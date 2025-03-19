Kia Cars Will Get Pricier From April 2025
After Maruti and Tata, Kia is the third manufacturer in India to announce price hikes from the upcoming financial year
As the financial year 2024-25 is coming to an end, manufacturers are announcing price hikes for their models. While carmakers like Tata and Maruti have already announced a price inflation, Kia has also joined the ranks of these carmakers and has announced a price hike across its lineup from April 2025. The carmaker has said that prices of its models will be hiked by up to 3 percent.
Reason For Price Hike
Kia has stated that it will be hiking prices due to the rising costs of commodities and input materials. The carmaker also added that the price hike is necessary to continue delivering quality products.
Kia Cars On Offer Currently
The Korean carmaker offers 7 cars in its portfolio, the current price range of which are as follows:
|
Model
|
Current Price Range
|
Kia Sonet
|
Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.60 lakh
|
Kia Syros
|
Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17.80 lakh
|
Kia Carens
|
Rs 10.60 lakh to Rs 19.70 lakh
|
Kia Seltos
|
Rs 11.13 lakh to Rs 20.51 lakh
|
Kia EV6
|
Rs 60.97 lakh to Rs 65.97 lakh
|
Kia Carnival
|
Rs 63.90 lakh
|
Kia EV9
|
Rs 1.30 crore
All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
What’s Next For Kia?
It’s confirmed that Kia will launch the 2025 Carens in India in April 2025, and there will also be an electric version of the Carens introduced alongside it. Additionally, the facelifted Kia EV6 that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2025, will also be launched this year.
