Hyundai Exter S Plus and S(O) Plus Variants Launched With A Sunroof, Prices Start From Rs 7.86 Lakh

Modified On Sep 06, 2024 07:32 PM By Dipan for Hyundai Exter

A single-pane sunroof has been made more affordable by up to Rs 46,000 on the Exter with the launch of these new variants

These new variants get a sunroof, making the feature more affordable for the Exter.

The Exter S(O) Plus is priced at Rs 7.86 lakh while the S Plus is priced at Rs 8.44 lakh.

Both new variants come with a 1.2-litre petrol engine, with the S(O) Plus getting a manual and the S Plus getting an AMT.

Other features include an 8-inch touchscreen, a semi-digital driver’s display and manual AC with rear vents.

Safety features include six airbags and TPMS.

Prices of the Hyundai Exter range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Two new variants, namely the S Plus (AMT) and S(O) Plus (MT), have been added to the Hyundai Exter’s lineup. Prices of these variants are as follows:

Variant Price Hyundai Exter S(O) Plus (MT) Rs 7.86 lakh Hyundai Exter S Plus (AMT) Rs 8.44 lakh

The new variants get a sunroof and are available with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines and come with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT (automated manual transmission). With the new variants, the sunroof on the micro SUV has become more accessible by Rs 37,000 in the manual lineup and Rs 46,000 in the AMT lineup.

Let us take a look at both these new variants in detail:

New Hyundai Exter S(O) Plus and Exter S Plus Variants

The new Exter S(O) Plus variant slots in between the mid-spec S(O) and SX variants that cost Rs 7.65 lakh and Rs 8.23 lakh, respectively. This new variant only comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine (83 PS and 114 Nm), paired exclusively with a 5-speed manual transmission. There is no CNG powertrain on offer with the new Exter S(O) Plus.

The new Exter S Plus variant, on the other hand, slots between the mid-spec S and the SX variants, which cost Rs 8.23 lakh and Rs 8.90 lakh, respectively. This variant also comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine (83 PS and 114 Nm) but is paired with a 5-speed AMT (automated manual transmission). No CNG option is available with this variant.

Also Read: Here Are The Key Design Differences Between Hyundai Exter Knight And Creta Knight Editions

Features And Safety

The only added feature to these new variants over the trim they are based on is a single-pane sunroof. The features suite carried over from their donor trim includes an 8-inch touchscreen and a semi-digital driver’s display. Other essential features include manual AC with rear vents, cruise control, electrically adjustable ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors) and all power windows. The S Plus variant gets electrically foldable ORVMs over the features offered in the S (O) Plus variant.

In terms of safety, both variants get six airbags (as standard), 3-point seatbelts for all seats, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a hill-start assist.

Price And Rivals

Prices of the Hyundai Exter range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.43 lakh. The Hyundai Exter rivals the likes of the Tata Punch, Maruti Ignis, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and Citroen C3, as well as the Toyota Taisor and Maruti Fronx sub-4m crossovers.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Hyundai Exter AMT