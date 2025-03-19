All
    Kia Cars Will Get Pricier From April 2025

    Modified On Mar 19, 2025 09:44 AM By Dipan for Kia Syros

    After Maruti and Tata, Kia is the third manufacturer in India to announce price hikes from the upcoming financial year

    Kia to hike its car prices from April 1, 2025

    As the financial year 2024-25 is coming to an end, manufacturers are announcing price hikes for their models. While carmakers like Tata and Maruti have already announced a price inflation, Kia has also joined the ranks of these carmakers and has announced a price hike across its lineup from April 2025. The carmaker has said that prices of its models will be hiked by up to 3 percent. 

    Reason For Price Hike

    Kia Syros

    Kia has stated that it will be hiking prices due to the rising costs of commodities and input materials. The carmaker also added that the price hike is necessary to continue delivering quality products.

    Kia Cars On Offer Currently

    Kia Seltos

    The Korean carmaker offers 7 cars in its portfolio, the current price range of which are as follows:

    Model

    Current Price Range 

    Kia Sonet

    Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15.60 lakh

    Kia Syros

    Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17.80 lakh

    Kia Carens

    Rs 10.60 lakh to Rs 19.70 lakh

    Kia Seltos

    Rs 11.13 lakh to Rs 20.51 lakh

    Kia EV6

    Rs 60.97 lakh to Rs 65.97 lakh

    Kia Carnival

    Rs 63.90 lakh

    Kia EV9

    Rs 1.30 crore

    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    What’s Next For Kia?

    2025 Kia EV6

    It’s confirmed that Kia will launch the 2025 Carens in India in April 2025, and there will also be an electric version of the Carens introduced alongside it. Additionally, the facelifted Kia EV6 that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2025, will also be launched this year.

