Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Electric SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs 2.25 Crore

This electric SUV blends the styling elements of of both EQ and Maybach families and is the newest flagship EV offering from Mercedes-Benz in India

Exterior highlights include Maybach signature grille and EQ-specific headlights.

Inside, it gets a MBUX hyperscreen setup along with Maybach specific design elements.

Features on board include a triple screen setup, gesture controls features, and heating and ventilation for all four seats.

Passenger safety is taken care of by 11 airbags, a 360-degree, and level 2 ADAS.

Uses a 122 kWh battery pack and offers a WLTP claimed range of 611 km.

After more than a year since its global unveiling, the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 electric SUV has now been launched in India, priced at Rs 2.25 crore (ex-showroom pan-India). The Maybach EQS 680 is the first all-electric Maybach from the automaker not just in India, but worldwide. Let’s take a closer look at what this luxurious electric SUV has to offer.

Looks Futuristic Yet Elegant

The design of the Maybach EQS 680 blends the styling elements of both EQ (Merc’s nomenclature for electric offerings) and Maybach (the luxury focussed division of the carmaker) families. Up front, it gets a signature Maybach grille which is a large gloss black closed panel with the vertical chrome slats. The headlights, on other hand, come from the EQ family.

In profile, this Maybach electric SUV looks a lot like the standard EQS SUV, however it gets more premium elements like flush-type door handles, forged 21-inch alloy wheels with different design choices, and there’s also the ‘Maybach’ badge on the C-pillars to help for an easy identification. The rear also echoes the design of the regular EQS SUV, however, the bumper here gets a prominent chrome treatment enhancing its premium appeal.

The Maybach EQS 680 gets a typical Maybach-like dual-tone shade. It is being offered in five dual-tone paint options: High-tech SIlver/Nautic Blue, Satin Brown/Onyx Black, Obsidian Black/Selenite Grey, High-tech Silver/Onyx Black, and Obsidian Black/MANUFACTUR Kalahari Gold Metallic.

Luxurious & Feature Loaded Cabin

When you step inside this luxury electric SUV, you are greeted by an MBUX Hyperscreen setup that spans the entire dashboard, as seen in other electric cars from Mercedes. However, it incorporates some unique Maybach elements, such as the steering wheel and Maybach-branded metal finish for the pedals. At the rear, the Maybach EQS 680 features individual lounge seats with two 11.6-inch individual displays for the occupants.

Other features on board this electric Maybach SUV include a triple screen setup (includes touchscreen, passenger screen, and digital driver’s display), two individual panoramic sunroofs, wireless phone chargers for both front and rear passengers, and electrically adjustable front and rear seats with memory function. The list of amenities also includes heating and ventilation function for all four seats, and gesture controls, using which you can control the touchscreen, open the sunroof, and close the doors.

The safety suite on the Maybach EQS 680 comprises 11 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features like lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control.

Battery Pack, Electric Motors & Range

Battery Pack 122 kWh No. of electric motors 2 Power 658 PS Torque 950 Nm Drive Type AWD (All-wheel-drive) Claimed Range (WLTP) 611 km Acceleration 0-100 kmph 4.4 seconds

WLTP: Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Cycle

This Maybach electric SUV supports up to 200 kW DC fast charging, which helps it to gain 300 km of range in just 20 minutes.

Rivals

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 can be regarded as an affordable alternative to the Rolls-Royce Spectre and an EV option to the Bentley Bentayga.

