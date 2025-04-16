Tata Curvv vs Citroen Basalt: Dark Edition SUV Coupes Compared In Real-life Images

Both the Curvv and Basalt dark editions are based on their respective top-end variants, commanding a premium of Rs 32,000 and Rs 23,000 over the regular variants.

Out of the many SUVs in Dark Editions available in the Indian market now, you can also choose SUV coupes in the same theme, as the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt have recently been launched with the black paint scheme. Both the Curvv and Basalt Dark Editions are based on their respective top variants, namely Accomplished Plus A and Max. If you’re curious about which of these SUV coupes stands out in its special avatar, here is a detailed comparison of both.

Front

Both the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt remain familiar to their regular models in their overall design in the dark editions. Upfront, the Curvv Dark Edition features the same vertically stacked LED headlights and connected LED DRLs. The grille and bumper get some silver elements and all-black Carbon Black exterior colour. The brand logos get a dark chrome finish.

The Basalt Dark Edition also gets an exclusive Perla Nera Black exterior colour. At the front, it retains the standard LED lighting setup and silver skid plate, unlike the Curvv’s, which has been blacked out for a more menacing look. The chrome accents, including the Citroen logo and front grille, are finished in dark chrome to gel with the look. Additionally, two red inserts are placed next to the fog lights, which differentiates it a lot from its rival dark edition.

Side

From the side, the Curvv Dark Edition has flush-type door handles and blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels. The 'Curvv' lettering is present on the front doors, accompanied by '#Dark' badges on the front fenders, signifying its special edition status.

The Basalt Dark Edition, in comparison, gets smaller 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels from the standard model, providing a subtle contrast against the all black body. The 'Dark Edition' badging is placed on the front door just below the outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs).

Rear

At the rear, the Curvv Dark Edition features connected LED tail lights and a gloss black bumper. The silver skid plate from the standard model is replaced with a black faux skid plate, maintaining the dark aesthetic. The 'Curvv' badging is present on the tailgate.

The rear of the Basalt Dark Edition remains largely unchanged from the standard model, except for the Citroen logo, which is finished in dark chrome. The LED tail lights and silver skid plate are carried over from its regular model.

Interior

Inside, both the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt Dark Editions get an all-black cabin theme, featuring black leatherette seats with '#Dark' embossing on them. The Basalt’s seat gets a Lava Red stitching and silver inserts, in addition, which gives it a more sporty feel.

The dashboard, centre console, and door trims are painted black, complemented by piano black trim and blue ambient lighting in the Curvv. A silver strip runs across the dashboard, adding a touch of contrast. In comparison, the dashboard trim of Basalt is finished in dark leatherette with silver accents, which you don’t get with the regular version.

Features And Safety

The Tata Curvv Dark Edition wins in this department. It gets features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch driver’s display, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger and exclusive rear window sunshades. Safety features include 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite with features including lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

The Citroen Basalt, in this regard, just gets the basics and doesn’t have any niceties. It comes with features such as a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charger, multi-colour ambient lighting, auto AC with rear vents, and a 6-speaker sound system. Passenger safety is ensured by 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a rearview camera with rear parking sensors. There are no advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) on offer with the Basalt.

Powertrain Options

The Citroen Basalt Dark Edition gets a sole turbo-petrol engine option paired with a manual and torque converter automatic gearbox. In comparison, the Tata Curvv gets a T-GDI turbo-petrol as well as a diesel engine option, both paired with a manual and dual-clutch transmission option.

Model Tata Curvv Dark Edition Citroen Basalt Dark Edition Engine 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Power 125 PS 118 PS 110 PS Torque 225 Nm 260 Nm Up to 205 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT*

*MT - manual transmission, AT- automatic transmission, DCT- dual-clutch transmission

Price

Both the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt’s dark editions are based on their top-end variants. The latter’s special edition is available for a limited time. Notably, the Tata Curvv is generally the more expensive car out of the two, and it commands a Rs 32,000 premium for its special edition over the regular model. The Basalt Dark edition costs Rs 23,000 more than the standard model.

Tata Curvv Dark Edition Citroen Basalt Dark Edition Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 19.20 lakh Rs 12.80 lakh to Rs 14.10 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt can also be considered as alternatives to other compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

