Skoda Launches Slavia Monte Carlo, Slavia Sportline And Kushaq Sportline In India; Prices Start At Rs 14.05 Lakh

Sep 02, 2024

Mechanically unchanged, these new variants come with a blacked-out grille, badges and new seat upholstery options for a sportier look

The Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo, and Slavia and Kushaq Sportline editions add blacked-out design elements but remain mechanically unchanged.

The Slavia Monte Carlo is based on the top-spec Prestige trim level.

The Sportline variants of the Kushaq and Slavia are based on the mid-spec Signature variant.

The Slavia Monte Carlo has a red-accented black interior and a red theme on the 8-inch digital driver’s display.

It comes with both the 1-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI engine options.

The Sportline trims carry over the features available in the Signature trim like a 10-inch touchscreen, auto AC with rear vents, and a single-pane sunroof.

It comes with both engine options but offers only the DCT gearbox with the bigger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

The Skoda Kushaq and Slavia have gotten some fresh updates to their design with new sportier-looking variants. The Skoda Slavia now gets a Monte Carlo edition and a Sportline variant, while the Kushaq SUV also gets a new Sportline trim. Both these models get cosmetic updates with no mechanical changes. Prices are as follows:

Model Price Range Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Rs 15.79 lakh to Rs 18.49 lakh Skoda Slavia Sportline Rs 14.05 lakh to Rs 16.75 lakh Skoda Kushaq Sportline Rs 14.70 lakh to Rs 17.40 lakh

Prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

These new variants are unchanged mechanically but get new design elements outside as well as inside. Notably, the Monte Carlo edition of the Kushaq was launched last year in 2023. Let us take a look at all the new additions to these Skoda models:

Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo

A new Monte Carlo edition of the Slavia has been launched which is based on the top-of-the-line Prestige trim of the sedan. As such, here’s the price list of this new variant:

Powertrain Skoda Slavia Prestige Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo Price Difference 1-litre Turbo-petrol MT Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 15.79 lakh (- Rs 20,000) 1-litre Turbo-petrol AT Rs 17.09 lakh Rs 16.89 lakh (- Rs 20,000) 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol DCT Rs 18.69 lakh Rs 18.49 lakh (- Rs 20,000)

Prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

Like the Kushaq, the Slavia Monte Carlo gets blacked-out design touches to give it a sportier look. This includes a blacked-out grille, black fog lamp garnish and front spoiler, a Monte Carlo badge on the fender and a boot lip spoiler finished in black. Other exterior highlights include all-black 16-inch alloy wheels, dark chrome accents to the door handles, black ORVM (outside rear view mirror) covers, black window garnish, and blacked-out badges.

Inside, the Slavia Monte Carlo gets a blacked-out interior with red accents near the top of the dashboard across the AC vents. The seats are upholstered in black leatherette and have some red elements and stitching on them and a Monte Carlo embossed on the headrests. It also gets aluminium badges and door scuff plates with Monte Carlo inscriptions. Red stitching can be found on the door pads and the centre armrest. Moreover, it gets a red theme on its 8-inch digital driver’s display.

The feature suite is the same as the top-end model with a 10-inch touchscreen, an 8-speaker sound system, auto AC with rear vents, a wireless phone charger, and a single-pane sunroof. It also has a powered driver and co-driver seat and with ventilation function for both.

The safety features include six airbags, ISOFIX child-seat anchorages, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill-hold assist, and a rear parking camera.

The Slavia Monte Carlo edition comes with both the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (115 PS/ 178 Nm) and the 1.5-litre engine (150 PS/250 Nm). The smaller engine is mated with both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission, while the 1.5-litre engine is exclusively mated with a 7-speed DCT.

Skoda Slavia And Kushaq Sportline

The Skoda Slavia and Kushaq Sportline are based on the mid-spec Signature trim. Prices are as follows:

Powertrain Skoda Slavia Skoda Kushaq Skoda Slavia Sportline Skoda Slavia Signature Difference Skoda Kushaq Sportline Skoda Kushaq Signature Difference 1-litre Turbo-petrol MT Rs 14.05 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh + Rs 6,000 Rs 14.70 lakh Rs 14.19 lakh + Rs 51,000 1-litre Turbo-petrol AT Rs 15.15 lakh Rs 15.09 lakh + Rs 6,000 Rs 15.80 lakh Rs 15.29 lakh + Rs 51,000 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol DCT Rs 16.75 lakh Rs 16.69 lakh + Rs 6,000 Rs 17.40 lakh Rs 16.89 lakh + Rs 51,000

Prices are introductory ex-showroom, pan-India

Both these cars feature similar styling elements as the Slavia Monte Carlo, meaning you get a blacked-out grille and badging all across the car. You also get blacked-out alloy wheels, a black boot lip spoiler, black ORVM (outside rear view mirror) covers, and darkened LED tail lights.

Inside, the seats get the same fabric upholstery and cabin theme as provided in the respective cars’ Signature variants. As such, the Slavia Sportline has a black and beige colour theme, while the Kushaq Sportline has a black and grey theme. It also gets scuff plates with model name inscriptions on them and aluminium pedals.

Features include LED headlights with DRLs, a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto AC with rear vents, a single-pane sunroof, electrically adjustable ORVMs, cruise control, and a cooled glove box.

Safety features include 6 airbags, a rearview camera and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Both Sportline variants also get a rear wiper and rear defogger.

The Slavia and Kushaq Sportline variants come with both the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (115 PS/178 Nm) mated with both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. It is also available with the 1.5-litre engine (150 PS/250 Nm) but is exclusively mated with 7-speed DCT.

Which of these new variants of the Skoda models do you like the most? Tell us in the comments.

