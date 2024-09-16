Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition Launched, Prices Start From Rs 10.15 Lakh

Modified On Sep 16, 2024 06:16 PM By Dipan for Hyundai Venue

The Venue Adventure Edition features rugged blacked-out design elements and a new black-and-green seat upholstery

The Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition is priced between Rs 10.15 lakh and Rs 13.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new edition comes with a dashcam and four exterior colour options.

Other features include an 8-inch touchscreen, 6 airbags and a powered driver’s seat.

Powertrain options include a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine.

The Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition has been launched with prices starting from Rs 10.15 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). This new edition is offered with the higher-spec S(O) Plus and SX variants for the 1.2-litre petrol engine, and with the fully-loaded SX(O) variant of the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. Prices are as follows:

Engine Option Variant Standard variant prices Adventure Edition prices Difference 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine S(O) Plus Rs 10 lakh Rs 10.15 lakh +Rs 15,000 SX Rs 11.05 lakh Rs 11.21 lakh +Rs 16,000 1-litre turbo-petrol engine SX(O) Rs 13.23 lakh Rs 13.38 lakh +Rs 15,000

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

While the overall silhouette remains the same, the Venue Adventure Edition gets some rugged design elements outside and a new interior theme. Let us take a look at everything new on this new Venue Adventure Edition:

Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition: What’s New

The Hyundai Venue Adventure edition gets a lot of blacked-out design elements. It has a blacked-out grille and black-painted alloy wheels. It further gets chunky black door cladding, black front and rear skid plates, black ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors) and black roof rails. The Venue Adventure Edition also comes with red front brake callipers.

Inside, it has an all-black theme with green coloured inserts. The seats also come in a dual-tone black and green theme with contrasting green stitching, which is also seen on the door pads. The SUV also has black 3D mats and metal pedals. In terms of features, this special edition Venue only gets a dashcam with a dual camera over the existing amenities offered in its donor variants.

The Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition is available in four monotone exterior colour options - Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, and Titan Grey. All colours except the Abyss Black colour can be had with a blacked-out roof with the SX and SX(O) variants of this edition, at an additional price of Rs 15,000.

Also Read: Sub-4m SUV sales in August 2024

Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition: Features

The S(O) variant of the Hyundai Venue comes equipped with LED projector headlights, LED taillights, and 15-inch steel wheels with covers. Inside, it features an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a sunroof, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. For safety, it includes six airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The SX variant builds on these features by adding a wireless phone charger, a cooled glovebox, and puddle lamps. It also upgrades the rear seats with reclining functionality and a 60:40 split, along with push-button start/stop. The SX variant retains the 15-inch steel wheels found in the S(O) but offers these additional conveniences.

The fully loaded SX(O) variant further enhances the Venue with semi-leatherette seat upholstery, ambient lighting, and a powered driver’s seat for a more premium feel. It also includes an air purifier.

Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition: Powertrain Options

The Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition gets no mechanical changes under its hood. It is offered with two engine options. The base option is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine with 83 PS and 114 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. For more performance, there's a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 120 PS and 172 Nm, which comes with a dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT) but is also available with a 6-speed manual in other trims.

Other variants of the Venue also get a choice of a 1.5-litre diesel engine that provides 116 PS and 250 Nm, and this engine is only available with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Also Read: Hyundai September 2024 Offers: Discounts On Exter, Verna, Venue, And More

Rivals

The Hyundai Venue competes in the sub-4 metre SUV segment, going up against rivals like the Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, and Mahindra XUV 3X0. It also rivals sub-4 metre crossovers such as the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor.

