Kia Carnival Hi Limousine Showcased At The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The Carnival Hi Limousine comes in a 4-seater configuration and comes with a high roof setup

It’s the first time the Hi Limousine version of the Carnival is being showcased in the new-generation avatar.

Looks the same as the regular Carnival, however gets a high roof setup.

Globally, offered with 3.5-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options.

India launch is yet to be confirmed.

The Kia Carnival Hi Limousine, a more luxurious high-roof version of the MPV, has been showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Carnival Hi Limousine was first showcased in India in 2020 at the Auto Expo in an old-generation avatar, and now it makes its appearance in a new-generation version for the first time. It comes in a 4-seater layout and offers more comfort and convenience features over the regular Carnival. Here’s how it looks and what it offers.

Carnival Hi Limousine Design

The Kia Carnival Hi Limousine this time is based on the existing new-generation Carnival which was launched in India recently. It features Kia’s latest design language, including a prominent grille (featuring chrome embellishments), vertically stacked 4-piece LED headlights, and connected LED DRLs. It continues to get 18-inch alloy wheels and sliding rear doors, and connected LED tail lights as seen on the regular Carnival. However, the Carnival Hi Limousine can be easily identified with a high roof body style, i.e., a roof-box integrated on the top.

Carnival Hi Cabin And Features

While the dashboard of the Carnival Hi Limousine looks the same as its regular counterpart, it’s the second-row that makes all the difference. The Carnival Hi Limousine comes in a 4-seater layout and includes two large captain seats with extended leg support. There’s an individual screen setup for controls like seat heating and ventilation function, AC controls, cabin lights, and curtains.

Other features on board the Carnival Hi Limousine are two 12.3-inch displays (one for the touchscreen and one for the digital driver’s display) and an 11-inch heads-up display (HUD). It also gets a 12-way electrically adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support and an 8-way electrically adjustable passenger seat.

Its safety features include 8 airbags, a 360-degree camera, all four disc brakes and a TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system). It also gets a Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features like front collision warning and lane keep assist.

Engine And Transmission

Globally, the Carnival Hi Limousine comes with both petrol and diesel engine options:

Engine 3.5-litre petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 294 PS 194 PS Torque 355 Nm 441 Nm Transmission 8-speed automatic transmission 8-speed automatic transmission

The India-spec Carnival already comes with a diesel unit.

Expected India Launch And Rivals

The Kia Carnival Hi Limousine is yet to be confirmed for India. If launched here, it would carry a premium over the regular Carnival. It could be regarded as an alternative to the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.