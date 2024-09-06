Hyundai Venue E+ Variant With A Sunroof Launched, Priced At Rs 8.23 Lakh

Modified On Sep 06, 2024 05:19 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue has thus become the most affordable subcompact SUV in India to come with a sunroof

The new E+ variant slots between the base-spec E and mid-spec S variants of the SUV.

Its only feature addition over the base-spec E is the sunroof.

Other features on board this variant include semi-digital driver’s display, front power windows and manual AC.

Safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, and electronic stability control (ESC).

Only available with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Prices of the Venue fall between Rs 7.94 lakh and Rs 13.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

A sunroof has become one of the most sought-after features in India, even in mass-market cars. Automakers have started offering this feature even in more budget-friendly variants of their respective models. One such example is the Hyundai Venue, which now gets a new lower-spec E+ variant, which comes with a single-pane sunroof.

Price

E E+ (With Sunroof) Difference Rs 7.94 lakh Rs 8.23 lakh + Rs 29,000

All prices are ex-showroom

The new sunroof equipped E+ variant of the Hyundai Venue is just Rs 29,000 more expensive than the base-spec E variant that it’s based on. At a price tag of Rs 8.23 lakh, the Venue is the most affordable subcompact SUV in India to be offered with a sunroof.

Other Features On Board E+ Variant

This new variant of the Venue also comes with amenities like a semi-digital driver’s display, adjustable headrests for all seats, 60:40 split rear seats, front power windows and manual AC. It also gets a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, a Type-C USB charger at the front, and a day/night IRVM (inside rear view mirror). Safety features on board this new E+ variant include 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ABS with EBD, hill start assist, 3-point seat belt for all seats, and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain Details

The base-spec variant of the Hyundai Venue is only available with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Its specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 83 PS Torque 114 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT

The Venue E+ variant can only be had with a 5-speed manual transmission. The higher-spec variants of the Venue also get the choice of a 120 PS 1-litre turbo-petrol (with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission) and a 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine (with a 6-speed MT).

Price Range & Rivals

The Hyundai Venue is priced between Rs 7.94 lakh and Rs 13.48 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. It will also take on the upcoming Skoda Kylaq.

