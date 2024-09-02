All
All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

Tata Curvv Launched, Prices Start From Rs 10 Lakh

Modified On Sep 02, 2024 02:38 PM By Rohit for Tata Curvv

  • 733 Views
  • Write a comment

The Curvv is available in four broad variants and is offered with both petrol and diesel powertrains

Tata Curvv SUV-coupe launched in India

  • The Curvv is part of the compact SUV segment as a stylish SUV-coupe alternative.

  • Prices of the entire automatic range are yet to be announced.

  • Bookings for the Curvv are open and the deliveries will be commencing on September 12, 2024

  • Available in four broad variants: Smart, Pure, Creative, and Accomplished.

  • Gets features such as dual digital displays, a panoramic sunroof, and ADAS.

  • Comes with three engines on offer, including two turbo-petrol units.

After months of waiting, the Tata Curvv has been launched with prices starting from Rs 10 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). Tata is offering the SUV-coupe in four broad trims: Smart, Pure, Creative, and Accomplished. The top three trims further branch out to more sub-variants. Bookings of this SUV-coupe are now open and the deliveries will begin on September 12, 2024.

Also Read: Tata Curvv: A Look At The Variant-wise Features On Offer

Variant-wise Prices

Prices for the Tata Curvv are introductory and valid for all bookings made till October 31. Here’s a look at the variant-wise prices: 

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

Variant

Price

6-speed MT

7-speed DCT

Smart

Rs 10 lakh
  •  

Pure Plus

Rs 10.99 lakh

Rs 12.49 lakh

Creative

Rs 12.19 lakh

To Be Announced

Creative S

Rs 12.69 lakh

To Be Announced

Creative Plus S

Rs 13.69 lakh

To Be Announced

Accomplished S

Rs 14.69 lakh

To Be Announced

1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol

Variant

Price

6-speed MT

7-speed DCT

Creative S

Rs 13.99 lakh
  •  

Creative Plus S

Rs 14.99 lakh

Rs 16.49 lakh

Accomplished S

Rs 15.99 lakh

To Be Announced

Accomplished Plus A

Rs 17.49 lakh

To Be Announced

1.5-litre diesel

Variant

Price

6-speed MT

7-speed DCT

Smart

Rs 11.49 lakh
  •  

Pure Plus

Rs 12.49 lakh

Rs 13.99 lakh 

Creative

Rs 13.69 lakh

To Be Announced

Creative S

Rs 14.19 lakh

To Be Announced

Creative Plus S

Rs 15.19 lakh

To Be Announced

Accomplished S

Rs 16.19 lakh

To Be Announced

Accomplished Plus A

Rs 17.69 lakh

To Be Announced

Tata Curvv: A Summary

Tata Curvv side

The Tata Curvv is a stylish SUV-coupe offering positioned in the compact SUV space. It has a sloping roofline to go with its coupe nature and slots between the Nexon and Harrier in Tata’s SUV lineup. Its exterior highlights include all-LED lighting, a Harrier-like grille, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Tata Curvv cabin

Its cabin has a lot of similarities with that of the Nexon, including dual digital displays, the same centre console, and the drive selector as well. However, the four-spoke steering wheel has been taken from the Harrier and Safari. In terms of amenities, it gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, a powered tailgate with gesture control and a panoramic sunroof.

Passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags ( as standard), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Available With Both Petrol And Diesel Engines

Tata has provided the Curvv SUV-coupe with a choice of two turbo-petrol and a diesel engine, details of which are given below:

Specification

1.2-litre Turbo-petrol

1.2-litre T-GDi Turbo-petrol (new)

1.5-litre Diesel

Power

120 PS

125 PS

118 PS

Torque

170 Nm

225 Nm

260 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT*

*DCT- Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Also Read: Citroen Basalt You vs Tata Curvv Smart: Which Base Variant SUV-coupe Should You Consider?

Who Does It Compete With?

Tata Curvv Rear

Aside from directly squaring off against the Citroen Basalt, the Curvv also takes on all the compact SUVs, including the Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, and Hyundai Creta.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Curvv

Read Full News

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Tata Curvv Launched, Prices Start From Rs 10 Lakh
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience