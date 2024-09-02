Tata Curvv Launched, Prices Start From Rs 10 Lakh

Modified On Sep 02, 2024 02:38 PM By Rohit for Tata Curvv

The Curvv is available in four broad variants and is offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains

The Curvv is part of the compact SUV segment as a stylish SUV-coupe alternative.

Prices of the entire automatic range are yet to be announced.

Bookings for the Curvv are open and the deliveries will be commencing on September 12, 2024

Available in four broad variants: Smart, Pure, Creative, and Accomplished.

Gets features such as dual digital displays, a panoramic sunroof, and ADAS.

Comes with three engines on offer, including two turbo-petrol units.

After months of waiting, the Tata Curvv has been launched with prices starting from Rs 10 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). Tata is offering the SUV-coupe in four broad trims: Smart, Pure, Creative, and Accomplished. The top three trims further branch out to more sub-variants. Bookings of this SUV-coupe are now open and the deliveries will begin on September 12, 2024.

Variant-wise Prices

Prices for the Tata Curvv are introductory and valid for all bookings made till October 31. Here’s a look at the variant-wise prices:

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

Variant Price 6-speed MT 7-speed DCT Smart Rs 10 lakh Pure Plus Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 12.49 lakh Creative Rs 12.19 lakh To Be Announced Creative S Rs 12.69 lakh To Be Announced Creative Plus S Rs 13.69 lakh To Be Announced Accomplished S Rs 14.69 lakh To Be Announced

1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol

Variant Price 6-speed MT 7-speed DCT Creative S Rs 13.99 lakh Creative Plus S Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 16.49 lakh Accomplished S Rs 15.99 lakh To Be Announced Accomplished Plus A Rs 17.49 lakh To Be Announced

1.5-litre diesel

Variant Price 6-speed MT 7-speed DCT Smart Rs 11.49 lakh Pure Plus Rs 12.49 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh Creative Rs 13.69 lakh To Be Announced Creative S Rs 14.19 lakh To Be Announced Creative Plus S Rs 15.19 lakh To Be Announced Accomplished S Rs 16.19 lakh To Be Announced Accomplished Plus A Rs 17.69 lakh To Be Announced

Tata Curvv: A Summary

The Tata Curvv is a stylish SUV-coupe offering positioned in the compact SUV space. It has a sloping roofline to go with its coupe nature and slots between the Nexon and Harrier in Tata’s SUV lineup. Its exterior highlights include all-LED lighting, a Harrier-like grille, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Its cabin has a lot of similarities with that of the Nexon, including dual digital displays, the same centre console, and the drive selector as well. However, the four-spoke steering wheel has been taken from the Harrier and Safari. In terms of amenities, it gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, a powered tailgate with gesture control and a panoramic sunroof.

Passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags ( as standard), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Available With Both Petrol And Diesel Engines

Tata has provided the Curvv SUV-coupe with a choice of two turbo-petrol and a diesel engine, details of which are given below:

Specification 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol 1.2-litre T-GDi Turbo-petrol (new) 1.5-litre Diesel Power 120 PS 125 PS 118 PS Torque 170 Nm 225 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

*DCT- Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Who Does It Compete With?

Aside from directly squaring off against the Citroen Basalt, the Curvv also takes on all the compact SUVs, including the Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, and Hyundai Creta.

