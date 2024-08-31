Published On Aug 31, 2024 10:01 AM By Samarth for Tata Curvv

The list features new launches, updates, and facelifts of various cars that are slated to launch in September

In the past few months, especially July and August 2024, our market welcomed several new models, including the Tata Curvv EV, Citroen Basalt SUV-coupe, and Mahindra Thar Roxx. While most of this year's highly anticipated vehicles have already been introduced, a few launches are still expected before the end of the year. Here’s a list of the cars expected to be launched in September 2024:

Tata Curvv

Launch On: September 2

Expected Price: Rs 9.50 lakh

One of the highly anticipated launches from Tata Motors is the Tata Curvv. While its electric version has already been introduced in the market, the internal combustion engine (ICE) variant is set to be launched in September. The Indian marque has already unveiled this SUV-coupe along with its ICE version.

The SUV-coupe from Tata will be launched in four broad variants: Smart, Pure, Creative, and Accomplished. In terms of features, it will be loaded with amenities like a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat, and a panoramic sunroof. Tata will offer Curvv with both petrol and diesel engine options, and with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Launch On: September 9

Expected Price: Rs 17 lakh

Following the launch of the Hyundai Creta facelift in early 2024, the next crucial SUV launch from Hyundai’s stable will be the facelifted Hyundai Alcazar. Hyundai has already revealed the updated SUV, featuring refreshed exterior styling with new H-shaped LED DRLs, a new rectangular front grille, redesigned 18-inch alloy wheels, and updated LED tail lights.

Inside, the facelifted Alcazar has a dual 10.25-inch dual-display setup, wireless phone chargers for both front and rear passengers, and a "boss mode" for enhanced rear-seat comfort. Other features on offer include ventilated front and second-row seats (only in 6-seater version) and dual-zone AC. The 2024 Alcazar will get the same petrol and diesel engines as the outgoing model.

MG Windsor EV

Launch On: September 11

Expected Price: Rs 20 lakh

MG is set to launch its third EV in India, which is a rebranded version of the Wuling Cloud EV, called the Windsor EV. It will share some of its features with its global iteration, like a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver's display, and wireless phone charger. A feature that was teased recently is the panoramic glass roof, which is not available on its donor vehicle. In terms of powertrain, the global model features a 50.6 kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor that produces 136 PS and 200 Nm of torque, offering a CLTC (China Light Duty Vehicle Test Cycle) claimed range of 460 km. However, the range figures might differ for the India-spec model as it will be tested by ARAI.

Tata Nexon CNG

Launch On: To Be Confirmed

Expected Price: Rs 9 lakh

Tata’s subcompact SUV, the Nexon, is already available in petrol, diesel, and electric versions. The carmaker revealed the Nexon CNG at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, and may introduce it in our market in September. It will feature the same twin-cylinder technology found in other Tata models like the Punch and Altroz CNG to help offer uncompromised boot space. It is expected that the CNG variant will also offer an automatic transmission option, similar to what's already available in the Tata Tiago and Tigor.

Updated Citroen C3 Aircross

Launch On: To Be Announced

Expected Price: To Be Confirmed

When Citroen unveiled the Basalt, it also showcased updated models of the C3 hatchback and C3 Aircross SUV. These refreshed versions feature several new additions, including LED projector headlights and automatic AC. The French automaker has already launched the updated C3 hatchback, and the C3 Aircross is expected to be launched in September. No mechanical changes are expected with this update.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV

Launch On: September 5

Expected Price: Rs 3.5 crore

The only luxury car in this list is the Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV, which is also scheduled to launch in the first week of September. The upcoming EQS 680 SUV is loaded with features such as three screens on the front dashboard, two 11.6-inch displays for rear passengers, 4-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and multiple driver assistance technologies. Although specific powertrain details for the India model have not yet been revealed, the EQS 680 can get dual electric motors producing 658 PS and up to 950 Nm. It will be offered with an all-wheel-drive system (AWD) and offers a claimed range of up to 600 km.

BYD e6 Facelift

Launch On: To Be Announced

Expected Price: To be Confirmed

The BYD e6 was launched back in 2021, as the automaker's first product in the Indian market. At the time of launch, It was only available for fleet operators, later extended to private buyers as well. Recently, the electric MPV got a facelift in the international market (known as M6 globally). BYD has teased the e6 facelift for the Indian market, which is expected to get redesigned exterior and interior updates. Expected features include a 12.8-inch touchscreen system, a wireless phone charger, and a panoramic glass roof. Internationally, the e6 gets two battery pack options 55.4 kWh and 71.8 kWh with a claimed range of up to 530 km (NEDC).

Jeep Compass Special Edition

Launch On: To Be Announced

Expected Price: To be Confirmed

Jeep’s last major refresh for the India-spec Compass SUV was over three years ago, and while a big overhaul isn’t coming anytime soon, it is reported to get a special edition in the coming month. The current Jeep Compass model features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, ventilated front seats, an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat, and a wireless phone charger. Under the hood, the Compass is powered by a 2-litre diesel engine that produces 170 PS and 350 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic transmission.

