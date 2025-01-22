Watch: Differences On The Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine From The Regular Model That Was Showcased At Auto Expo 2025

The Carnival Hi-Limousine variant debuted globally at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, but the chances of its launch in India are slim

While we have already detailed the cars Kia showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, one model that stood out from the rest was the Kia Carnival, which debuted the new Hi-Limousine variant globally. That said, it has a lot of differences from the regular model. In the latest Reel on the CarDekho Instagram handle, we have detailed all these differences.

Differences In The Carnival Hi-Limousine

The Kia Carnival Hi-Limousine debuted globally at the Auto Expo 2025, with the same body style as the regular Carnival, but a bumped-up roof. This roof gives the feeling that a rooftop luggage box has been attached to the MPV but it frees up more headroom inside.

Inside it comes with six seats with the middle row featuring captain seats. The floor is made of wooden material with brushed aluminium elements. The front seatback features a tray to keep snacks and coffee.

The second-row seats are also new where they can slide till the last row to free up a lot of leg space. These seats have electrically adjustable backrests, extended leg support, and under-thigh support. There is also a roof-mounted screen which can be used to watch movies on the go.

The Carnival Hi-Limousine also comes with a light mounted on the roof that can be brightened or dimmed as required. It features starlight headliner roof lights, the colour of which can be customised as per requirement.

Other amenities including a dual-screen setup on the dashboard, powered front seats and an 11-inch heads-up display (HUD) have been borrowed from the regular Carnival. The safety suite comprises 8 airbags, all four disc brakes, a 360-degree camera and a level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite.

Kia Carnival Hi Limousine: Expected Prices And Rivals

The Kia Carnival Hi Limousine is expected to be priced at a premium over the regular Carnival, which currently has a price tag of Rs 63.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). While it will not have any direct rival, it can be considered an alternative to the MG M9 electric MPV and an affordable option to the Toyota Vellfire.

