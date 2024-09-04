2024 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Launched, Prices Start From Rs 14.51 Lakh

Modified On Sep 04, 2024 04:25 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Creta

The Knight edition of the Creta gets black design elements on the outside along with an all-black cabin theme

Exterior highlights include all-black grille, blacked-out alloy wheels and skid plates.

Inside, gets an all black cabin theme with contrasting brass inserts.

Only available with 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options.

The 2024 Creta Knight edition is priced between Rs 14.51 lakh and Rs 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Knight edition has now returned for the Hyundai Creta, now available with its facelifted version, featuring sportier black design elements and all-black interior theme. The Creta Knight edition is being offered with 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options, in mid-spec S(O) and top-spec SX (O) variants. Before getting into more details, let’s have a look at variant-wise prices for this all-black edition of the Creta.

Prices

Variant Regular Price Knight Edition Price Difference 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol S(O) MT Rs 14.36 lakh Rs 14.51 lakh + Rs 15,000 S (O) CVT Rs 15.86 lakh Rs 16.01 lakh + Rs 15,000 SX (O) MT Rs 17.27 lakh Rs 17.42 lakh + Rs 15,000 SX (O) CVT Rs 18.73 lakh Rs 18.88 lakh + Rs 15,000 1.5-litre diesel S(O) MT Rs 15.93 lakh Rs 16.08 lakh + Rs 15,000 S (O) AT Rs 17.43 lakh Rs 17.58 lakh + Rs 15,000 SX (O) MT Rs 18.85 lakh Rs 19 lakh + Rs 15,000 SX (O) AT Rs 20 lakh Rs 20.15 lakh + Rs 15,000

All prices are ex-showroom

All Knight edition variants of the 2024 Creta come at a premium of Rs 15,000 over regular variants.

Black Details On The Outside

The Knight edition of the Hyundai Creta boasts an array of black design elements, enhancing its sporty appearance. The front features an all-black grille and skid plate, complemented by a matte black Hyundai logo. On the sides, the Creta Knight edition is equipped with blacked-out 17-inch alloy wheels with red brake callipers and black roof rails. At the rear, the skid plate and roof spoiler are also finished in black, while the tailgate logos get a matte black treatment. There’s also a Knight edition badge on the tailgate for easier identification.

In addition to the black exterior shade, the Creta Knight edition is also available in Titan Grey Matte for an extra Rs 5,000. A dual-tone finish is offered at a premium of Rs 15,000.

All-black Cabin Theme

The dashboard layout remains same as before, but the Creta Knight edition gets an all-black interior theme with contrasting brass inserts on the dashboard and around the centre console. Even the seats, transmission lever, and the steering wheel are upholstered in black leatherette and they also get brass piping and stitching. Another welcome change inside this all-black edition of the Creta are metal finished pedals.

No Changes To The Features List

There are no additional features offered with the Hyundai Creta Knight edition. Its list of amenities include dual 10.25-inch screens (one for the infotainment and another for the driver’s display), dual-zone AC, ventilated front seats, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, and a panoramic sunroof.

Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and a full suite of level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking.

Gets A Choice Of Petrol And Diesel Engines

The Creta Knight edition is available with 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine choices. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

AT - Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

It is not offered with 160 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. However, customers can still opt for the sportier-looking Creta with the turbo-petrol engine option in the form of Creta N Line.

Price Range & Rivals

Prices of the Hyundai Creta range between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the likes of the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, and MG Astor.

