Slavia facelift will continue to be powered by the same 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. However, just like the Kushaq, the smaller engine will get a new 8-speed AT, which will replace the 6-speed unit currently offered. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol on the other hand, will be offered only with a 7-speed DCT. Here are the expected specifications of these powertrains:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol TSI 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI Transmission 6-speed manual/8-speed AT (NEW) 7-speed DCT Power (PS) 115 PS 150 PS Torque (Nm) 178 Nm 250 Nm

AT- torque converter automatic transmission

DCT- dual-clutch transmission (automatic)

*Image of Skoda Kushaq facelift for representation

Launch Date, Expected Price And Rivals

Skoda is expected to launch the Slavia facelift in the fourth quarter of this year, meaning any time between October and December. It is expected to be priced between Rs 12 lakh to 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Slavia goes up against other sedans in the market like the Volkswagen Virtus, Honda City and Hyundai Verna.

