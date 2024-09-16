All
Honda Elevate Apex Edition Launched, Prices Start From Rs 12.86 Lakh

Modified On Sep 16, 2024 03:33 PM By Dipan for Honda Elevate

The limited-run Apex Edition is based on the mid-spec V and VX variants of the Elevate and costs Rs 15,000 more than the corresponding variants

Honda Elevate Apex Edition launched

  • The Apex Edition adds piano black inserts and limited edition-specific badges outside.

  • The interior now has a white and black theme with white leatherette material on the doors.

  • It retains all features of the V and VX variants, including LED lights and an 8-inch touchscreen.

  • It is being offered with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine with both manual and CVT.

  • Prices of this edition range from Rs 12.71 lakh to Rs 15.25 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

A limited-run Honda Elevate Apex Edition has been launched in India. It is based on the mid-spec V and VX variants of the SUV and is available with both manual and CVT automatic transmissions. The pricing for the Apex Edition is as follows:

Prices

Standard Variant

Apex Edition

Difference

V MT

Rs 12.71 lakh

Rs 12.86 lakh

+Rs 15,000

V CVT

Rs 13.71 lakh

Rs 13.86 lakh

+Rs 15,000

VX MT

Rs 14.10 lakh

Rs 14.25 lakh

+Rs 15,000

VX CVT

Rs 15.10 lakh

Rs 15.25 lakh

+Rs 15,000

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Let us now take a look at everything the Honda Elevate Apex Edition:

Honda Elevate Apex Edition: What’s New

The Apex Edition comes with only a handful of cosmetic changes inside and out. Changes include some new design elements in the form of some piano black accessories and special edition badges. A list of the inclusions is as follows:

Honda Elevate Apex Edition front piano black lip on the bottom of the bumper
Honda Elevate Apex Edition front piano black lip on the bottom of the rear bumper

  •  A piano black insert on the bottom part of the front (with a silver accent) and rear bumpers (with a chrome accent)

Honda Elevate Apex Edition piano black garnish under the doors

  • A piano black garnish under the doors

Honda Elevate Apex Edition badge on front fender

  • Apex Edition badge on the front fenders 

Honda Elevate Apex Edition emblem on tail gate

  • Apex Edition emblem on tailgate 

Honda Elevate Apex Edition dashboard
Honda Elevate Apex Edition seats

The interior is the same, but it comes in a different white and black cabin theme. The doors have a white leatherette treatment on them. It also gets ambient lighting which is only available with the fully-loaded variant of the standard Elevate. No other change has been made to the cabin of Honda’s compact SUV.

Honda Elevate Apex Edition uses leatherette material on the doors
Honda Elevate Apex Edition cushions

Features and Safety

Honda Elevate Instrument Cluster

The feature suite of the mid-spec V and VX variants has been carried over to the Apex Edition. The Honda Elevate V variant gets LED headlights and tail lights and 16-inch steel wheels with covers. It also gets an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an auto AC and a 4-speaker sound system. In terms of safety, it has six airbags (as standard) and a rear parking camera.

Honda Elevate

The VX variant further gets 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and a single-pane sunroof. It adds premium touches like a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, a semi-digital driver’s display and a wireless phone charger. This variant also gets a rear wiper and washer and a lane-watch camera.

However, the top-spec model also comes with features like a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen and an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite.

Powertrain Options

The Apex Edition carries on with the same engine and gearbox options as the variants it is based on. Honda offers the Elevate with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which churns out 121PS and 145Nm It is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Rivals

Honda Elevate

The Honda Elevate is a rival to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Curvv, Skoda Kushaq and Maruti Grand Vitara.

