These Were The Top 10 Best-selling Cars Brands In August 2024

Modified On Sep 06, 2024 12:33 PM By Shreyash

Save for Tata and Toyota, all other brands have recorded a positive month-on-month (MoM) growth in August 2024

Tata, Maruti, and Hyundai logo

The brand-wise sales report for August 2024 is out and as usual Maruti Suzuki was the most sought-after car brand last month. The automaker dispatched more vehicles than Hyundai, Tata, and Mahindra combined. Let's take a closer look at the brand-wise sales report for August 2024.

Brand

August 2024

July 2024

MoM Growth %

August 2023

YoY Growth %

Maruti Suzuki

1,43,075

1,37,463

4.1

1,56,114

-8.4

Hyundai

49,525

49,013

1

53,830

-8

Tata

44,142

44,727

-1.3

45,515

-3

Mahindra

43,277

41,623

4

37,270

16.1

Toyota 

28,589

29,533

-3.2

20,970

36.3

Kia

22,523

20,507

9.8

19,219

17.2

Honda

5,326

4,624

15.2

7,880

-32.4

MG

4,571

4,572

0

4,185

9.2

Volkswagen

3,577

3,407

5

4,174

-14.3

Renault

3,018

2,832

6.6

3,633

-16.9

Key Takeaways

Maruti Fronx

  • Maruti Suzuki remained the best-selling car brand in August 2024 and was the only carmaker to cross cumulative sales of over a lakh units. The automaker shipped 6,131 more cars than the Hyundai, Tata, and Mahindra combined. Though its monthly sales grew by a little over 4 percent, Maruti’s year-on-year (YoY) sales saw a decline of almost 8.5 percent last month.

  • Hyundai stood second in August 2024 with over 49,500 units dispatched. However, the Korean automaker still saw a decline of 8 percent in yearly sales and witnessed a marginal MoM growth.

  • Although Tata retained its position as the third best-selling car brand last month, it’s the only brand in the list to see a decline in both MoM and YoY sales, a nominal over 1 percent and 3 percent, respectively.

Mahindra Scorpio N

  • Mahindra’s monthly sales grew by more than 1,500 units, while its yearly sales also saw a growth of over 6,000 units in August 2024. The Indian automaker dispatched more than 43,000 units last month.

  • Toyota registered the highest growth of over 36 percent in yearly sales by dispatching over 28,500 vehicles last month. However, the Japanese automaker faced a nominal 3 percent loss in MoM sales.

  • Kia dispatched over 22,500 cars in August 2024 registering positive growth of nearly 10 percent and over 17 percent in monthly and yearly sales, respectively.

Also Check Out: Why Kia And Audi Are The Best Car Brands In India According To This Customer Experience Survey

Honda Elevate

  • Honda crossed the sales mark of 5,000 units in August 2024 with a growth of more than 15 percent in MoM sales. However, the automaker faced the highest decline of over 32 percent in yearly sales.

  • MG’s monthly sales remained consistent in August 2024, and the brand sold more than 4,500 units last month. MG’s yearly sales also went up by a little over 9 percent.

  • Volkswagen sold 170 more cars in August 2024 compared to that in July. However, its YoY sales was still down by more than 14 percent.

  • Compared to July 2024, Renault managed to cross the sales mark of 3,000 units in August 2024. Despite registering a growth of more than 6.5 percent in monthly sales, its yearly sales declined by almost 17 percent.

