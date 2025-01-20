All The Custom Cars Showcased At The Auto Expo 2025

The showcase included models by famous brands like DC2 and Reddy Customs

The biggest automotive event in India, Auto Expo 2025, is ongoing and we have covered almost everything that was showcased at the event from daily drivers such as Hyundai Creta Electric to Maruti e Vitara and luxury cars such as Porsche Macan EV and Taycan. However, if you are also interested in custom cars we have got you covered. Here is a list of customised cars that were showcased at the Auto Expo 2025.

DC2 Europa

DC 2 Europa is a custom car built with a Mercedes G-Wagon as its base. The DC2 Europa is the product of a collaboration between DC2 and Goldmetal Electrical to create a vehicle that acts as a mobile showroom. The cost of creating the concept was reported to be Rs 18 crore.

DC2 e-TANQ

The second concept showcased by the DC2 was made in collaboration with Mercury EV-tech Ltd. The off-roading EV is designed to be used as a commercial vehicle and is powered by a 180 kWh battery delivering 670 PS. In terms of design, the e-TANQ has a commanding road presence, riding on massive alloy wheels and an overall silhouette similar to a monster truck.

Camper Home

Showcased by Reddy Customs, the Camper Home is a fully functioning recreational vehicle (RV) priced at Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). As the name suggests, the Camper Home can be considered a house on wheels as it comes with a kitchenette, foldable tables, a balcony and a rooftop seating area.

Custom Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Another offering by Reddy Customs, the modified V-Class is built for comfort. It features massage seats with ventilation that can rotate 180 degrees and also has a memory function while the rear passengers get a sofa that can be converted into a bed. The custom car also gets multiple lighting elements in the cabin along with multiple entertainment systems and a carbon fiber floor. The price of the custom V-Class can be acquired with a direct query to Reddy Customs.

Custom Mercedes G-Wagon

Third out of the four cars showcased by Reddy Customs, this customisation features both cosmetics and mechanical changes. Visual changes include a new bolt-on body kit and changes in the cabin with a redesigned interior. Mechanical changes include a new set of larger wheels, high-performance brakes and a new custom exhaust system. The price of the Custom Mercedes G-Wagon is also only available with a query to Reddy Customs.

Custom Force Motor Urbania

Based on the Force Motors Urbania the customisation is made to increase the comfort and convenience of the passengers. To ensure comfort the custom Urbania features four powered captain seats, wooden flooring, a washroom, a pantry with a mini-bar and a gaming console. The custom car also features tents that are hydraulically powered to increase the sleeping area with 6X4 beds. The price of the custom Force Motor Urbania starts from Rs 15.99 lakh.

Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine

Although it is not as custom as other cars on this list, the Carnival Hi-Limousine can still be considered one as it has offerings not present on the base MPV. It was first unveiled at Auto Expo 2020 (although for the older iteration of the MPV), and this year we got to see it in the latest avatar. While most of the features remain untouched, the biggest difference is present in the dimensions and rear seats. The Hi-Limousine, as the name suggests, is taller than the standard Carnival and this extra space is reserved for a roof-mounted screen. Although showcased twice it is not confirmed if the Korean carmaker will release the variant in India.

DC2 Extra Showcases

The famous car designing studio also showcased other models from its portfolio including an off-roader named e-Rover, a customised Toyota Vellfire named Vellfire Quad Luxe and Lex Lounge.

Which custom car did you like the most? Let us know in the comments

