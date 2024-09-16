All
Renault Introduces Night And Day Limited Edition Of Its Cars For This Festive Season

Published On Sep 16, 2024 04:21 PM

This special edition of all Renault cars gets a Pearl White with black roof exterior shade

Renault Kwid, Triber and Kiger Night and Day edition launched

  • The Night and Day edition of these Renault cars will be limited to 1,600 units combined.

  • Bookings of the limited-run edition to begin on September 17.

  • Exterior highlights on this edition of these cars include piano black elements in the grille, on ORVMs, and on the wheel covers.

  • Renault offers this limited-run edition with the one-above-base RXL variants of the Kiger and Triber.

  • The Kwid’s Night and Day edition is based on the mid-spec RXL (O) variant.

  • Feature highlights on the special edition Kiger and Triber includes a 9-inch touchscreen and a rear parking camera.

  • The Kwid’s edition features the same as its regular RXL (O) variant.

  • Renault has priced these limited-run edition of the three cars at a premium of up to Rs 20,000.

  • Mechanically, the special edition gets the same powertrain options as the variant it’s based on.

The festive season has just begun, and to make the most of this period, Renault has launched a limited-run edition for all three of its models—Kwid, Kiger, and Triber—called the "Night & Day Edition." This edition features a Pearl White exterior shade with a black roof, as well as black highlights on the outside. Only 1,600 units of the Night & Day Edition across all three models will be available. Renault is opening bookings of the limited edition from September 17. Before we dive into more details, let’s first have a look at their prices.

Prices

Model

Regular Price

Night & Day Edition Price

Difference

Renault Kwid RXL (O) MT

Rs 5 lakh

Rs 5 lakh

No Difference

Renault Triber RXL MT

Rs 6.80 lakh

Rs 7 lakh

+ Rs 20,000

Renault Kiger RXL MT

Rs 6.60 lakh

Rs 6.75 lakh

+ Rs 15,000

Renault Kiger RXL MT

Rs 7.10 lakh

Rs 7.25 lakh

+ Rs 15,000

The Night & Day edition of the Renault Kwid is based on the mid-spec RXL (O) variant, whereas that of the Kiger and Triber is based on their one-above-base RXL variant.

Changes On The Night & Day Edition

Renault Triber Night and Day edition

Apart from the Pearl white and black dual-tone exterior shade, this edition of Renault cars piano black grille, wheel cover, and nameplate. The Kiger and Triber additionally also get piano black ORVMs, and the former also comes with black tailgate garnish.

Renault Kiger Night and Day edition

The Renault Kiger and Triber’s limited-run edition also includes feature additions like a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a rear view camera. That said, the equipment list on the Night & Day edition of the Kwid is the same as its regular variant. It includes an 8-inch touchscreen, front power windows, and a manual AC. 

Powertrain Options

This edition is only available with the naturally aspirated petrol version of the Kiger, and Kwid and Triber also use the same engine. However, the specification varies for these models: 

Model

Renault Kwid

Renault Kiger

Renault Triber

Engine

1-litre naturally aspirated petrol

1-litre naturally aspirated petrol

1-litre naturally aspirated petrol

Power

68 PS

72 PS

72 PS

Torque

91 Nm

96 Nm

96 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT

The option of a 5-speed AMT is only being offered with the Renault Kiger.

Rivals 

Renault Kwid Night and Day edition

The Renault Kwid is a rival to the Maruti Alto K10 and Maruti S-Presso, meanwhile the Renault Kiger takes on the likes of some subcompact SUVs like Nissan Magnite, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, and Hyundai Venue. The Renault Triber on the other hand can be regarded as an alternative to the Maruti Ertiga and Maruti XL6.

