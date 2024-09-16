Honda Elevate Apex Edition Launched, Prices Start From Rs 12.86 Lakh

Modified On Sep 16, 2024 03:33 PM By Dipan for Honda Elevate

The limited-run Apex Edition is based on the mid-spec V and VX variants of the Elevate and costs Rs 15,000 more than the corresponding variants

The Apex Edition adds piano black inserts and limited edition-specific badges outside.

The interior now has a white and black theme with white leatherette material on the doors.

It retains all features of the V and VX variants, including LED lights and an 8-inch touchscreen.

It is being offered with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine with both manual and CVT.

Prices of this edition range from Rs 12.71 lakh to Rs 15.25 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

A limited-run Honda Elevate Apex Edition has been launched in India. It is based on the mid-spec V and VX variants of the SUV and is available with both manual and CVT automatic transmissions. The pricing for the Apex Edition is as follows:

Prices Standard Variant Apex Edition Difference V MT Rs 12.71 lakh Rs 12.86 lakh +Rs 15,000 V CVT Rs 13.71 lakh Rs 13.86 lakh +Rs 15,000 VX MT Rs 14.10 lakh Rs 14.25 lakh +Rs 15,000 VX CVT Rs 15.10 lakh Rs 15.25 lakh +Rs 15,000

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Let us now take a look at everything the Honda Elevate Apex Edition:

Honda Elevate Apex Edition: What’s New

The Apex Edition comes with only a handful of cosmetic changes inside and out. Changes include some new design elements in the form of some piano black accessories and special edition badges. A list of the inclusions is as follows:

A piano black insert on the bottom part of the front (with a silver accent) and rear bumpers (with a chrome accent)

A piano black garnish under the doors

Apex Edition badge on the front fenders

Apex Edition emblem on tailgate

The interior is the same, but it comes in a different white and black cabin theme. The doors have a white leatherette treatment on them. It also gets ambient lighting which is only available with the fully-loaded variant of the standard Elevate. No other change has been made to the cabin of Honda’s compact SUV.

Features and Safety

The feature suite of the mid-spec V and VX variants has been carried over to the Apex Edition. The Honda Elevate V variant gets LED headlights and tail lights and 16-inch steel wheels with covers. It also gets an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an auto AC and a 4-speaker sound system. In terms of safety, it has six airbags (as standard) and a rear parking camera.

The VX variant further gets 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and a single-pane sunroof. It adds premium touches like a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, a semi-digital driver’s display and a wireless phone charger. This variant also gets a rear wiper and washer and a lane-watch camera.

However, the top-spec model also comes with features like a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen and an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite.

Powertrain Options

The Apex Edition carries on with the same engine and gearbox options as the variants it is based on. Honda offers the Elevate with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which churns out 121PS and 145Nm It is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Rivals

The Honda Elevate is a rival to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Curvv, Skoda Kushaq and Maruti Grand Vitara.

