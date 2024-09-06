Modified On Sep 06, 2024 06:48 PM By Dipan for Tata Curvv EV

John Abraham has picked the Mahindra XUV 3XO for his father, while P.R. Sreejesh has taken delivery of the Tata Curvv EV

Bollywood actor John Abraham and Indian field hockey player P.R. Sreejesh have become proud owners of a new car each from an Indian marque. While John has bought the Mahindra XUV 3XO subcompact SUV, the sports player took the Tata Curvv EV home. Let us take a look at these new cars brought home by the famous Indian personalities:

John Abraham: Mahindra XUV 3XO

John Abraham has purchased the Mahindra XUV 3XO for his father as his birthday gift. This particular model is painted in a Stealth Black colour scheme. Let us take a look at the XUV 3XO in detail:

The XUV 3XO is a 5-seater subcompact SUV priced between Rs 7.49 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It can broadly be classified into MX and AX variant lines and has a total of 25 variants on offer.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO purchased by the Dhoom movie actor seen in the video is equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine delivering 130 PS and 230 Nm, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, as suggested by the presence of paddle shifters. This black SUV features LED headlights with LED DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels, and connected LED tail lights.

It also gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone AC with rear vents, all of which are visible in the video, thus making us believe that John has picked the range-topping AX7L variant of the SUV. Mahindra offers the fully loaded XUV 3XO with safety features such as six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Additionally, the XUV 3XO offers two other engine options: a 110 PS 1.2-litre turbo petrol (with 6-speed manual or automatic), and a 117 PS 1.5-litre diesel (with 6-speed MT or AMT).

P.R. Sreejesh: Tata Curvv EV

Deliveries of the Tata Curvv EV commenced recently and Tata Motors has delivered one of the first few models to the ex-Indian field hockey goalkeeper- P.R. Sreejesh. To jog your memory, the goalkeeper played a crucial role in helping India score a hockey bronze medal in the recently held Paris Olympics 2024. Let us now take a look at this Tata flagship electric SUV-coupe:

The Tata Curvv EV seen in the video, the Curvv EV has a full-LED lighting setup, a panoramic sunroof and a gesture-controlled powered tailgate. A dual-screen setup on the inside can also be spotted. This makes us believe it is the top-spec Empowered Plus A variant of the Curvv EV.

As this is the Empowered Plus A variant of the Curvv EV, it comes with a 5 kWh pack delivering 585 km. There’s also a smaller 45 kWh pack that provides 502 km of range.

On the feature list, the top-spec Empowered Plus A variant also includes a 9-speaker JBL sound system, panoramic sunroof, and advanced safety features including six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a level-2 ADAS suite.

Rivals

The Mahindra XUV 3XO rivals the likes of other compact SUVs such as the Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and the upcoming Skoda Kylaq.

Tata Curvv EV directly rivals the MG ZS EV. It can also be considered an affordable alternative to the likes of the BYD Atto 3, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

