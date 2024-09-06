Published On Sep 06, 2024 03:01 PM By Shreyash for Kia Carnival

The teaser gives us a glimpse of the front fascia and rear design of the 2024 Kia Carnival

The 2024 Kia Carnival will have the same design as its international counterpart.

Exterior highlights include vertically stacked headlights and connected LED lighting setup.

It will also get two individual sunroofs for front and rear passengers.

Inside, it will get a connected screen setup (infotainment and driver’s display).

Available with a 3.5-litre V6 petrol (287 PS/353 Nm) and a 1.6-litre petrol-hybrid (242 PS/367 Nm) internationally.

Expected to be priced from Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The new-generation Kia Carnival made its debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in New Delhi. Later in October, the refreshed version of the Carnival was unveiled globally. Now, the updated Kia MPV is set to enter the Indian market soon, and Kia has now dropped its first teaser. The last Carnival MPV which was sold in India was an old-generation model which was discontinued in 2023.

What’s In The Teaser?

Though the teaser didn’t completely reveal the design of the MPV, we still get a glimpse of its front and rear ends. Both the fascia and rear design of the India-spec 2024 Carnival appear identical to those of its international counterpart. The new-gen Carnival boasts Kia’s latest design language and features a large grille and a vertically stacked headlight setup, along with connected LED DRLs up front. At the rear, this premium Kia MPV has connected LED tail lights.

The teaser also gave us a short glimpse of the connected dual-screen setup inside, while it also confirms that the 2024 Carnival will get individual sunroofs for front and rear passengers.

Other Expected Features

We expect it to be loaded with amenities like two 12.3-inch displays (infotainment and digital driver’s display), a 3-zone AC, wireless phone charging, ventilated and powered seats, rear seat entertainment screens, and a heads-up display. Its safety suit will likely include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features.

Expected Engine Options

The Carnival on sale abroad comes with multiple engine options: a 3.5-litre V6 petrol (287 PS/353 Nm) and a 1.6-litre petrol-hybrid (242 PS/367 Nm). Kia is yet to confirm which of these engine choices will be offered with the India-spec model. The previous-gen Carnival only had a 2.2-litre diesel-automatic powertrain on offer.

Expected Price & Rivals

The 2024 Kia Carnival is expected to be priced from Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a premium alternative to the Toyota Innova Hycross, Toyota Innova Crysta and Maruti Invicto. It can also be regarded as a cheaper alternative to the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM.

