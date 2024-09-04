Kia Seltos, Sonet, And Carens Gravity Edition Launched, Prices Start From Rs 10.50 Lakh

Modified On Sep 04, 2024 08:19 PM By Dipan for Kia Sonet

The Gravity edition of the Seltos, Sonet and Carens not only gets some cosmetic revisions but also comes with a few additional features

Kia India has launched a new Gravity Edition of the Sonet and Seltos SUVs as well as of the Carens MPV. Prices of this edition start at Rs 10.50 lakh for the Sonet, Rs 16.63 lakh for the Seltos and Rs 12.10 lakh for the Carens (ex-showroom). The special edition comes with a lot of features over the respective variant that it’s based on of each model. It also comes with a new Gravity badging on the front doors. Let us take a look at everything that is offered in these new car variants:

Kia Seltos Gravity Edition

The Kia Seltos Gravity Edition has been launched with prices ranging from Rs 16.63 lakh to Rs 18.21 lakh.

Engine Transmission Option Kia Seltos HTX New Kia Seltos Gravity Edition Difference 1.5-litre N/A petrol 6-speed manual Rs 15.45 lakh Rs 16.63 lakh Rs 1.18 lakh CVT Rs 16.87 lakh Rs 18.06 lakh Rs 1.19 lakh 1.5-litre diesel 6-speed manual Rs 16.96 lakh Rs 18.21 lakh Rs 1.25 lakh

It is based on the mid-spec HTX variant and comes with the 1.5-litre N/A petrol (115 PS/144 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual or a CVT transmission) and the 1.5-litre diesel (116 PS/250 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox). It is available in Glacial White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl, and Dark Gun Metal (Matte) colour options.

It gets some additional features along with the ones offered in the HTX. Here is a list of all the new features:

A dashcam

Ventilated front seats

Bose audio system

Electronic parking brake (with the CVT transmission)

Zbara Cover (CVT)

17-inch redesigned alloy wheels

Gloss-black finish for the rear spoiler

Body-coloured door handles

Gravity badges

Other features borrowed from the HTX trim include a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and dual-zone AC have also been borrowed. In terms of safety, it has six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a rearview camera, and front parking sensors.

Kia Sonet Gravity Edition

The Kia Sonet Gravity Edition has been launched with prices ranging from Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 12 lakh. It is based on the mid-spec HTK Plus variant.

Engine Transmission Option Kia Sonet HTK Plus New Kia Sonet Gravity Edition Difference 1.5-litre N/A petrol 5-speed manual Rs 10.12 lakh Rs 10.50 lakh Rs 38,000 1-litre turbo-petrol 6-speed iMT Rs 10.72 lakh Rs 11.20 lakh Rs 48,000 1.5-litre diesel 6-speed manual Rs 11.62 lakh Rs 12 lakh Rs 38,000

It comes with all three powertrain options: A 1.2-litre petrol (83 PS and 115 Nm) paired with a 5-speed manual transmission, a 1-litre turbo-petrol (120 PS and 172 Nm) paired with a 6-speed clutch-pedal less manual (iMT), and a 1.5-litre diesel (115 PS and 250 Nm), paired with only a 6-speed manual transmission.

It gets some additional features along with the ones offered in the HTK Plus. Here is a list of all the new features:

White brake callipers

Indigo Pera Seats with Navy Stitching

Leather-wrapped gear lever

Rear spoiler

16-inch alloy wheels

Wireless Phone Charger

Dash Cam (PIO)

Rear Adjustable Headrests

Rear centre armrest with cup holders

Gravity badges

From the HTK Plus variant, it borrows an 8-inch touchscreen, 6 speakers, push-button start/stop, electrically folding ORVMs and auto AC. Safety features include 6 airbags, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, TPMS and a rear defogger.

Kia Carens Gravity Edition

The Kia Carens also has been provided with a Gravity Edition, prices of which range from Rs 12.10 lakh to Rs 14 lakh. It is based on the lower-spec Premium (O) variant.

Engine Transmission Option Kia Carens Premium (O) New Kia Carens Gravity Edition Difference 1.5-litre N/A petrol 6-speed manual Rs 11.06 lakh Rs 12.10 lakh Rs 1.04 lakh 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 6-speed iMT Rs 12.56 lakh Rs 13.50 lakh Rs 94,000 1.5-litre diesel 6-speed manual Rs 13.06 lakh Rs 14 lakh Rs 94,000

It comes with all three powertrain options: a 1.5-litre N/A petrol engine (115 PS/144 Nm) mated exclusively to a 6-speed manual transmission, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (160 PS/253 Nm) paired with a 6-speed iMT, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (116 PS/250 Nm) mated with a 6-speed manual transmission.

It gets some additional features along with the ones offered in the Premium (O). Here is a list of all the new features:

A dashcam

A single-pane sunroof

Black leatherette seat upholstery

Leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel

Soft-touch materials on doors

LED cabin lights

Gravity badges

From the Premium (O) variant, it borrows halogen headlights and tail lights. It also comes with an 8-inch touchscreen, a semi-digital driver’s display, 6 speakers, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, and steering-mounted controls. In terms of safety, it comes with 4 airbags and a rear parking camera.

A Look At Their Rivals

The Kia Sonet takes on the likes of the Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon and Maruti Brezza, while the Seltos goes up against compact SUVs, including the Hyundai Creta and Toyota Hyryder. The Kia Carens, on the other hand, is an alternative to the Maruti Ertiga, and Toyota Innova Crysta and Hycross.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

