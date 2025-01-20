Kia At Auto Expo 2025: Updated Electric Crossover, A Special Variant Of An MPV, And A New Sub-4m SUV

The Korean carmaker’s showcase consisted of a mix bag, including an updated electric crossover and a special variant of its premium MPV

Kia is one of the top mass-market carmakers to have put up many models on display at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Korean brand showcased three completely new offerings, including the facelifted EV6 and Carnival Hi-Limousine. It was also the first public display of the newly revealed Syros sub-4m SUV. Here’s everything that you need to know about the new Kia offerings in case you haven’t been able to make it to the event:

Updated EV6

The new EV6, which is set to be introduced in India soon, made its debut on our shores at the Auto Expo 2025. It gets a handful of exterior and interior changes, but the biggest update comes to its powertrain. Kia has revealed that the new India-bound EV6 will be provided with a larger 84 kWh battery pack that will offer over 650 km of claimed range.

Carnival Hi-Limousine

If you had been to the Auto Expo 2020, you would recollect Kia having displayed a special version of the Carnival MPV called the Hi-Limousine. Fast forward to 2025, and the carmaker did an ‘encore’ but now with the newest version of the premium MPV. It looks like the standard model but gets a high roof setup and comes in a 6-seater configuration for the second-row seats that makes all the difference.

New Syros

The Kia Syros is the carmaker’s newest SUV offering for our market and will be slotting between the Sonet and Seltos SUVs. Its bookings are already open while its launch will take place on February 1. It gets premium touches inside and out while packing many latest features on board, including rear ventilated seats, dual 12.3-inch displays, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

