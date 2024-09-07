Modified On Sep 07, 2024 08:02 AM By Dipan for Tata Curvv

The first Mercedes-Maybach EV and a new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine variant were also launched this week

The first week of September was full of launches – from a new SUV-coupe to special editions of mass-market offerings from Hyundai, Kia and Skoda. Some of these recent launches focused on new design elements, while some made comfort and convenience features like the sunroof more affordable. New teasers of upcoming cars like the MG Windsor EV and the 2024 Kia Carnival were also released, giving us a look at some of their key design details. Here’s a quick summary of the top news from this past week:

Tata Curvv Launched

The Tata Curvv has been launched as the ICE (internal combustion engine) version of the Curvv EV, marking the first ICE SUV-coupe from the Indian marque. It has been priced in line with compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and the Maruti Grand Vitara. It comes with both engines offered with the Tata Nexon but gets a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

New Skoda Kushaq and Slavia Variants Launched

Skoda’s third Monte Carlo offering in India has been launched in the form of the Slavia Monte Carlo. This variant is based on the top-spec Prestige variant and comes with a slew of blacked-out design elements with red accents. Moreover, the Kushaq and the Slavia both now get Sportline variants, based on the mid-spec Signature trim. These variants are also getting blacked-out design elements as seen on the sportier Monte Carlo trim.

Kia Seltos, Sonet and Carens Gravity Editions Launched

Kia India has launched a new Gravity Edition of the Sonet and Seltos SUVs as well as of the Carens MPV. The Gravity edition packs in a lot of features over the variant that it’s based on and is offered with select powertrain configurations.

2024 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Launched

After discontinuing the pre-facelift Hyundai Creta which also resulted in the axing of its Knight edition, the carmaker has now reintroduced the special edition with the facelifted SUV. It gets blacked-out design elements both inside and outside. The 2024 Creta Knight offers a choice between the naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The features list has been left unaltered from the top-spec SX (O) variant.

Hyundai Exter S Plus and S(O) Plus Variants

Two new variants, Exter S Plus and S(O) Plus, of the Hyundai Exter have debuted with a sunroof, making this convenience feature more accessible across the lineup. These variants are based on the mid-spec variants of the Exter with a manual or an AMT (automated manual transmission) option.

Hyundai Venue E Plus Variant Launched

Hyundai Venue has become the most affordable subcompact SUV to feature a sunroof, with the launch of a new lower-spec E Plus variant. This new variant slots between the base-spec E and mid-spec S variants of the SUV.

Hyundai Aura ‘E’ Variant With Dual-CNG Cylinders launched

The Aura is the third Hyundai offering in India that gets a dual-CNG cylinder setup. Moreover, the CNG kit is now available in the base-spec ‘E’ variant, making a CNG variant more affordable in the Aura lineup. With this addition, only the top-spec SX (O) variant is not available with a CNG powertrain with the Hyundai sub-compact sedan.

MG Windsor EV Exterior Teased

The MG Windsor EV is being readied for its imminent launch and the carmaker has been teasing the electric crossover for a while now. In a recent teaser, we can notice its design similarities, with its donor vehicle, the Wuling Cloud EV.

2024 Kia Carnival Teased

The 2024 Kia Carnival will be breaking cover in India soon and the carmaker has shared the first teaser of this premium MPV. It gives a glimpse of the exterior and the interior of the facelifted fourth-generation Carnival, which looks similar to the international model. A dual-screen setup and two individual sunroofs were also spotted in this teaser.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV Launched

The first all-electric Mercedes-Maybach offering has been launched in India in the form of the EQS 680 SUV. The design of the Maybach EQS 680 blends the styling elements of both EQ (Merc’s nomenclature for electric offerings) and Maybach (the luxury-focused division of the carmaker) families. It comes with a single battery pack option.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition Diesel Launched

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition has been launched with a 2-litre diesel engine. Earlier this year, this variant was launched with a turbo-petrol engine and it has now gotten a diesel engine with this update.

