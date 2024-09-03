Modified On Sep 03, 2024 07:43 PM By Dipan for Hyundai Aura

Before this update, the Hyundai Aura got a CNG option only with the mid-spec S and SX trims, which were priced from Rs 8.31 lakh

The Hyundai Aura is now available with dual-CNG technology, which was recently introduced on the Exter and Grand i10 Nios. Moreover, the base-spec ‘E’ variant has now been made available with the CNG powertrain option and is priced at Rs 7.49 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Notably, before the update, the CNG option was earlier only available with the mid-spec S and SX variants of the Aura, prices of which started from Rs 8.31 lakh. However, Hyundai is yet to reveal the prices of these two trims with the dual-cylinder tech. So, let us take a look at what the ‘E’ trim which gets the dual CNG cylinders setup now, has to offer:

Hyundai Aura E CNG: Exterior

Being the base-spec model, the E trim of the Aura gets halogen headlights and the turn indicators are mounted on the front fenders. It does not get fog lights. However, what it does get is Z-shaped wraparound LED tail lights The Aura E CNG also has 14-inch steel wheels. It also features black ORVMs and door handles.

Hyundai Aura E CNG: Interior, Features and Safety

The Hyundai Aura E CNG interior is also as basic as the exterior. The cabin has a grey and beige theme and the seats have a beige fabric upholstery. All the seats get fixed headrests but 3-pointer seatbelts.

On the feature front, it gets an analogue driver’s display with a multi-information display (MID) in the centre. It gets a manual AC, cooled glovebox, front power windows and a 12V charging socket. In terms of safety, it gets 6 airbags (standard), ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminders for all seats and rear parking sensors.

Hyundai Aura E CNG: Powertrain

The Hyundai Aura E CNG comes with a 1.2-litre engine that produces 69 PS and 95 Nm. It is exclusively mated with a 5-speed manual transmission and there is no option to pair it with the AMT gearbox here.

Hyundai Aura E CNG: Price and Rivals

The E CNG trim of the Hyundai Aura is priced at Rs 7.49 lakh. The price range of the Hyundai Aura ranges from Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.05 lakh. As such, it rivals the likes of the Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor and Maruti Suzuki Dzire., Notably, all the rivals except the Honda Amaze get a factory-fitted CNG option.

