Tata Curvv Dark Edition Officially Teased For The First Time

While the teaser campaign has just begun, we have exclusive images of the Tata Curvv Dark Edition ahead of its launch, giving us a detailed look at what to expect

The Tata Curvv SUV-coupe will soon be the latest car from the Indian marque’s lineup to get a Dark Edition. An official video has been dropped teasing this special edition for the first time, giving us a glimpse at its DRL and silhouette, which looks familiar to the standard model. Tata cars are not new to Dark editions, and the Curvv, along with its EV version, will get cosmetic changes with an all black styling.

What Does The Teaser Show?

The 11-second video teaser shows off an LED DRL and the side profile silhouette of the Tata Curvv Dark Edition. Besides this, not much has been given away in the teaser. However, we have already got exclusive images of this special edition SUV coupe, which boasts an identical design to the regular model. Obviously, the main difference is the new black body colour. Also, it distinguishes itself with more blacked out elements, dark chrome logos, as well as exclusive #Dark badgings.

Just like other Tata models with Dark editions, the Curvv too comes with an all black interior, which looks sportier and is further accentuated by gloss black inserts in the centre console for a plush look in the cabin. We have detailed its design using real-life pictures in another article, which you can check below.

Expected Features And Safety

The Tata Curvv Dark edition will likely be based on the higher-spec variants of the regular model and will get identical features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 10.25-inch driver’s display, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats with 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat, reclining rear seats, an air purifier, automatic climate control and a wireless phone charger.

Its safety tech will also be the same, continuing with 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic parking brake with auto hold, front and rear parking sensors, and a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite.

Expected Powertrain

The standard Tata Curvv has an option of two turbo-petrol and one diesel engine option in its powertrain with both manual and dual clutch automatic gearboxes. The Dark edition, being based on the higher variants, is likely to be offered with just the TGDi turbo petrol and diesel engine option.

Engine Option 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 125 PS 118 PS Torque 170 Nm 225 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT*

*MT - manual transmission, DCT - dual clutch transmission

Expected Launch And Prices

While the Tata Curvv Dark edition’s official launch date hasn’t been confirmed yet, with the teaser being dropped and its bodystyle rival, Citroen Basalt Dark edition, having been launched, we can expect the Curvv Dark very soon. The Curvv has been appointed as the official car for the ongoing IPL 2025 season. In fact, the Curvv EV will also get the same edition as its ICE counterpart.

That said, it can be priced with a slight bump over its regular prices, which range between 10 lakh and Rs 19.20 lakh for the Curvv and Rs 17.49 lakh and Rs 21.99 lakh for the Curvv EV (all prices ex-showroom, pan-India). The Curvv will continue its rivalry against the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun and the Citroen Basalt while the Curvv EV takes on the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV and the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

