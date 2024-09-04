Kia Seltos, Sonet, And Carens Gravity Edition Launched, Prices Start From Rs 10.50 Lakh
Modified On Sep 04, 2024 08:19 PM
The Gravity edition of the Seltos, Sonet and Carens not only gets some cosmetic revisions but also comes with a few additional features
Kia India has launched a new Gravity Edition of the Sonet and Seltos SUVs as well as of the Carens MPV. Prices of this edition start at Rs 10.50 lakh for the Sonet, Rs 16.63 lakh for the Seltos and Rs 12.10 lakh for the Carens (ex-showroom). The special edition comes with a lot of features over the respective variant that it’s based on of each model. It also comes with a new Gravity badging on the front doors. Let us take a look at everything that is offered in these new car variants:
Kia Seltos Gravity Edition
The Kia Seltos Gravity Edition has been launched with prices ranging from Rs 16.63 lakh to Rs 18.21 lakh.
|
Engine
|
Transmission Option
|
Kia Seltos HTX
|
New Kia Seltos Gravity Edition
|
Difference
|
1.5-litre N/A petrol
|
6-speed manual
|
Rs 15.45 lakh
|
Rs 16.63 lakh
|
Rs 1.18 lakh
|
CVT
|
Rs 16.87 lakh
|
Rs 18.06 lakh
|
Rs 1.19 lakh
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
6-speed manual
|
Rs 16.96 lakh
|
Rs 18.21 lakh
|
Rs 1.25 lakh
It is based on the mid-spec HTX variant and comes with the 1.5-litre N/A petrol (115 PS/144 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual or a CVT transmission) and the 1.5-litre diesel (116 PS/250 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox). It is available in Glacial White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, and Dark Gun Metal (Matte) colour options.
It gets some additional features along with the ones offered in the HTX. Here is a list of all the new features:
-
A dashcam
-
Ventilated front seats
-
Bose audio system
-
Electronic parking brake (with the CVT transmission)
-
Zbara Cover (CVT)
-
17-inch redesigned alloy wheels
-
Gloss-black finish for the rear spoiler
-
Body-coloured door handles
-
Gravity badges
Other features borrowed from the HTX trim include a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and dual-zone AC have also been borrowed. In terms of safety, it has six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a rearview camera, and front parking sensors.
Kia Sonet Gravity Edition
The Kia Sonet Gravity Edition has been launched with prices ranging from Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 12 lakh. It is based on the mid-spec HTK Plus variant.
|
Engine
|
Transmission Option
|
Kia Sonet HTK Plus
|
New Kia Sonet Gravity Edition
|
Difference
|
1.5-litre N/A petrol
|
5-speed manual
|
Rs 10.12 lakh
|
Rs 10.50 lakh
|
Rs 38,000
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
6-speed iMT
|
Rs 10.72 lakh
|
Rs 11.20 lakh
|
Rs 48,000
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
6-speed manual
|
Rs 11.62 lakh
|
Rs 12 lakh
|
Rs 38,000
It comes with all three powertrain options: A 1.2-litre petrol (83 PS and 115 Nm) paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, a 1-litre turbo-petrol (120 PS and 172 Nm) paired with a 6-speed clutch-pedal less manual (iMT), and a 1.5-litre diesel (115 PS and 250 Nm), paired with only a 6-speed manual transmission.
It gets some additional features along with the ones offered in the HTK Plus. Here is a list of all the new features:
-
White brake callipers
-
Indigo Pera Seats with Navy Stitching
-
Leather-wrapped gear lever
-
Rear spoiler
-
16-inch alloy wheels
-
Wireless Phone Charger
-
Dash Cam (PIO)
-
Rear Adjustable Headrests
-
Rear centre armrest with cup holders
-
Gravity badges
From the HTK Plus variant, it borrows an 8-inch touchscreen, 6 speakers, push-button start/stop, electrically folding ORVMs and auto AC. Safety features include 6 airbags, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, TPMS and a rear defogger.
Kia Carens Gravity Edition
The Kia Carens also has been provided with a Gravity Edition, prices of which range from Rs 12.10 lakh to Rs 14 lakh. It is based on the lower-spec Premium (O) variant.
|
Engine
|
Transmission Option
|
Kia Carens Premium (O)
|
New Kia Carens Gravity Edition
|
Difference
|
1.5-litre N/A petrol
|
6-speed manual
|
Rs 11.06 lakh
|
Rs 12.10 lakh
|
Rs 1.04 lakh
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
6-speed iMT
|
Rs 12.56 lakh
|
Rs 13.50 lakh
|
Rs 94,000
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
6-speed manual
|
Rs 13.06 lakh
|
Rs 14 lakh
|
Rs 94,000
It comes with all three powertrain options: a 1.5-litre N/A petrol engine (115 PS/144 Nm) mated exclusively to a 6-speed manual transmission, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS/253 Nm) paired with a 6-speed iMT, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (116 PS/250 Nm) mated with a 6-speed manual transmission.
It gets some additional features along with the ones offered in the Premium (O). Here is a list of all the new features:
-
A dashcam
-
A single-pane sunroof
-
Black leatherette seat upholstery
-
Leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel
-
Soft-touch materials on doors
-
LED cabin lights
-
Gravity badges
From the Premium (O) variant, it borrows halogen headlights and tail lights. It also comes with an 8-inch touchscreen, a semi-digital driver’s display, 6 speakers, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, and steering-mounted controls. In terms of safety, it comes with 4 airbags and a rear parking camera.
A Look At Their Rivals
The Kia Sonet takes on the likes of the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza, while the Seltos goes up against compact SUVs, including the Hyundai Creta and Toyota Hyryder. The Kia Carens, on the other hand, is an alternative to the Maruti Ertiga, and Toyota Innova Crysta and Hycross.
All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
