Modified On Sep 06, 2024 12:33 PM By Shreyash

Save for Tata and Toyota, all other brands have recorded a positive month-on-month (MoM) growth in August 2024

The brand-wise sales report for August 2024 is out and as usual Maruti Suzuki was the most sought-after car brand last month. The automaker dispatched more vehicles than Hyundai, Tata, and Mahindra combined. Let's take a closer look at the brand-wise sales report for August 2024.

Brand August 2024 July 2024 MoM Growth % August 2023 YoY Growth % Maruti Suzuki 1,43,075 1,37,463 4.1 1,56,114 -8.4 Hyundai 49,525 49,013 1 53,830 -8 Tata 44,142 44,727 -1.3 45,515 -3 Mahindra 43,277 41,623 4 37,270 16.1 Toyota 28,589 29,533 -3.2 20,970 36.3 Kia 22,523 20,507 9.8 19,219 17.2 Honda 5,326 4,624 15.2 7,880 -32.4 MG 4,571 4,572 0 4,185 9.2 Volkswagen 3,577 3,407 5 4,174 -14.3 Renault 3,018 2,832 6.6 3,633 -16.9

Key Takeaways

Maruti Suzuki remained the best-selling car brand in August 2024 and was the only carmaker to cross cumulative sales of over a lakh units. The automaker shipped 6,131 more cars than the Hyundai, Tata, and Mahindra combined. Though its monthly sales grew by a little over 4 percent, Maruti’s year-on-year (YoY) sales saw a decline of almost 8.5 percent last month.

Hyundai stood second in August 2024 with over 49,500 units dispatched. However, the Korean automaker still saw a decline of 8 percent in yearly sales and witnessed a marginal MoM growth.

Although Tata retained its position as the third best-selling car brand last month, it’s the only brand in the list to see a decline in both MoM and YoY sales, a nominal over 1 percent and 3 percent, respectively.

Mahindra’s monthly sales grew by more than 1,500 units, while its yearly sales also saw a growth of over 6,000 units in August 2024. The Indian automaker dispatched more than 43,000 units last month.

Toyota registered the highest growth of over 36 percent in yearly sales by dispatching over 28,500 vehicles last month. However, the Japanese automaker faced a nominal 3 percent loss in MoM sales.

Kia dispatched over 22,500 cars in August 2024 registering positive growth of nearly 10 percent and over 17 percent in monthly and yearly sales, respectively.

Honda crossed the sales mark of 5,000 units in August 2024 with a growth of more than 15 percent in MoM sales. However, the automaker faced the highest decline of over 32 percent in yearly sales.

MG’s monthly sales remained consistent in August 2024, and the brand sold more than 4,500 units last month. MG’s yearly sales also went up by a little over 9 percent.

Volkswagen sold 170 more cars in August 2024 compared to that in July. However, its YoY sales was still down by more than 14 percent.

Compared to July 2024, Renault managed to cross the sales mark of 3,000 units in August 2024. Despite registering a growth of more than 6.5 percent in monthly sales, its yearly sales declined by almost 17 percent.

