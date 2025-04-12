Tata Curvv And Tata Curvv EV Dark Editions Launched, Prices Start From Rs 16.49 Lakh

The Curvv Dark Edition is available on the Accomplished S and Accomplished Plus A variants, whereas the Curvv EV Dark Edition is available on its Empowered Plus A variant.

The Tata Curvv and Tata Curvv EV Dark editions have finally been launched with an all black theme inside and out. The Curvv Dark Edition is available on the higher-variants Accomplished S and Accomplished Plus A, commanding a premium of Rs 32,000. The Curvv EV Dark Edition, on the other hand, is based on its top-spec Empowered Plus A variant with a premium of Rs 25,000 over the regular model. Let’s take an in-depth look at the updates in this special edition.

Tata Curvv Dark Edition Overview

Before we discuss the changes, here’s a quick rundown of the prices of the Tata Curvv Dark Edition across all its variants and powertrain options.

Variant Regular Curvv Curvv Dark Edition Price Difference Accomplished S turbo-petrol-manual Rs 16.17 lakh Rs 16.49 lakh Rs 32,000 Accomplished S diesel-manual Rs 16.37 lakh Rs 16.69 lakh Rs 32,000 Accomplished S turbo-petrol-automatic Rs 17.67 lakh Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 32,000 Accomplished Plus A turbo-petrol-manual Rs 17.67 lakh Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 32,000 Accomplished Plus A diesel-manual Rs 17.70 lakh Rs 18.02 lakh Rs 32,000 Accomplished S diesel-automatic Rs 17.87 lakh Rs 18.19 lakh Rs 32,000 Accomplished Plus A turbo-petrol-automatic Rs 19.17 lakh Rs 19.49 lakh Rs 32,000 Accomplished Plus A diesel-automatic Rs 19.20 lakh Rs 19.52 lakh Rs 32,000

*All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Tata Curvv Dark Edition gets similar cosmetic changes found in other all-black cars from the manufacturer’s stable. It finished in a Carbon Black exterior colour that gives it a menacing look. The logos are finished in dark chrome to gel along with the overall theme, while the skid plates are finished in black.

Lastly, there is a “Dark” badge on the front fender.

On the inside, this edition of the Tata Curvv gets an all-black themed cabin with black upholstery and #DARK embossing on the headrests. Even the headliner is finished in black.

It shares all the features with the fully loaded Curvv, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch driver’s display, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger and ventilated front seats. Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors, and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite with features including lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Curvv: Powertrain And Rivals

The Tata Curvv has three engine options in its powertrain, however, the Tata Curvv Dark Edition gets the TGDi turbo-petrol and diesel engine options only.

Engine Option 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 125 PS 118 PS Torque 170 Nm 225 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT*

*MT- Manual transmission, DCT- Dual-clutch automatic transmission

The Tata Curvv sits in the compact SUV segment and rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and its body-style rival, the Citroen Basalt, which has also been given a Dark edition recently.

Tata Curvv EV Dark Edition Overview

Alongside its ICE counterpart, the Tata Curvv EV has also got the special Dark Edition and the changes are similarly cosmetic with an all black styling. It is based on the top-spec Empowered Plus A variant of the regular Curvv EV and holds a premium of Rs 25,000.

Variant Regular Curvv EV Curvv EV Dark Edition Price Difference Empowered Plus A Rs 21.99 lakh Rs 22.24 lakh Rs 25,000

*All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The exterior changes in this Tata Curvv EV Dark edition include an exclusive Carbon Black exterior, dark alloy wheels and a signature “Dark” badging on the front fender. The overall design remains the same. While you get to see the black theme continuing inside the cabin as well with Black leatherette upholstery with #DARK embossing on the headrests.

This special edition gets a rear window sunshade over the regular model. Since it is available on the fully loaded variant, it comes with all the features, the highlights being a 12.3-inch infotainment display, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, automatic climate control and V2L technology. For safety, it also gets 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

Curvv EV: Powertrain And Rivals

Battery Pack 55 kWh No. of motor 1 Power 167 PS Torque 215 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 502 km

The Tata Curvv EV Dark Edition gets the bigger battery pack option only. Do note that the lower variants also have a smaller 45 kWh battery pack option with a MIDC-claimed range of 430 km. The Curvv EV rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV and the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

