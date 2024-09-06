These Were The Top 10 Best-selling Cars Brands In August 2024
Save for Tata and Toyota, all other brands have recorded a positive month-on-month (MoM) growth in August 2024
The brand-wise sales report for August 2024 is out and as usual Maruti Suzuki was the most sought-after car brand last month. The automaker dispatched more vehicles than Hyundai, Tata, and Mahindra combined. Let's take a closer look at the brand-wise sales report for August 2024.
|
Brand
|
August 2024
|
July 2024
|
MoM Growth %
|
August 2023
|
YoY Growth %
|
Maruti Suzuki
|
1,43,075
|
1,37,463
|
4.1
|
1,56,114
|
-8.4
|
Hyundai
|
49,525
|
49,013
|
1
|
53,830
|
-8
|
Tata
|
44,142
|
44,727
|
-1.3
|
45,515
|
-3
|
Mahindra
|
43,277
|
41,623
|
4
|
37,270
|
16.1
|
Toyota
|
28,589
|
29,533
|
-3.2
|
20,970
|
36.3
|
Kia
|
22,523
|
20,507
|
9.8
|
19,219
|
17.2
|
Honda
|
5,326
|
4,624
|
15.2
|
7,880
|
-32.4
|
MG
|
4,571
|
4,572
|
0
|
4,185
|
9.2
|
Volkswagen
|
3,577
|
3,407
|
5
|
4,174
|
-14.3
|
Renault
|
3,018
|
2,832
|
6.6
|
3,633
|
-16.9
Key Takeaways
-
Maruti Suzuki remained the best-selling car brand in August 2024 and was the only carmaker to cross cumulative sales of over a lakh units. The automaker shipped 6,131 more cars than the Hyundai, Tata, and Mahindra combined. Though its monthly sales grew by a little over 4 percent, Maruti’s year-on-year (YoY) sales saw a decline of almost 8.5 percent last month.
-
Hyundai stood second in August 2024 with over 49,500 units dispatched. However, the Korean automaker still saw a decline of 8 percent in yearly sales and witnessed a marginal MoM growth.
-
Although Tata retained its position as the third best-selling car brand last month, it’s the only brand in the list to see a decline in both MoM and YoY sales, a nominal over 1 percent and 3 percent, respectively.
-
Mahindra’s monthly sales grew by more than 1,500 units, while its yearly sales also saw a growth of over 6,000 units in August 2024. The Indian automaker dispatched more than 43,000 units last month.
-
Toyota registered the highest growth of over 36 percent in yearly sales by dispatching over 28,500 vehicles last month. However, the Japanese automaker faced a nominal 3 percent loss in MoM sales.
-
Kia dispatched over 22,500 cars in August 2024 registering positive growth of nearly 10 percent and over 17 percent in monthly and yearly sales, respectively.
-
Honda crossed the sales mark of 5,000 units in August 2024 with a growth of more than 15 percent in MoM sales. However, the automaker faced the highest decline of over 32 percent in yearly sales.
-
MG’s monthly sales remained consistent in August 2024, and the brand sold more than 4,500 units last month. MG’s yearly sales also went up by a little over 9 percent.
-
Volkswagen sold 170 more cars in August 2024 compared to that in July. However, its YoY sales was still down by more than 14 percent.
-
Compared to July 2024, Renault managed to cross the sales mark of 3,000 units in August 2024. Despite registering a growth of more than 6.5 percent in monthly sales, its yearly sales declined by almost 17 percent.
