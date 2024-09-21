Car News That Mattered This Week (September 16-20): New Launches, Updates On Upcoming Cars, And More

Modified On Sep 21, 2024 10:58 AM By Yashika for Kia Carnival

Apart from new edition launch for a few models, this week also saw the launch of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV and 2024 Tata Punch

With the festive season just around the corner, we saw a week filled with many special and limited edition launches. Apart from this, MG has announced its plan to launch a series of showrooms for its upcoming premium models. To help you catch up on all the important events from this week, we have compiled a list in this weekly wrap-up.

Kia Carnival Bookings Open And Its Updates

The 2024 Kia Carnival, now in its facelifted fourth generation, has been unveiled ahead of its official launch. The new Carnival got more pre-orders than the previous second-generation model did on the first day when they were opened.

Honda Elevate Apex edition launched

Joining the list of carmakers introducing special editions of their cars, Honda launched a limited-run ‘Apex Edition’ of the Elevate SUV in India. The newly introduced edition is based on the mid-spec variants of the SUV and is limited to cosmetic tweaks inside and out.

Renault Special Editions

Renault has launched a limited-run edition, known as ‘Night & Day Edition,’ of all three models– Kwid, Kiger, and Triber – just in time for the 2024 festive season.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Launch

Mercedes-Benz seems to be on an EV launch spree. Shortly after introducing the Maybach EQS 680, the German marque brought the EQS SUV to our shores. The EV equivalent of the flagship GLS SUV is locally assembled and is available in a single variant only.

Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition Launched

Hyundai has launched an ‘Adventure Edition’ for the Venue, which is offered with the higher-spec and fully-loaded variants of the sub-compact SUV. The new edition comes with four exterior colour options, some rugged design elements, and new feature add-ons.

New ‘MG-Select’ Dealerships

MG Motor has announced its plans to launch a new chain of showrooms known as ‘MG Select,’ for its upcoming premium cars. The ‘Select’ dealership will be introduced in 12 major cities in the first phase, which will have a new range of vehicles including plug-ins and hybrids.

Tata Punch Feature Updates

The Tata Punch recently got a major variant and features rejig, bringing a few new features to its equipment set. That said, all the new features do come at a price premium for some variants.

BMW XM Label Launched

The limited-run BMW XM Label has been launched in India. While BMW is only offering limited units of the XM Label worldwide, the XM Label is even more exclusive in India.

Kia EV9 Specs Revealed

The Kia EV9 is set to be launched in India as the flagship electric SUV in the automaker’s lineup. Ahead of its official India launch, we have now got our hands on some exclusive information about its specifications, including its features, battery pack, and range.

BYD eMAX 7 Launch Date

After the recent teasers of the BYD eMAX 7 in India, the automaker has now confirmed that the electric MPV will be rolled out in the Indian market soon.

BMW X7 Signature Edition Launched

For the 2024 festive season, BMW has got a limited-period ‘Signature Edition’ for the BMW X7, which is available in a single variant. If you felt that the regular BMW X7 fell short on premiumness, this new limited edition will surely not let you down.

Maruti Wagon R Limited Edition Launched

Maruti has launched the ‘Waltz Edition’ of the Wagon R with a few feature additions. The limited edition is available across almost its entire variant lineup.

​​Mahindra Thar Roxx Auction Results

The Mahindra Thar Roxx’s first customer unit was put up for auction, which has managed to bag a whopping figure. If you are wondering what is special about the ‘VIN 0001’ serial number, we have mentioned it in the story.

BaaS For MG Comet And ZS EV

With the introduction of industry-first-battery-as-a-service (BaaS) program with the MG Windsor EV, the automaker has now chosen to provide the same with the MG Comet and ZS EV.

