Kia Cars Will Get Pricier From April 2025

After Maruti and Tata, Kia is the third manufacturer in India to announce price hikes from the upcoming financial year

As the financial year 2024-25 is coming to an end, manufacturers are announcing price hikes for their models. While carmakers like Tata and Maruti have already announced a price inflation, Kia has also joined the ranks of these carmakers and has announced a price hike across its lineup from April 2025. The carmaker has said that prices of its models will be hiked by up to 3 percent.

Reason For Price Hike

Kia has stated that it will be hiking prices due to the rising costs of commodities and input materials. The carmaker also added that the price hike is necessary to continue delivering quality products.

Kia Cars On Offer Currently

The Korean carmaker offers 7 cars in its portfolio, the current price range of which are as follows:

Model Current Price Range Kia Sonet Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.60 lakh Kia Syros Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17.80 lakh Kia Carens Rs 10.60 lakh to Rs 19.70 lakh Kia Seltos Rs 11.13 lakh to Rs 20.51 lakh Kia EV6 Rs 60.97 lakh to Rs 65.97 lakh Kia Carnival Rs 63.90 lakh Kia EV9 Rs 1.30 crore

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

What’s Next For Kia?

It’s confirmed that Kia will launch the 2025 Carens in India in April 2025, and there will also be an electric version of the Carens introduced alongside it. Additionally, the facelifted Kia EV6 that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2025, will also be launched this year.

