Modified On Sep 03, 2024 03:34 PM By Dipan for MG Windsor EV

The new teaser shows the exterior design, which is similar to the international-spec Wuling Cloud EV on which it is based

The Windsor EV will be MG's third EV in India.

New teaser confirms LED headlights, connected LED DRLs and tail lights, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Earlier teasers have confirmed a 15.6-inch touchscreen, a digital driver’s display, a fixed panoramic sunroof and a 135-degree reclining rear seat.

Other expected features include a wireless phone charger, 6 airbags, and ADAS.

It is likely to have a 50.6 kWh battery with a revised ARAI-rated range.

Prices are expected to start from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG Windsor EV is being geared up for its imminent launch on September 11, and the carmaker has been teasing this upcoming EV for some time. MG has now teased the exterior of this crossover EV, showing glimpses of the front and rear fascias and the alloy wheel design that is going to be a part of the production-spec model. Let us take a look at everything we could spot from this new teaser:

What Did We Spot?

The MG Windsor EV will be based on the Wuling Cloud EV that is sold in the international market. The new teaser confirms that the Indian model’s design will be similar to the international offering. Likewise, at the front, it will get LED headlights and connected LED DRLs. What’s different, though, is that the India-spec Cloud EV will get a Morris Garages lettering above the front bumper. The MG logo, on the other hand, is positioned right below the connected LED DRL strip.

Not much was revealed on the side profile, except giving us a look at its free-flowing design and aerodynamically designed 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels (similar design as the international-spec Cloud EV). The charging flap is located on the front fender. At the rear, the Windsor EV will get a connected LED tail light setup that spans across the rear fascia of the EV. It also gets a Windsor badging under the tail lights.

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Offline Bookings Now Open At Select Dealerships Ahead Of Launch

MG Windsor EV: An Overview

The MG Windsor EV is poised to be the third EV offering from MG in India, after the ZS EV and the Comet EV. Earlier spy shots have revealed a dual-tone cabin theme. A 15.6-inch touchscreen, a fully digital driver’s display (likely around an 8.8-inch unit) and a fixed panoramic sunroof have been confirmed. It will also get a 135-degree reclining rear bench seat and rear AC vents. It can also get a wireless phone charger, electrically adjustable front seats, six airbags (as standard) an electronic parking brake, and a 360-degree camera. Some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features can also be offered.

MG Windsor EV Electric Powertrain

The MG Windsor EV is expected to get a 50.6 kWh battery (similar to the international model), which will power a front-wheel-drive motor, producing 136 PS and 200 Nm. The Indonesia-spec version claims a range of 460 km, but the Indian model could see an increased range after testing by ARAI.

Expected Price and Rivals

The MG Windsor EV is expected to be priced from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, it will serve as a more affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV while being a more premium option compared to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400 EV.

What do you think about the exterior design of the MG Windsor EV? Tell us in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.